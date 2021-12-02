Best fitness products after Thanksgiving

Treat yourself or gift someone else – these are the top fitness products that top wishlists this year.

Which fitness products after Thanksgiving are best?

Thanksgiving is over, which likely means you’re thinking about exercising off all that turkey and pie you enjoyed on Thursday. Or, you might be getting started on your holiday shopping and have a workout junkie on your list.

Whatever your motivation, there’s no need to spend time to find the perfect fitness products. We’ve assembled this gift guide with products that are bound to impress athletes or inspire those who haven’t started their fitness journey quite yet.

For the everyday athlete

Apple Watch Series 4

Pick up this 4th gen Apple Watch for your loved one who keeps on keeping on. They’ll appreciate its proactive health monitor and how they can navigate their favorite apps, like Apple Music and Siri Shortcuts, on Apple’s largest screen yet. It’ll make leaving their phone at home to go on a morning run a no-brainer.

Garmin Forerunner Watch

Choose the Garmin Forerunner for the motivated runner or CrossFitter in your life. This indoor/outdoor watch has intuitive multisport technology that builds profiles and goals tailored to unique activities. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery even lasts up to 13 hours in training mode.

Home workout equipment

Tribe Resistance Band Set

For the fitness enthusiast that prefers home workouts, we recommend Tribe’s resistance bands set. It includes five incremental exercise bands that reach up to 105 pounds of resistance. Best of all, this 12-piece set packs away in a drawstring pack for easy portability, even when traveling.

Rep Fitness Kettlebell Set

Help your loved one reach their power and endurance goals with this Rep Fitness Kettlebell set. It comes with five kettlebells ranging from 17 to 53 pounds to help them graduate toward heavier swings. Their grip experience will be second-to-none with the patented SmoothGrip handle.

Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine with PM5

Get ready to wow your recipient with this studio-quality rowing machine from Concept2. It offers a full-body workout and comes with a Performance Monitor that creates profiles, tracks progress, and even sets up rowing games.

Yoga and stretching

Gaiam Yoga Mat

Let your yogi stretch easy and enjoy their practice on this non-toxic, PVC-free mat. Its superior quality and thickness are unmatched, and since it’s available in over 30 colors, it looks as good as it feels.

Trigger Point Grid 2.0 Foam Roller

Take a load off after a tough workout with this TriggerPoint Grid 2.0 foam roller. Not only does it massage sore muscles after intense training, but the roller is also effective and easy to use for core exercise to extend a workout.

Running and walking

Flectson Reflective Vest for Running or Cycling

Cycle safely with this reflective vest equipped with zipper compartments and Velcro straps. Its lightweight and breathable design make your beloved runner or cyclist visible to other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Tuff Mutt Hands Free Dog Leash

When Fido comes along for hikes, runs, and everything in between, make sure they’re on a Tuff Mutt dog leash. This hands-free design attaches to the waist to give a human and their four-legged friend plenty of freedom to roam and run together.

Apple AirPods Pro

Anyone, athlete or not, can enjoy 24 hours of battery life with the Apple AirPods Pro. These earbuds easily pair with an Apple Watch, so the user can leave their iPhone at home while training. It’s easy to find a good fit with these AirPods, as they come with three silicone tip sizes.

Women’s clothing

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Active legs can leap, stretch, and flex in these high-waist leggings by IUGA. Their wearer will be comfortable and confident every time they wear these moisture-wicking, figure-sculpting leggings.

RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women

Finally, a sports bra on the longer side that stays put during yoga, running, and high-interval training. This medium-support style features hidden, discreet seams. It’s even made from recycled materials, making it a perfect gift for the eco-conscious athlete.

Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants

Cozy and flexible, these Nike jogger sweatpants are gym-ready and lounge-friendly. Enjoy their adjustable fit while you train, or loosen the drawstring waist when it’s time to sit on the couch for a Netflix marathon.

Nike Element Long-Sleeve Running Top

The all-weather runner will love this Nike Dry half-zip top, especially its over-the-knuckle sleeves and thumbholes. They’ll stay warm and dry while training year-round in this machine-washable polyester/spandex blend top.

Nike Legend Dri-FIT Tank

Now we know where this Nike Dri-FIT tank top gets its name. It’s a legend for countless reasons: comfortable cut, moisture-wicking material, and soft flat hems at the neck and armholes. Consider us impressed.

Men’s clothing

Alo Amplify Seamless Muscle Tank

Yogis and weight lifters will love this four-way stretch muscle tank from Alo. It has all the highly desirable design features — such as a breathable material blend and a scooped neck — to accompany them to hot yoga or a kettlebell class.

Nike Therma Pullover Hoodie

For your sweetheart who needs the maximum range of motion while they train or relax, we like this Nike Dri-FIT hoodie. It focuses on the bare essentials and simplicity.

Cycling and spinning

Women’s Shimano SH-IC500 Cycling Shoe

Let your cycling enthusiast clip with confidence and convenience. This pair of Shimano cycling shoes are compatible with two-bolt road cleats, and its soles last through thousands of miles of spin classes — or real-world spinning.

Men’s Shimano SH-RT5 Cycling Shoe

The gentleman cyclist or spinner surely deserves the best, and we recommend this pair of Shimano cycling shoes. Their functional, versatile soles are compatible with two-bolt cleats and are ideal for athlete cyclists and casual commuters alike.

Adidas Bike Shorts

Help your favorite cyclist reach peak performance in these Adidas bike shorts. This mid-rise flexible pair provides a second-skin fit and features the brand’s signature tri-stripe detail in a subtle black-on-black color scheme.

Hydration and recovery

CamelBak Velocity 70 oz. Hydration Pack

Keep your favorite hiker or trail runner safe with this hydration pack from Camelbak. It’s easy to fill, and water distributes evenly thanks to well-placed overflow panels. The pack also comes with a few nifty compartments to store essentials like keys or pocket tools.

BlenderBottle Justice League Superhero 28-Ounce Shaker Bottle

Your personal superhero needs to recover from an action-packed workout. These Justice League-inspired shaker bottles are perfect for mixing supplements on the go. Choose their favorite character to help them channel their inner hero mode to plow through superhuman workouts.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

Help your fitness enthusiast quench their thirst with this top-rated Hydro Flask bottle. Their beverage of choice stays hot or cold for hours, and it won’t sweat or drip on surfaces. Available in 11 colors, there’s definitely a bottle in their favorite color — or two.

