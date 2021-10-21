The best lace-up boots

Which lace-up boots are best?

Lace-up boots can be a practical or fashionable purchase. Lace-up boots have been used for many years as durable options for workwear, the outdoors and occasionally as a fashion statement. The style can vary greatly due to the fact that the purpose constantly varies. These shoes are dependable, sturdy and can be used for many purposes. When purchasing lace-up boots, consider the material, where you plan to wear them, how you plan to use them and the impact that their production and creation have on the environment.

What to consider when purchasing lace-up boots

Material

The material that your lace-up boots are made from should greatly impact your decision to purchase them. For example, if you plan to work or hike in your lace-up boots, consider a product that is waterproof and durable. If you plan to walk long varied distances in your boots, consider lace-up work boots that provide added comfort in the soles and the exterior material. Good lace-up boots will match your specific needs.

Lace-up boots can be made from various materials including cowhide, faux leather, suede, nylon or rubber. Many boots are made with a mixture of a few of these materials. The most popular boots feature a leather make with a rubber, no-slip sole. Lace-up boots come in various lengths to fit each event or activity.

Use

Before purchasing lace-up boots, consider where you will be wearing them. Where you will wear them will determine the style and features. For example, if you are going hiking, an ankle-high lace-up boot will do a good job to protect you from the elements while still being lightweight. This style of boot will be shorter. Ankle high lace-up boots can be used for hiking and work. If you are attending an event that requires you to be fashionable, consider a lace-up boot that rises past the ankle for flair. These boots come in various lengths and colors.

Environmental impact

When purchasing lace-up boots, consider the impact that their production has on the environment. For example, faux leather is made from polyester and requires no use for animal parts in the production process. It is less sustainable to purchase cowhide leather boots than it is to purchase faux leather boots made from a polyester wax blend. However, these also can use lots of plastics, so it’s important to evaluate which aspects of sustainability are most important to you before making a purchase.

The website and brand are also important to consider when purchasing boots. If a product is priced extremely low for the average price of lace-up boots, or it is purchased from a website that allows childhood labor, opt for a more sustainable brand. Products that are mass produced from a cheap website may save you a couple bucks at the moment, but they are not sustainable to the environment or humanity.

Lace-up boots prices

The best lace-up boots will be priced around $50-$180. The price of the lace-up boots will depend on the brand and the material that they are made from.

Lace-up boots FAQ

What is the most durable material for lace-up boots?

A. The most durable material for boots is leather. Though it is argued that cowhide leather is the strongest, faux leather made from polyester blend and coated with a waterproof wax that acts to imitate leather without cracking and wearing as quickly over time. Kangaroo leather has also been known to be extremely durable, but the ethical means of production is questionable.

Why do some lace-up boots feature a zipper on the side?

A. Lace-up boots that feature a zipper on the side are ideal for those who prefer multiple ways to securely close their boots. It gives added support and provides options. Rather than having to lace a boot all the way up and then undo it every time you take the shoe on and off, the zippered side can be a way to save time and effort.

Best lace-up boots

Dolce Vita Lottie Boot

This lace-up boot features a round toe design for added space and comfort as well as a secure side zipper closure. They are made from suede and come in only one medium brown color. Suede can be hard to clean.

Sold by Revolve

Alohas Can Can Boot

This lace-up boot is made with genuine leather and is also lined with leather for comfort and warmth. It features a lace-up front and is reviewed as being true to size. It is sold in one color. It is not recommended to wear this boot for hiking or for work purposes as it is not waterproof.

Sold by Revolve

Dr. Martens 1460 Serena Faux Fur Lined Boot

This boot features faux fur lining for added warmth in colder seasons. The sole is oil resistant for support and durability and the boot is made from genuine leather. The brand is extremely popular and is known for its dependable, durably made boots.

Sold by Revolve and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Rockport Men’s Waterproof Storm Surge Toe Boot

This boot is made from entirely genuine leather and is waterproof for added durability. The heel cushion is shock absorbing, supplying extra comfort and the outsole is slip resistant. This shoe comes in a few different colors and can be used for work, hiking or fashion.

Sold by Amazon

Steve Madden Women’s Troopa

This lace-up boot is made from entirely genuine leather with a zipper side for added closure and support. The toe is capped for a classier design and the bottom of the shoe is slightly cushioned to provide comfort when standing. The leather is distressed and the boots come in many color options.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Nortiv 8 Men’s Military Tactical Work Boot

This boot comes in many colors and features a rubber sole for grip. It is perfect for outdoor and indoor use and is extremely breathable. It features three different shock absorbent soles that are removable, flexible and abrasion resistant. The fabric on the outside of the shoes is water resistant and the tongue is mesh.

Sold by Amazon

Mishansha Mens/Womens Hiking Boots

These unisex boots are durable and comfortable to use in any type of terrain. They’re designed to hold up in wet conditions and contain a comfortable, mesh lining. These hiking boots will help anyone to be comfortable while hiking in even the most difficult terrain.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.