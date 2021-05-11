The best weighted vest in 2021

Weighted vests come in a variety of sizes to ensure proper resistance and fit for your workout.

Weighted vests

A weighted vest is a piece of wearable exercise equipment that you can load with metal bars or sandbags. You can utilize a weighted vest whether you are an advanced athlete at the gym or taking an evening walk. Some of the larger models come with pockets that allow you to conveniently store your phone or a water bottle.

Weighted vest workout

Additional resistance

A weighted vest creates continuous resistance for the duration of your workout but frees up your hands, so you don’t have to carry cumbersome dumbbells or weights. You can feel the benefits when running, walking or even doing chores around the house for an extended time.

A sturdy vest is well-balanced so you won’t have to adjust your form while exercising. However, you can use any combination of dumbbells, resistance bands or cardio equipment in conjunction with the vest to enhance your workout.

Increased strength

A weighted vest allows you to take everyday bodyweight exercises, like pushups, sit-ups or squats, to the next level by helping you increase endurance and strength.

According to Healthline, increasing your strength can also help you improve balance, enhance posture, increase coordination, prevent injury, protect bone health, ease pain, reduce fat, prevent weight gain and slow age-related muscle loss.

Types of weighted vests

Fixed weight vests

Some vests have built-in weight, usually in the form of sand or iron. Because you can’t add or decrease the weight, you will want to purchase a vest for the exact weight you need. Fixed weight vests are often lighter than adjustable weight vests, and are around 10 or 12 pounds.

Adjustable weight vests

Adjustable weight vests have removable weights that allow you to increase and decrease the desired weight. This type is more common with vests that carry heavier weights, but some models still have limits. For example, you could remove weight from an 80-pound vest to make it 40-pounds, but you probably can’t add weight to a 40-pound vest to make it 80 pounds.

Best weighted vests

Audro Sport Weighted Vest

Our take: Comfortable and easy to adjust, this fixed-weight vest comes in sizes ranging from 4 to 30 pounds.

What we like: It has a snug fit, can easily be secured in place and fits well over clothing.

What we dislike: As with many fixed-weight vests, there have been issues with sand leakage.

Hyperwear Hyper Vest

Our take: The unisex, nylon design fits close to the body. Ten pounds of weight is included.

What we like: You can buy and add more weight – the small vest can go up to 23 pounds and the XL vest goes up to 46 pounds.

What we dislike: Some consumers have cited durability issues.

Go Plus Weighted Vest

Our take: This vest is filled with black-iron sand and comes in four sizes ranging from 12 pounds to 30 pounds.

What we like: Odor-resistant material that is ideal for running or long walks.

What we dislike: Some consumers have found the sizing inconsistent and the fit too loose for their body type.

ZFO Weighted Vested

Our take: This is available in 30-, 40-, 60- and 80-pound models and comes with a belt strap to tighten or loosen for the desired fit.

What we like: Pockets are built-in to store small items like a phone and water bottle.

What we dislike: The bulky design is not ideal for smaller-framed individuals.

Best weighted vests for beginners

MOVSTAR Weighted Vest

Our take: This unisex, one-size-fits-all vest weighs 10 pounds and fits comfortably.

What we like: Simple and affordable. This vest is great for beginners.

What we dislike: The vest has only one 10-pound option.

Tone Fitness Weighted Vest

Our take: This standard 12-pound vest has a simple design and is easy to get on and off.

What we like: Good for basic bodyweight workouts and everyday activities like walking.

What we dislike: Although it is one-size-fits-all, some consumers have found it difficult to adjust the vest to properly fit.

RitFit Adjustable Weighted Vest

Our take: Available in 8-, 10-, 12-, 15- and 20-pound vests, this model has some of the most low-weight options.

What we like: Built-in reflective strips make you more visible outside at night.

What we dislike: These vests are more affordable, but some consumers have complained about their durability.

Henkelion Weighted Vest

Our take: This popular fixed-weight vest is available in 4-, 6-, 8-, 12- and 16-pound models.

What we like: The low weights make this a great vest for people of all ages.

What we dislike: Some consumers have complained about sand leaking from the vest.

Best weighted vests for advanced athletes

CAP Barbell 20-150-pound Adjustable Weighted Vest

Our take: Sizes range from a max of 40 pounds up to a max of 150 pounds. Weight is included.

What we like: If you want to push yourself to the limit, this vest is for you.

What we dislike: Since this is intended to carry heavier weights, it’s bulky and cumbersome by design.

RUNFast Weighted Vest

Our take: One-size fits all, and adequately padded to support heavier weights.

What we like: The 3-pound iron weights are easy to add and remove.

What we dislike: Some consumers have found it to be dense and bulky, which limits the type of exercises you can perform.

Cross 101 Weighted Vest

Our take: Simple but effective with a torso strap to ensure a secure fit.

What we like: Comes with a built-in water bottle holder.

What we dislike: This model uses sand for weight, which can be cumbersome in the heavier models.

Best weighted vest for women

Empower Weighted Vest for Women

Our take: Simple and affordable, this X-shaped vest was specifically designed for women.

What we like: Available in both fixed and adjustable formats.

What we dislike: Some consumers have had durability issues.

