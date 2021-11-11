Blundstone review: Can these weather-resistant boots for women provide all-day comfort?

Before ordering Blundstone boots, carefully check the brand’s size chart because Australian shoe half-sizes are simply wider, not longer. If the fit doesn’t work out, Blundstone offers a free 30-day return.

Blundstone women’s boots review

Comfortable, all-weather boots are an essential part of one’s wardrobe. Yet with so many options and styles available, it can make finding long-lasting, fashionable and functional boots challenging and costly.

Blundstone promises a solution with their boots that offer timeless styles constructed from high-quality materials that can last for years. The company makes sturdy, comfortable boots for work or play that don’t sacrifice looks for durability. Their boots for women come in a variety of colors and styles. The brand is known for their pull-on and Chelsea boot styles.

We wanted to see if Blundstone women’s boots could really provide lasting comfort and support, so we turned to our testers to try them out. Here’s what we found.

Testing Blundstone boots

We tested Blundstone women’s boots with two different individuals. Our first tester purchased a pair of #1630 High Top boots after receiving a recommendation from a friend and wears them almost daily during the winter months. Our second tester purchased the #1941 Classic Chelsea Boots about five years ago, wearing them daily for about three years.

Our testers shared similar needs prior to purchasing their Blundstone options: all-terrain, weatherproof, functional, comfortable and stylish boots. Our testers each have foot issues that were also considered during the testing period, including wide feet and bunions.

What are Blundstone boots?

Blundstone was founded in 1870 in Tasmania, Australia, and has become one of the most popular and recognizable boot brands in the world. Their award-winning boots are increasingly reputable for being durable and comfortable with workers, hikers and creatives alike.

Today, Blundstone makes dress boots, classic styles, hiking boots and work boots for men, women and kids. Their iconic Chelsea pull-up style debuted in the 1960s; to date, more than 25 million pairs have been sold.

How to use Blundstone boots

Once you’ve picked your style and ordered your pair of Blundstone boots, the manufacturer recommends trying them on with the socks you plan to wear most frequently. There should be a slight give in the heel and about a quarter inch of space between your toes and the front of the toe box. One important feature to note when shopping for Blundstones is that the boot’s half-sizes measure width, not length.

Maintaining your Blundstone boots will help them last longer, fit more comfortably and look nicer. If they get dirty, brush off any caked-on dirt and let the boots air-dry. Use leather polish or cream regularly to help the leather adjust to the shape of your foot, as well as protect it from cracking.

Key features of Blundstone boots

Boot materials

Blundstone boots are made with top-quality leather and suede, and their soles are specially constructed for improved shock absorption and better fit. Their women’s Chelsea boots have wide elastic gore details at the ankles to make pulling them on and off easier.

Blundstone work boots boast features like reinforced toe boxes and extra insole cushioning. The waterproof materials used in their boots help keep feet warm and dry in winter conditions. Despite their sturdy materials, these boots are lightweight, making them comfortable enough for long-term wear.

High top boots

The #1630 High Top Boots feature taller ankle shafts and brogue accent details that put a feminine twist on the classic Chelsea boot style. The taller shaft also provides additional ankle support.

Classic boots

The Blundstone #1941 boots are made from earth-toned nubuck and feature a removable footbed with patented technology for additional shock absorption and comfort. They also come with an extra set of footbeds to help the wearer achieve the perfect custom fit.

Blundstone boots price

Most Blundstone women’s boots range from $150-$350, with the majority of the brand’s classic and dress boots costing $190-$210.

The #1630 High Tops we tested cost $199.95, while the #1941 Chelsea boots cost $209.95.

Where are Blundstone boots sold?

Blundstone women’s boots are available from Backcountry and Amazon.

Blundstone boots benefits

Our testers and most consumers agree that Blundstones are worth the cost. If properly taken care of, they will last for years. Blundstone soles are engineered for maximum comfort, absorbing up to 90% of the impact when you walk. Our testers hardly noticed any wear in the soles even after more than a year of almost daily wear. The boots were comfortable to wear even for long periods of time. Plus, the leather used in their uppers is chosen for its durability and protection, so it didn’t stretch out, discolor or lose its shape over time. The boots are warm and weather-resistant enough to keep feet cozy in cold winter climates, but they aren’t too heavy or bulky for milder weather.

Blundstones also attract high praise for their timeless and effortlessly cool style. Some models of their Chelsea boots come with colorful elastic side panels, while other boot designs feature chunky heels, fur cuffs or unique leather colors. Their styles offer a good balance between functional, outdoorsy boots and fashion boots.

Blundstone boots are styled with larger-than-usual toe boxes, making them roomier and more comfortable for those with wider feet or foot issues such as bunions. The styles we tested were also pleasantly easy to pull on and off thanks to the elastic panels and signature pull tabs.

Blundstone boots drawbacks

While neither of our testers had trouble breaking in their boots, some styles of Blundstone boots can take longer to soften because of their genuine leather materials. They require time and wear before they’re fully comfortable, which may be disappointing for someone who wants to wear their boots right away.

Additionally, depending on where the shaft hits on the leg, some consumers may find they need to wear tall socks to keep the leather from scratching against the skin. Not everyone finds the pull-on boot style easy, especially when the boots are new. Finally, the wider toe box of Blundstone boots may be too large and roomy for those with narrow feet.

While the leather uppers in the boots we tested could withstand daily trips through slushy snow and road salt, the suede models require more upkeep and show damage more easily.

In addition, while the quality construction contributes to keeping feet warm in winter weather, these boots lack the insulation that some other winter boots offer.

Should you use Blundstone boots?

For the price, Blundstone women’s boots are hard to beat. One pair of boots can take you from hiking trails to work to dinner in style and comfort. For someone looking for a durable, supportive and stylish winter boot — and is also willing to take the time to care for the high-quality materials to help ensure they last as long as they deserve — Blundstone boots would be an excellent choice.

