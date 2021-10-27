For leather sneakers with rubber soles, a traditional shoe cleaning spray will keep the shoes in high-quality condition between uses.

Which comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men are best?

From everyday work events to more fashionable parties, finding the right shoes to work with a business casual look can make or break an outfit. Considering the added fashion flexibility that business casual attire allows, several different types of non-traditional formal shoes are available to wear. As a result, choosing between the many kinds of business casual shoes will be a more difficult choice. However, knowing what will work with each situation and outfit will make the decision much easier.

What to know before you buy comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men

Types

Several different types of business casual shoes will work with most outfits. Alongside the traditional Oxfords, Derbys, monk straps, loafers, Chukkas and some formal boots, there are other types of shoes that fall under the business-casual type. Most notably, several higher end sneakers will easily work with many business casual outfits.

Color, comfort and style

Large decisions will be made regarding the color, design and style of the business casual shoes. The added flexibility allows users to buy shoes in black, brown, grey, white and navy, among many other colors. Additionally, without the constrictions of being a formal shoe, many business casual shoes have more form-fitting and comfortable soles and use breathable materials for a fit that won’t hurt all day.

Situation to be used in

A major factor to consider is what situation in which the business casual shoes will be used. For events at work or every day at the office, choosing a more traditional shoe will be more appropriate. For parties, weddings or more festive events, choosing a more casual shoe will work comfortably.

What to look for in quality comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men

Materials and construction

Unlike more formal shoes that rely almost exclusively on leather or leather replacements, business casual shoes can have many materials. Several shoes use canvas or suede along with velvet. Additionally, while Goodyear welting construction is the highest quality construction type among formal shoes, cemented construction will be much more common when adding sneakers to the mix of shoes available.

How much you can expect to spend on comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men

The prices for business casual shoes range dramatically, with more affordable options costing from $50-$100 while higher-end business casual shoes range from $100-$500 on the upper end.

What are the best comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men to buy?

Top comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men

Clarks Men’s Desert London Oxford

What you need to know: This is a well-crafted Oxford shoe with a more casual beeswax color from a well-known brand.

What you’ll love: The shoes have a crepe sole and use 100% leather for an old-school, authentic look. The shoes wear in slowly over time, making it age better the longer the user wears them.

What you should consider: The shoes do not provide a lot of arch support, meaning some users will need to buy additional insoles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top comfortable and stylish business casual shoes for men for the money

Bruno Marc Men’s Mesh Sneakers Oxfords Lightweight Shoes

What you need to know: This is a stylish sneaker designed to replicate the look of a traditional Oxford shoe.

What you’ll love: The shoes have a breathable knitted fabric on the top that keeps feet cool all day. The memory foam insole will also ensure that users stay comfortable even if they are constantly on their feet.

What you should consider: The breathable top may get dirty when used in a dusty area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker

What you need to know: This is a comfortable sneaker from a popular company that works well with slightly more formal attire.

What you’ll love: The shoes come in several colors, allowing users to buy what will work best with their wardrobe. The thick rubber soles will help the shoes last for a long period.

What you should consider: The sneakers may not be formal enough for some business casual events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cole Haan Men’s Howland Penny Loafer

What you need to know: This is a solid pair of loafers that work for business casual attire without being uncomfortable.

What you’ll love: The leather exterior comes in three different colors to help users match the shoes better. The rubber bottom allows the shoes to be used in outdoor and indoor settings.

What you should consider: The shoes tend to run small, making them harder to order online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

