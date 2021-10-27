Best basketball bag

Some basketball bags are made from waterproof material, which can be a good option if you know you’re going to be out in the elements.

Which basketball bags are best?

You don’t need a lot of equipment to play basketball, but even casual players find themselves needing to transport their basketball and a change of clothes every so often. That’s why a quality basketball bag can come in handy.

Whether you’re a student-athlete who has practice every day or a weekend warrior battling it out in an over-the-hill league, you can benefit from a basketball bag. Our top pick is the Athletico National Bag because it’s both lightweight and has enough storage, so you can pack everything you need before you step out onto the court.

What to know before you buy a basketball bag

Types of basketball bags

Duffel bags: These are more traditional gym bags with two handles. They are often bigger, so they allow for more storage, but don’t have individual compartments. These types of bags are ideal for carrying larger items, or multiple basketballs.

Backpack: These can vary in design, but the two shoulder straps let you carry more weight. This design is conducive to more pockets and individual storage options.

Material

Polyester: Strong and durable, this fabric is common in the bigger bags with more compartments that are designed to carry more weight.

What to look for in a basketball bag

Storage

Duffel bags and backpacks typically have storage features in the form of pockets and compartments. Not only are these bags designed to carry basketballs, but some feature separate compartments specifically designed to hold laptops, water bottles and shoes.

Padded straps

If you have a mesh drawstring bag, you don’t have to worry too much about weight, but duffel bags or backpacks that have more storage capacity can get heavy if you have to lug them around all day. That’s why you want to look for a bag with padded straps to make it easier and more comfortable to carry. For larger bags, look for additional padding to not only make it more comfortable, but to better protect your belongings.

Zippers

Storage pockets are only as good and secure as the quality of the zippers. The zippers on lower-quality bags may get stuck or break with extensive use.

How much you can expect to spend on a basketball bag

The drawstring bag is a budget-friendly option that can range from $15-$38. Duffel bags will vary depending on material and brand, but they can run you $20-$60. A quality backpack would cost about $40. A combination bag can cost up to $85.

Basketball bag FAQ

What size basketball bag do I need?

A. The standard basketball bag is designed to hold one ball as well as clothes and other personal items. There are brands that hold more items, which might be ideal for student-athletes who need to carry books, laptops and athletic shoes.

How do I keep my basketball bag clean?

A. Check the manufacturer’s specifications, because how you clean the bag depends on the material. Machine-washable bags are a good option. You can also spray your bag with a disinfecting spray regularly if you are carrying your sneakers and used clothes.

What’s the best basketball bag to buy?

Top basketball bag

Athletico National Bag

What you need to know: This ultimate sports bag is lightweight, rugged and designed for maximum storage capacity.

What you’ll love: This bag was designed by athletes to have everything you’ll need. The adjustable padded straps create a comfortable and ergonomic fit. The ventilated back will keep players cool, while the front accessories pocket, two ball pockets, vented cleat or shoe compartment and laptop sleeve give you plenty of storage options.

What you should consider: There are a lot of compartments, which make this bag large, so smaller kids may have a hard time handling this bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top basketball bag for the money

Baden Game Day Ball Bag

What you need to know: This game-day basketball bag can hold six official-size basketballs.

What you’ll love: Made from high-grade durable polyester, this bag’s heavy-duty construction means you can plan to use it long-term. It has a rectangular shape for easy carrying. Adjustable padded straps make it a breeze to transport your basketballs and other equipment wherever you need to go.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted issues with the bag’s zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hard Work Sports Basketball Backpack

What you need to know: This is an ideal basketball bag for student-athletes, with multiple organizational compartments.

What you’ll love: This stylish basketball bag offers a mesh ball-holder and a large compartment for shoes, clothes and school books. Its high-quality stitching and adjustable shoulder straps make it both comfortable and durable.

What you should consider: Customers note that the side pockets are too small for some reusable water bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

