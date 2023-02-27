What are the best Sorel boots?

Offering boots that are both functional and stylish, footwear company Sorel gives you ample all-weather choices to brave the elements, whether you’re hitting the slopes, trekking a mountain or heading to the office. Its top designs are waterproof with ultra-soft footbeds for all-day comfort. They’re lined to keep your feet warm in freezing weather and have enhanced traction to keep you from slipping on wet surfaces.

What are Sorel boots?

Since Sorel’s 1962 launch, the company has dedicated itself to crafting high-quality footwear for all conditions. Sorel boots can help you stay warm in the snow with added insulation and prevent your feet from hurting with shock-absorbent ethylene-vinyl acetate foam footbeds. They can also help you stay dry and safe with seam-sealed waterproof materials and nonslip designs.

While some styles are more fashion-forward than others, all prioritize your comfort and protection from the elements.

Types of Sorel boots

Sorel boots fit into four primary categories to ensure your feet are protected no matter what conditions you plan to face.

Snow : Snow boots have enhanced traction, waterproofing and insulation to keep you warm, dry and stable.

: Snow boots have enhanced traction, waterproofing and insulation to keep you warm, dry and stable. Rain : Leather and rubber rain boots are seam-sealed for enhanced waterproofing with enhanced traction outsoles for slippery surfaces.

: Leather and rubber rain boots are seam-sealed for enhanced waterproofing with enhanced traction outsoles for slippery surfaces. Hiking : Hiking boots are flexible and made with traction support, warm lining and waterproof materials.

: Hiking boots are flexible and made with traction support, warm lining and waterproof materials. Casual: Casual boots have soft footbeds so you can comfortably stand and walk all day as they protect your feet from the elements.

Styles of Sorel boots

Not all weather-resistant boots need to look alike, and few companies know that better than Sorel. The brand sells eight designs that can handle various conditions:

Wedges : These chic but comfortable styles give you some height with traction, waterproofing and added insulation.

: These chic but comfortable styles give you some height with traction, waterproofing and added insulation. Heeled : These stylish boots have shock-absorbent insoles and are office-appropriate with non-slip and waterproof designs.

: These stylish boots have shock-absorbent insoles and are office-appropriate with non-slip and waterproof designs. Tall boots : These boots land above the ankle for added warmth on extra cold days.

: These boots land above the ankle for added warmth on extra cold days. Lace-up : These secure boots have laces for an extra snug fit.

: These secure boots have laces for an extra snug fit. Sneakers : These boot designs give you all-day comfort with soft insoles as they protect your feet with waterproofing and extreme traction.

: These boot designs give you all-day comfort with soft insoles as they protect your feet with waterproofing and extreme traction. Ankle booties : These fashionable designs are office-appropriate with soft insoles and are built to protect you from the elements.

: These fashionable designs are office-appropriate with soft insoles and are built to protect you from the elements. Chukka : These leather ankle boots are work-appropriate with shock-absorbent insoles, non-slip rubber outsoles and waterproofing.

: These leather ankle boots are work-appropriate with shock-absorbent insoles, non-slip rubber outsoles and waterproofing. Moc toe: These stylish boots are waterproof, slip-proof and built for all-day comfort.

Best features to look for on Sorel boots

Four top features on Sorel boots can help you handle whatever conditions you throw at them:

EVA foam footbed : These insoles are softer than rubber, lightweight and incredibly flexible for all-day comfort.

: These insoles are softer than rubber, lightweight and incredibly flexible for all-day comfort. Waterproof : The brand combines waterproof materials such as leather, suede and rubber, then seals its seams to ensure that nothing leaks and your feet stay dry.

: The brand combines waterproof materials such as leather, suede and rubber, then seals its seams to ensure that nothing leaks and your feet stay dry. Insulation : Sorel’s liners have varying levels of thickness and are breathable to keep your feet warm and dry.

: Sorel’s liners have varying levels of thickness and are breathable to keep your feet warm and dry. Traction: Heavy tread patterns on the boots’ outsoles give you the friction you need to walk comfortably on slippery, wet surfaces.

What are the best Sorel boots to buy?

Men’s Caribou Boot for Winter

These iconic boots are made for heavy snow and have a waterproof suede and ballistic nylon upper shell that’s seam-sealed to its rubber lower section. They add a high-traction outsole with a felt inner boot for added warmth.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Women’s Explorer II Joan Boot

These classic lace-up winter boots have a microfleece-covered EVA footbed with a waterproof leather top boot seam-sealed to a rubber lower. They come in 12 color combinations, and they’re insulated to keep you warm.

Sold by Amazon

Men’s Madson Chukka Boot

These sneaker boots are made for light rain and have waterproof leather, seam-sealed construction and an EVA footbed for added comfort. They also have a molded rubber outsole for enhanced traction.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boot

These all-day rain boots keep you comfortable and dry with a removable EVA footbed and a waterproof leather upper boot that’s seam-sealed to its rubber lower boot. They have enhanced traction to prevent you from slipping on wet surfaces.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Men’s Madson Moc Toe Boot

These classic-casual boots deliver a sneaker-like feel for all-day comfort with an EVA footbed for added cushioning. They’re also made for light rain and are waterproof with a high-traction outsole.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Joan of Arctic Wedge III Lug Sole Zip Booties

These classic wear-to-work wedges have a zipper closure and a 3-inch heel. They also have an EVA footbed for added comfort and a waterproof design with enhanced traction to keep you on your feet in slippery conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Men’s Mac Hill Mid Sneaker Boot

These sleek sneaker boots are made for light rain with a waterproof full-grain leather upper section, molded rubber outsole and enhanced traction. They have a removable EVA footbed for added comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Tivoli IV Lug Sole Boots

These warm winter boots are designed for light snow with a durable design that’s windproof, waterproof and insulated. Their outsole is made from molded rubber that is flexible and built for traction.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Explorer Joan

These light snow boots give you a sneaker-like feel with a lightweight design that is insulated and waterproof with a molded rubber outsole for added traction. They have an EVA footbed for added comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Lennox Lace-Up Boots

These are light rain boots with a seam-sealed waterproof full-grain leather upper and a molded rubber outsole with enhanced traction. They’re stylish, with a 1.5-inch heel.

Sold by Amazon

Sorel Men’s Hiking Winter Boots

These are a top consideration if you need sneaker-like boots for heavy snow. They offer insulation, waterproof construction and extra traction for slippery conditions.

Sold by Amazon

