In some cultures, it’s customary to switch from outside shoes to slippers as soon as you enter the home. So much so that many places have slippers just for guests.

Which house slippers are best?

One of the best things to have at home is a pair of slippers. It’s good to let your feet breathe at the end of the day by switching from outside shoes to inside ones. Treat your feet extra nicely by buying soft, cozy slippers that feel like you’re walking on clouds.

House slippers are great for keeping you warm and also ensure you’re keeping your floors cleaner when you’re not tracking in outside germs! The best house slippers are Dearfoams Chenille A-Line Slippers.

What to know before you buy house slippers

Warmth

When thinking about what kind of house slippers you need, start with how warm they should be. If you’re someone who tends to have perpetually cold feet, you should be looking for slippers that will keep you extra warm.

If you have hot feet, you’ll want slippers that are breathable. It also depends on where you live and the time of year. You might even consider getting summer slippers and winter slippers if you want to wear them year-round.

Versatility

Being able to step outside without having to change from slippers into shoes can make a huge difference for a lot of people. Sure, they’re called “house” slippers, but you might also want to wear them to take the dog for a quick walk before work. Or you might want to step outside to grab the mail. If you think your slippers might spend some amount of time outside, that should factor into the kind of slippers you look at.

Comfort

House slippers don’t need to be comfortable enough to run a marathon or hike in the mountains, but they should feel comfortable when you’re walking around or lounging in your house. They should also have thick enough soles that if you’re walking around on tile or hardwood a lot, your feet won’t start to hurt.

What to look for in quality house slippers

Material

House slippers come in all kinds of materials. The most affordable are made of cotton and/or synthetic materials. The more expensive ones have wool and even shearling. Many now have memory foam in the soles to make them more comfortable to walk in.

Think about the clothes and shoes you already own — what feels most comfortable to you? If you normally find wool itchy, you’re probably not going to like wool slippers. If you always feel nice in cotton, perhaps some cotton slippers would be best for the breathable.

Washable

House slippers made of materials like cotton are probably going to be easier to wash than other materials, like suede or shearling. The fact is, feet sweat and get stinky sometimes. It’s a good idea to be able to wash your slippers periodically, or at least sanitize them to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Fit and coverage

Slippers can cover your whole foot like a regular shoe, or they can merely slide on. Whichever you get will be according to your personal preference. You probably don’t need to worry about getting slippers that fit perfectly, especially if you also like to wear socks. Although, if you plan to do a lot of walking in them, getting a good fit and enough coverage isn’t a bad idea.

How much you can expect to spend on house slippers

House slippers are generally inexpensive. Plan to pay $15-$30 for most pairs of house slippers.

House slippers FAQ

How do you wash slippers?

A. When they start to smell, slippers made of materials like cotton, linen, and polyester can often be put through the washing machine on a warm and gentle cycle. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions, however, as excessive machine washing can cause the slippers to become damaged over time.

Are cotton slippers better than plush or wool?

A. It’s entirely up to you. Cotton is particularly breathable, which is good if your feet tend to sweat, but it won’t keep you as warm as plush or wool. Think about the fiber content of your socks and shoes and how comfortable you normally are in both. That could give you a good place to start when looking at slippers.

What are the best house slippers to buy?

Top house slippers

Dearfoams Chenille A-Line Slippers

What you need to know: These ultra-soft slippers offer full coverage and plenty of warmth.

What you’ll love: The slippers are made of polyester, which means you can wash them in the washing machine on cold. These Dearfoams have soles designed to wear outside if needed, and the plush lining keeps your toes toasty.

What you should consider: They might run on the small side and won’t last through hard wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top house slippers for money

Shevalues Soft Indoor Slippers

What you need to know: These lightweight cotton slippers are easy to pack up for a trip.

What you’ll love: Made for wide feet, the house slippers have cushy memory foam and grippy soles. Although primarily designed for indoor use, they can also be worn outside. These open-toed slippers allow your feet to breathe.

What you should consider: They run large and might slide off your feet, which can be dangerous if you’re going up or downstairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

UBFEN Fuzzy Plush Lining Slippers

What you need to know: These slippers are solid and easy to slip on and off.

What you’ll love: They keep your feet warm but allow them to breathe because of the knitted uppers. The soles are designed for both indoors and outdoors. These house slippers fit snugly at first until you wear them in, but order a size up if you want room for socks.

What you should consider: They might be too snug for some, and the memory foam soles are a bit thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

