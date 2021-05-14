Skip to content
Top Stories
‘This just couldn’t be worse’: Severe drought deepens water crisis at California-Oregon border
$10M settlement reached for family of Andre Hill, Black man fatally shot by police in Ohio
Rep. Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg agrees to cooperate in federal sex trafficking investigation
2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies indicted on charges alleging they lied in drug, weapons investigation
Top Stories
California releases new guidance for overnight summer camps as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to young people
Top Stories
Delta Air Lines to require COVID-19 vaccine for new employees
Top Stories
Petition calling for Tokyo Olympics to be canceled amid pandemic gathers 350,000 signatures
Video
Parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less to continue requiring masks despite new CDC guidance
Some experts fear federal officials are moving too fast in lifting mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Video
Tokyo Olympics: Japan expands state of emergency amid coronavirus surge
Video
Newsom proposes $268 billion state budget that includes direct payments, traffic fine forgiveness
Video
$26M lottery ticket was destroyed in the laundry, Norwalk store manager says
Video
Tesla in deadly Fontana crash was on Autopilot: CHP
California counties await mask, social distancing guidance after CDC’s update for fully vaccinated people
Video
Masks still required for vaccinated people in L.A. County while guidance is reviewed
Video
SWAT team saved 4th slashing victim of NorCal tree trimmer: Prosecutor
Kidnapping suspect in custody following pursuit, hourslong standoff in Palmdale apartment
Video