Best Danner women’s boot

Depending on which Danner boot you buy and where you’ll be wearing them, you might want to factor in a little extra room for hiking socks or a supportive insole.

Which Danner women’s boot is best?

Danner has been a popular outdoor footwear choice for decades due to their high-quality materials, elegant craftsmanship and durability. Danner boots are stylish and practical, making them the perfect option for life on the trail or everyday wear. With a variety of styles and colors available, nearly anyone can find a pair of Danner boots they will love. If you are looking for a pair of Danner boots that are durable, stylish and lightweight, our top choice is the Danner Women’s Mountain Light Cascade Hiking Boot.

What to know before you buy Danner women’s boots

Fit

Determining the right overall fit for an outdoor boot can be a little more challenging than shopping for other types of footwear. Danner boots are made using full-grain leather, which makes the boots rather stiff at first. While the fit varies depending on which Danner boots you choose, it is recommended that you use the sizing chart on the Danner website or opt for an in-person buying experience. This way, you can be sure that you are investing in a pair of Danner boots that will fit comfortably.

While shopping for a well-fitting pair of Danner boots, you might want to factor in a little extra room for thick socks or a supportive insole. While these items won’t largely affect the overall fit of your boot, opting for a pair of boots that fit too snugly may make it difficult to use an insole or thick socks.

Comfort

In general, Danner boots are regarded as comfortable shoes for outdoor wear. Thanks to their Vibram soles and arch-supporting midsoles, Danner boots provide plenty of cushion to help keep you comfortable on the trail. However, it will take a couple wears to allow for the leather to fully mold to your feet.

Durability

Danner boots are considered highly durable. When it comes to the upper of the boot, Danner uses full-grain leather that is tested and treated to ensure water resistance, strength and consistency. The soles of the boots are made of tough polyurethane with Vibram cushions.

What to look for in a quality Danner women’s boot

Style

When shopping for your Danner women’s boots, be sure to look for a pair that will complement your lifestyle and your wardrobe. While Danner boots are made for outdoor wear, their high-quality craftsmanship makes them stylish enough for everyday wear.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

All leather Danner boots are pretreated with a water-resistant gel, but depending on the climate and environment you live in, a fully waterproof pair of Danner boots may be the best option. These waterproof options have the same high-quality construction with an added Gore-Tex lining, which helps to keep your feet perfectly dry no matter the elements.

Weight

While most Danner boots are made to be durable enough for the outdoors and light enough for everyday wear, some of the brand’s more rugged options are heavier than others. These heavy boots typically have a thicker sole for mountainous terrain or have an extra lining to ensure a warm, waterproof hike.

How much you can expect to spend on Danner women’s boots

You can expect to spend $200-$400 on a pair of Danner women’s boots.

Danner women’s boot FAQ

Since Danner boots are full-grain leather, do you need to treat them after purchasing?

A. All leather Danner boots are pretreated with water-resistant gel and are ready to go out of the box. While you do not have to treat your boots after purchasing, you can apply Danner’s waterproof gel or spray for added confidence while hiking.

What’s the best way to break in new Danner boots?

A. In general, the break-in process for Danner boots does take time, so wearing your boots around the house may be what it takes to get that perfect feel. However, if you are looking to expedite the process, you can use leather conditioner to soften the leather. Please note that leather conditioner does darken the color of the leather. You can also try wetting the outside of the boots and wearing the boots until the outside is completely dry. This will have an effect similar to leather conditioner, without risking any color change.

What’s the best Danner women’s boot to buy?

Top Danner women’s boot for everyday use

Danner Women’s Mountain Light Cascade Hiking Boot

What you need to know: These boots are comfortable, durable and stylish.

What you’ll love: These boots have a classic look that works in any season. With a durable rubber sole and arch support along with the insole, these boots are sure to offer comfort during your outdoor adventures.

What you should consider: These boots are full-grain leather, so they can be a bit stiff at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof Danner women’s boot

Danner Women’s Acadia W Uniform Boot

What you need to know: These waterproof boots are perfect for anyone looking to stay dry and comfortable while enjoying the outdoors.

What you’ll love: With a leather and Cordura exterior and Gore-Tex liner, these boots are made to be durable and 100% waterproof. The high ankle of these boots is sure to keep you dry while hiking through wet areas. These boots receive high marks when it comes to their durability, support and looks.

What you should consider: These boots are a bit heavier than other Danner boot options and offer little built-in arch support. It is recommended that consumers purchase an insole.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Danner women’s boot for cold weather

Danner Women’s Mountain Light || Hiking Boot

What you need to know: These boots are comfortable and warm, making them the perfect option for winter.

What you’ll love: The full-grain leather body and Gore-Tex inner lining are sure to keep your feet warm and dry. The rubber soles provide great traction. These are a lighter-weight boot but offer the same level of comfort, durability and style as heavier Danner boots.

What you should consider: Consumers have noticed that these boots tend to run a little large. Plan on buying a half-size smaller when ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.