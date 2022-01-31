Skip to content
CA lawmaker’s bill would mandate school officials search backpacks, lockers under shooting threat
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
French bulldog recovered after being stolen at gunpoint in downtown L.A.
Ex-teacher's charges dropped after she marries student
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
90 million cases of coronavirus reported since omicron variant 1st identified
Pfizer asks FDA to authorize low doses of COVID vaccine for kids under 5
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 could be available by end of February: report
Newsom, Garcetti get blowback over maskless photos at Rams-49ers NFC Championship game
Moderna gets full U.S. approval for its COVID vaccine
UC return to in-person instruction prompts demands for remote learning options
Here’s how much the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost
Students say UCLA instructor’s odd behavior began long before threats of mass violence
2nd cruise ship diverts to Bahamas, avoiding U.S. order to seize vessel
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ for 2 weeks over Holocaust race remarks
Powerful winds return to SoCal: High wind warnings, advisories in place
See the dramatic change in California's snowpack after dry January
Video: Suspect smashes USPS vehicle window, steals mail in Pomona
