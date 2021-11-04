Best kickboxing gloves

A great workout is just a kickboxing session away. Don’t forget your kickboxing gloves to keep impacts low and injuries lower.

Which kickboxing gloves are best?

Kickboxing is a high-impact sport. Combining cardio and strength training into every session, kickboxing challenges your endurance and abilities. It also tests your balance, agility, strategizing abilities and coordination. Something as simple as punching must be done correctly unless you want to open yourself up to a jab from your opponent.

While kickboxing is a great way to get fit, proper safety is necessary in order to prevent injury. There isn’t a great deal of safety equipment required for kickboxing other than a good pair of gloves. Kickboxing gloves like Cleto Reyes Extra Padding Training Gloves can help protect your hands while allowing you the ability to quickly block or grab.

What to know before you buy kickboxing gloves

Style and purpose

Different styles of kickboxing gloves have their own purposes. If you’re just starting out, you may want something with extra padding, secure straps and lightweight material. This will help your hands get used to hard contact. As you grow accustomed to the sport, you may be better able to choose something that fits you and your kickboxing goals. If you plan on kickboxing with a bag only, then try a pair of bag gloves. If you’ll be sparring with an opponent, all-purpose gloves or fingerless kickboxing gloves that give your fingers more range of motion may be preferable. No matter what kickboxing gloves you settle on, make sure they are comfortable and allow movement in your thumb.

Weight and size

The weight and size of a glove determines how much padding is inside of the glove. That means a heavier weight glove has more protection, though it slows you down. A lighter-weight glove offers more flexibility, but far less protection. Consider your kickboxing priorities as well as your own strength. If you’re just starting out, it’s best to err on the side of caution with a heavier, more cushioned glove. If you have experience, something more lightweight and flexible will be enough since your reflexes are accustomed to the speed of the sport.

Safety and injuries

If you want a fitness routine that will keep you safe from bruises and injuries, stay away from kickboxing altogether and maybe try an exercise bike. The truth of the matter is that regardless of the safety precautions you take, injuries are still a possibility. Kickboxing can be a high-contact sport. Sparring with a boxing bag may be safer than a skilled opponent, but it’s not abnormal to end up with bruises and sore areas. Be careful and practice caution, but expect some mild injuries along the way.

What to look for in quality kickboxing gloves

Material

Kickboxing gloves are most commonly made of leather or vinyl. Leather boxing gloves are more durable and mold to the shape of your hand, while being breathable and offering an excellent fit. Vinyl gloves, however, are far more affordable. If you’re just starting out and need a pair of kickboxing gloves for a weekly class, vinyl should be suitable. If you plan to partake in kickboxing for a long time, leather gloves will hold up better, last longer and provide a more comfortable experience.

Closure

Kickboxing gloves have different closure options. It’s important to examine this aspect of the glove since it often betrays the craftsmanship’s quality. Laces allow for a tight, adjustable fit. They also offer solid wrist support. Unfortunately, you need help to lace up gloves and cannot tie them yourself. Another option is Velcro, which gives you a secure hold and allows you to strap them on your own. They are easy to tighten or loosen. Velcro straps are ideal unless you’re a professional kickboxer, in which case laces may be preferable.

Padding

Kickboxing gloves are useless without padding. While you want your thumb and fingers to have some range of motion to help with blocks or catching oncoming punches, you need padding to protect your hands. Open or closed-foam is the most common padding used in kickboxing gloves. Try on your gloves before committing to them and even practice punching a bag a few times to see how cushioned they are. While the padding won’t eliminate the feeling of a blow, it should lessen the impact and protect your knuckles.

How much you can expect to spend on kickboxing gloves

On the cheaper end, you can find a decent pair of kickboxing gloves for $25-$50. The highest quality kickboxing gloves are anywhere from $100-$300.

Kickboxing gloves FAQ

Can you wash kickboxing gloves?

A. You should never machine-wash your kickboxing gloves. This can soak the foam and ruin your gloves. If you need to clean your boxing gloves, gently wipe them with a towel and apple cider vinegar or gentle soap. Allow them to air dry fully before using.

Are boxing gloves and kickboxing gloves different?

A. Yes. While you can use boxing gloves for kickboxing, usually more flexibility in the fingers is preferred for kickboxing. Having movement in the thumb area is best for kickboxing.

What are the best kickboxing gloves to buy?

Top kickboxing gloves

Cleto Reyes Extra Padding Training Gloves

What you need to know: Great for sparring or sessions on the bag, these padded leather gloves will have you hook-punching and upper-cutting in no time.

What you’ll love: Offering many sizes and weights to suit different users, these boxing gloves were made for beginners and experts alike. Long-lasting latex foam will protect your knuckles while a velcro strap supports your wrist.

What you should consider: Some users say the build quality of these gloves is not up to par.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kickboxing gloves for the money

Everlast MMA Heavy Bag Gloves

What you need to know: If you’re on the hunt for some padded gloves that give your thumb and fingers some freedom to move on a budget, then these gloves are for you.

What you’ll love: With a refined shape and improved finger flexibility, these gloves are great for kickboxing. Equipped with anti-microbial treatments to cut odors and bacteria growth, they’ll stay fresh through training sessions and sparring.

What you should consider: Some users say the stitching on these gloves comes loose too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves

What you need to know: If you want a pair of gloves you can use on the bag, in kickboxing sparring sessions or even in the boxing ring, check out this pair.

What you’ll love: Three layers of natural foam protect your knuckles and an attached thumb protects your whole hand. Anatomically shaped with reinforced seams, these gloves can hold up to a lot of abuse and impact.

What you should consider: Some users are disappointed in the wrist support of these gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

