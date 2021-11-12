Best Nike football gloves

Nike football gloves are used by some as workout gloves to have a better grip on weights.

Which Nike football gloves are best?

Football players have countless elements to consider at all times when they’re on the field and their equipment allows them to rest easy about some of those elements so they can focus on the play at hand. A well-made pair of football gloves from a well-known brand, like Nike, helps improve player performance with extra grip and control, while protecting player hands. However, you can’t just buy a pair of football gloves and hit the field, as they are not “one size fits all” in actual size or features.

If you’re looking for Nike football gloves that are breathable and have a sticky surface, the Nike Vapor 6.0 is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Nike football gloves

Size

Choosing the right size for football gloves is crucial. If you get a glove too big, the glove can be loose, reducing the grip and the secureness of the gloves on your hands. Having gloves too tight can result in restricted movement, limited flexibility and the gloves ripping when in use.

To measure your hand for football gloves, use a tape measure on your dominant hand, measuring the bottom of your palm to the tip of your middle finger. The distance you get in inches will be your size. For adult sizes, a small-sized pair of gloves range in 7 inches to 7.25 inches and medium-sized gloves range from 7.25 inches to 7.5 inches. A large pair is for those in the 7.5-inch to 7.75-inch range, an XL is 7.75 inches to 8 inches, XXL is 8 inches to 8.25 inches and XXXL is 8.25 inches to 8.5 inches. If you have hands smaller than seven inches or have a kid that needs gloves, a small youth size is 6.25 inches, a medium is 6.25 inches to 6.5 inches and youth large is 6.5 inches to 6.75 inches.

Football position

If you’re just playing flag football, then you’re generally fine than going with a Nike receiver glove of your choosing since there is no tackling and offensive or defensive lineman involved. However, if you’re playing tackle football or having positional practices, it’s best to know what gloves there are available for different positions. While receiver gloves are the most commonly used in football, there are also gloves designated for linemen. The lineman gloves offer extra padding and support in the fabric to make it less likely the gloves rip when using the hands constantly and keep your fingers safer.

Lineman gloves, however, may have less grip on the palm than receiver gloves and are heavier. Players tend to find receiver gloves much more comfortable and lighter. If you’re a running back, wide receiver or defensive back, receiver gloves are the better options to go with as you’ll be more involved in trying to catch and hold the ball. If you’re a defensive lineman or offensive lineman, then lineman gloves will be more suitable, as you want to keep your fingers as safe as possible.

Those who are linebackers and tight ends have more flexibility on what type they want to choose. If you’re a tight end who doesn’t block much and mainly is out running routes or a linebacker that’s mostly out in coverage, receiver gloves will be more suitable. But if you’re a tight end or linebacker who plays more physically and is less involved in passing situations.

What to look for in quality Nike football gloves

Padding

Nike football gloves will vary in padding depending on the model. The padding is on the back of the glove, helping protect your hand from contact. If you prefer more padding, choose a glove with more padding, but the glove will be slightly heavier. With Nike’s latest glove designs, the weight associated with the padding a glove has is barely noticeable, but some players are adamant about having the lightest glove possible.

Sticky palm surface

Nike has lately used its Magnigrip palm coating to provide the stickiest palm that is possible. While stickiness doesn’t always equate to catching balls easier, it can help grip the ball.

Wrist/cuff support

Many Nike gloves come with a wrist/cuff strap that not only helps protect your wrist when playing but can also adjust how tight you want your gloves to fit. Some people prefer to have the straps all the way tight on their hands, while some will play with the strap detached from the glove as a fashion statement. Adjustable cuffs on Nike gloves are protective and one of the most fashionable features of the gloves.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike football gloves

Nike football gloves can cost from $20-$60. The gloves in the $25-$45 range will feature older generations of Nike gloves. Then gloves in the $45-$60 range will consist of newer generations. However, the older and newer generations share nearly the same features, and the modern models may have a slightly lighter design and feel. Many people prefer to purchase older models because they are reliable and effective as newer ones.

Nike football gloves FAQ

What football gloves do NFL players use?

A. NFL players tend to use Nike football gloves since Nike and the NFL have a deal in place where Nike makes the uniforms for the league. Players will use various Nike football gloves, where a lot will have Nike or a private custom designer to make custom football gloves. Some players will use other brands.

Do football gloves keep your hands warm?

A. While it’s better than being in the cold barehanded, football gloves will not keep your hands warm. Players commonly will purchase handwarmer sleeves to keep their hands warm when not in play. There are also heat warmer packets that can help keep your hands warm too when you need them.

What are the best Nike football gloves to buy?

Top Nike football gloves

Nike Vapor Jet 6.0

What you need to know: One of the lightest and most popular football gloves on the market, the Nike Vapor series is a favorite.

What you’ll love: The signature Magnigrip makes the gloves’ palm highly sticky, helping with catching balls. The woven fabric used in the gloves makes the gloves highly flexible and breathable.

What you should consider: There is minimal padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike football gloves for the money

Nike VaporKnit 2.0

What you need to know: One of the most classic football gloves in history, the VaporKnit has been a reliable glove for years and is now attainable for lower prices.

What you’ll love: The knitted design allows the gloves to provide ventilation when you’re on the field. The extra layer on the fingertips helps keep them secure.

What you should consider: These are some of the older Nike gloves in circulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Superbad 6.0

What you need to know: For those who want extra padding, the latest Nike Superbad helps keep your fingers protected when playing.

What you’ll love: The padding is light and yet flexible, so it won’t restrict the movement of the hands. The lower strap allows you to adjust and tighten the fit on your hand.

What you should consider: These gloves are slightly heavier than other gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.