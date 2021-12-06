Best wrist weight

Looking for something to challenge your workout and give you a boost in strength training? Consider adding a pair of wrist and ankle weights to your exercise routine.

Which wrist weight is best?

If you want to add extra resistance to your workouts, or if you want to build strength and muscle, then wrist weights are a great option for you. Intended to improve heart rate and endurance, wearable wrist and ankle weights are a good way to complement any workout routine. Wrist weights like the ACETOP Wrist Weights also make strength training and certain cardio exercises easier and more effective.

What to know before you buy a wrist weight

Combining wrist weights with other exercises

Like ankle weights and weighted vests, wrist weights can help you perform various exercises more easily and with better results. Typically, these weights are meant to alter certain exercise routines rather than be a workout by themselves.

Wrist weights are a great addition to things like yoga, Pilates, power walking, running and aerobics. By combining them with your regular workout, you can build up muscle tone faster than without.

Many people use wrist weights for cardio training. For this, you should choose a lighter weight option to keep from overextending your arms while exercising. If your arms become tired while wearing them, you can always take the weights off and continue your workout as usual.

Both wrist weights and ankle weights are also useful in exercises that involve the arms, legs and hips. This is because they help build strength and muscle in those areas.

Some people use wrist weights to build strength in their grip, forearms and wrists. This helps with things like weightlifting or grasping the barbell.

Other benefits

Ultimately, wrist weights allow you to intensify a workout, which is particularly beneficial if your current routine is a little too easy for you. When properly used, wrist weights can also increase the amount of oxygen you need, boost your heart rate and build endurance.

Since they’re hands-free, it’s quite easy to incorporate wrist weights into nearly any workout. By using them, you can also increase the number of calories burned while exercising.

Potential risks

Although wrist weights can help you build muscle or lose weight, they do come with a few risks. Using wrist or ankle weights can change the way you naturally move and the momentum of your arms (or legs). If you’re not careful this, along with overextension, could lead to pain or injury.

Plus, since many people pump their arms more intensely the faster they move, wrist weights could add unnecessary strain to the joints and ligaments of the wrist and arms. The same goes for ankle weights. If you use ankle weights, pay attention to any pain you feel in your hips or shins.

What to look for in a quality wrist weight

Weight

Wrist weights can add 2-20 pounds of weight when worn. If you’re just starting out, it’s best to choose a pair that weighs no more than 2-3 pounds. But if you’ve already used similar weights in the past, or if you have a lot of muscle in your arms and wrists, then you could choose a heavier option.

A few models have an adjustable weight. So, if you want something you can use even after you’ve started building up strength and endurance, this may be a good choice for you.

Size

Most wrist weights have a wide strap or band that wraps around the wearer’s wrist. In many cases, the band is elastic so it can fit on different sizes of wrists without having to be measured. Some wrist weights have a Velcro closure that is also size adjustable. When wearing a wrist weight, secure it tightly enough so that it won’t move around or fall off. Don’t tighten it to the point of cutting off circulation though.

Material

Wrist weights come in a variety of materials. Some have Velcro in the clip, while others contain stainless steel weights. Many wrist weights have a pouch with water or sand inside that adds weight. Sand- and water-filled weights are usually more comfortable than other options.

Some wrist weights have a silicone or neoprene band that wraps around harder materials like steel. This gives the weights a softer feel without impacted how heavy they are. It also has the added benefit of making the wrist weight moisture-resistant, which is great for those who build up a sweat or exercise in the elements.

How much you can expect to spend on a wrist weight

On average, wrist weights cost $10-$20. Some higher-end, adjustable models cost $20-$50.

Wrist weight FAQ

Can kids use wrist weights?

A. As long as the weights are light enough and fit the kid’s wrists well, it should be fine to use them. Just remember, wrist weights can cause injury when used improperly or if they’re too heavy.

Can you use wrist weights on your ankles?

A. Some wrist weights double as ankle weights. This is especially true of larger wrist weights.

What’s the best wrist weight to buy?

Top wrist weight

ACETOP Wrist Weights

What you need to know: Adjustable and extra-comfortable, these silicone-wrapped, stainless steel wrist weights double as ankle weights for some people.

What you’ll love: Instead of using a traditional Velcro connection, these wrist weights use a series of holes, similar to a belt, and a buckle. The weights themselves are soft and durable. They’re great for those who do yoga, Pilates and light strength training.

What you should consider: Although they have a secure fit, a weight with a hook-and-loop strap is easier to put on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrist weight for the money

JFIT Wrist Weight Pair

What you need to know: These small, neoprene wrist weights are affordable and add a small amount of resistance to most workout routines.

What you’ll love: Although they come in two sizes, these wrist weights have a Velcro closure that makes it easy to adjust them for most wrists. They’re great for jogging, running and core training. Plus, they’re breathable and resistant to moisture.

What you should consider: Even with the adjustable closure, they’re on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sportneer Adjustable Weights

What you need to know: Adjustable and durable, these wrist weights also work as ankle weights.

What you’ll love: Offered in several colors, these wrist weights consist of sturdy neoprene. The pockets are filled with sand, making them a more comfortable option than metal. Plus, they have an easy-to-use, Velcro closure.

What you should consider: They’re a little wide for people with smaller wrists, so they may be better as ankle weights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

