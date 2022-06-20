Which white Nike shoes are best?

Nike has been a trusted brand known for making quality athletic shoes since it was founded in 1964. If you’re an athlete looking for sport-specific shoes or just want a pair to wear casually, Nike has plenty of options.

Athletic shoes are more colorful than ever, but white shoes have a classic look that never goes out of style and can be worn with almost anything. Finding the right pair for you depends on your size and how you plan to wear them, but the best are Nike Men’s Air Force 1 Basketball Shoes. They’re versatile, making them suitable for casual wear or athletic activity.

What to know before you buy white Nike shoes?

Benefits of white shoes

White shoes are trendy and affordable, but the true advantage of wearing them is their versatility. They are stylish and can be worn in both casual and semiformal settings, but they don’t draw attention, so they can help the rest of your outfit shine.

Types of shoes

The reason you’re buying shoes and when you plan to wear them help determine the best pair for you. Nike makes white shoes in the following categories:

Running

Basketball

Tennis

Walking

Skateboarding

Lifestyle

If you play sports and want more specialized athletic shoes, Nike also makes cleats for football, soccer, baseball, softball and golf.

What to look for in white Nike shoes

Style of shoes

You have three choices when selecting the style of Nike shoes.

Low-top: These are cut below the ankle. They are common in running, tennis and some basketball shoes. If looking for shoes to wear with more formal attire, it’s best to go with low-tops.

These are cut below the ankle. They are common in running, tennis and some basketball shoes. If looking for shoes to wear with more formal attire, it’s best to go with low-tops. High-top : These ride higher up on the ankle to provide additional support, making them most common in basketball shoes.

: These ride higher up on the ankle to provide additional support, making them most common in basketball shoes. Mid-top: These are in between low and high. They provide some additional support, so basketball and lifestyle shoes are the most common mid-tops.

Shades

Even when selecting white shoes, you still have color options. You can choose all-white shoes, but many white Nike shoes add a splash of color to its swoosh logo or other small areas, such as the back logo. These are versatile and still go with almost anything, but have the added benefit of a touch of color to help your shoes stand out.

How much you can expect to spend on white Nike shoes

Most range from $80-$150 depending on size, model and availability. Limited edition, vintage or throwback Nike shoes can be collector items and sell for substantially more than the original retail price, with some costing upward of $500.

White Nike shoes FAQ

What is the best way to clean white Nike shoes?

A. There are home remedies to keep your white Nikes looking bright and clean. Try mixing two tablespoons of white vinegar, one tablespoon of baking soda and one cup of water. Dip a clean cloth or toothbrush into the mixture and scrub the dirty sections.

Why do white shoes turn yellow?

A. The main reason is oxidation. This isn’t an issue right away, but after a couple of months of extensive use or exposure to the sun, clean your shoes to prevent them from turning yellow.

What should I wear with my white Nike shoes?

A. White is a universal color, so you have many options. White shoes can be worn with casual attire or help create a more stylized look. They can be paired with shorts, jeans, slacks or more professional evening attire.

What are the best white Nike shoes to buy?

Top white Nike shoes

Nike Men’s Air Force 1 Basketball Shoe

What you need to know: If you’re a collector seeking a fashionable shoe or an athlete who strives for peak performance, this low-cut basketball shoe checks all the boxes.

What you’ll love: With a versatile design, the thick midsoles absorb shock and pressure during impact, while the flexible ankle offers a full range of motion, no matter what the activity. The leather upper and full-length rubber outsole are made with quality material and provide increased durability.

What you should consider: The toe box of this shoe is more narrow than other athletic shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top white Nike shoes for the money

Nike Men’s Air Monarch IV Cross Trainer

What you need to know: This training shoe was created for both casual and high-impact athletics. It’s supported by an Air-Sole unit and a lightweight midsole.

What you’ll love: These easy-to-wear trainers are constructed with a soft fabric lining, encapsulated cushions, mesh tongue and perforations that provide breathability and comfort. The solid rubber soles give you an unmatched grip, whether on the court or the street, while the flex grooves provide remarkable flexibility.

What you should consider: These shoes have a wider fit than other designs, so unless you have a larger foot, you should size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Women’s Court Vision Low Shoes

What you need to know: These street-style shoes are a throwback with ’80s nostalgia, but with a modern twist.

What you’ll love: The leather and synthetic upper make them durable and provide a secure fit, while the rubber cupsole increases traction. They are available in all white and white with a different color swoosh logo.

What you should consider: These shoes can crease more quickly than other styles after heavy-duty usage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews.

