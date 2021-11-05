When purchasing a new pair of golf shoes, consider the conditions of the course you’ll be playing on most often. If it’s wet, pick waterproof Ecco golf shoes, and if it’s sandy/muddy, stay away from white Ecco golf shoes.

Which Ecco golf shoes are best?

Most golfers tend to focus on the equipment they’re required to have in order to play the game: clubs, balls and tees. The professionals know that what you wear, especially on your feet, is just as important. For shoes, it isn’t just comfort you need to consider, but traction and grip also help to steady the body during a stroke. When shopping for a golf shoe that has all three key points, look no further than Ecco.

The best Ecco golf shoes are the Ecco Men’s BIOM G3 Golf Shoes. A specialized outsole provides the highest levels of grip and traction across Ecco’s line of golf shoes while a removable insole allows you to use a custom insole for maximum personalized comfort.

What to know before you buy Ecco golf shoes

Spikes

Ecco golf shoes come in two outsole varieties: spikeless and spiked.

Spikeless: Spikeless Ecco golf shoe outsoles use little nubs that extend from the outsole. They still provide some traction on grassy surfaces, but they’re designed to focus on comfort by sacrificing the grip and traction which spiked Ecco golf shoes provide.

Spikeless Ecco golf shoe outsoles use little nubs that extend from the outsole. They still provide some traction on grassy surfaces, but they’re designed to focus on comfort by sacrificing the grip and traction which spiked Ecco golf shoes provide. Spiked: Spiked Ecco golf shoes use plastic spikes that extend roughly one quarter inch down from the outsole. They can be uncomfortable to walk on for longer periods of time, but they allow a golfer to anchor their stance, reducing or outright eliminating the chances of slipping during a stroke. The newest Ecco spiked golf shoes have increased the comfort levels somewhat, so if you want a spiked outsole it’s recommended to buy the newest Ecco golf shoe model you can find.

Water-resistance

All Ecco golf shoes feature at least minor levels of water-resistance to combat the moisture present on most golf courses. Ecco uses many proprietary trademarks that relate how much water-resistance a given Ecco golf shoe model might have, like Hydromax for limited resistance or Gore-Tex for fully waterproof Ecco golf shoes. The level of water-resistance should be stated somewhere on the product listing.

What to look for in quality Ecco golf shoes

Comfort

Ecco golf shoes also use proprietary trademarks to describe the various comfort-focused technologies they utilize, with BIOM and FluidForm being their most popular.

BIOM: BIOM Ecco golf shoes are all about stabilizing your stance for an even stroke by keeping the soles of the shoes and your foot as steady as possible.

BIOM Ecco golf shoes are all about stabilizing your stance for an even stroke by keeping the soles of the shoes and your foot as steady as possible. FluidForm: FluidForm Ecco golf shoes focus on allowing your foot to flex as naturally as possible without affecting the stability of your stance. This is accomplished by splitting the midsole into three sections that band and move independently.

Ortholite

Most Ecco golf shoes utilize a removable Ortholite insole. The insole prioritizes comfort and ease-of-use by allowing you to easily clean the insole separately from the shoe or replace it with a different insole after it wears out or if you prefer a different type of insole.

How much you can expect to spend on Ecco golf shoes

Most entry level Ecco golf shoes start around the $150 area, especially older versions of current models. Ecco golf shoes around $200 are usually newer models with enhanced features like water-resistance and have more color options, while the high-end $250 range of Ecco golf shoes will have the most color options and generally be fully waterproof and/or have special outsoles for extra traction and grip.

Ecco golf shoes FAQ

How long do Ecco golf shoes last if used often and properly cared for?

A. Ecco golf shoes are built to last as long as possible. Even if you play a full 18 holes regularly an Ecco golf shoe should last at least a few years, commonly between 2 and 4. To make them last as long as possible, make sure you’re cleaning them and letting them dry thoroughly after every use and don’t wear them for anything other than a round of golf. Ignoring these care instructions could reduce your Ecco golf shoes’ lifespan to roughly 1 year.

Do I really need to use golf shoes when playing golf?

A. No, you don’t. Golf has no regulations which enforce or restrict a golfer’s chosen footwear. Golfers prefer to use golf shoes because they’re designed specifically for the conditions of a golf course, i.e. some manner of water-resistance, extra grip and traction on grasses and comfort-focused construction.

What are the best Ecco golf shoes to buy?

Top Ecco golf shoes

Ecco Men’s BIOM G3 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This Ecco golf shoe model is all about the traction for those golfers who prefer to walk more than ride in the cart.

What you’ll love: These Ecco golf shoes are fully waterproof and have a removable insole.

What you should consider: Like all Ecco golf shoes the sizing of this model runs a little larger than what’s listed.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Ecco golf shoes for the money

Ecco Men’s BIOM Hybrid 1 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: An older version of Ecco’s BIOM Hybrid line that’s perfect for the casual golfer looking to save some money.

What you’ll love: A handful of color options make it easy to match with your usual golfing outfit.

What you should consider: A few reviewers noted that these Ecco golf shoes aren’t as comfortable as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Ecco Men’s Street Retro Golf Shoes

What you need to know: A comfort-focused Ecco golf shoe with plenty of style points.

What you’ll love: These Ecco golf shoes are water-resistant and very easy to clean after 18 holes.

What you should consider: There are only two color options (tan and white), which limit your options for the rest of your outfit.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

