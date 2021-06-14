The best cheap gymnastics mats

Even though modern gymnastics was popular in the late 1700s, women weren’t allowed to compete in gymnastics until the 1920s.

Cheap gymnastic mats

Are you tired of working out on your hardwood? Do you need a little bit more comfort when trying to tumble and turn? Whether you’ve got an aspiring gymnast at home or you’re just looking to practice more aerobics, investing in a gymnastics mat is one of the best ways to improve your skills safely.

Luckily, you don’t need to break the bank to feel like a gold medalist at home. If you’re looking for a safe and comfortable way to start your gymnastics journey, consider investing in a cheap gymnastics mat to support your fitness needs.

What to consider when buying a cheap gymnastics mat

Gymnastics is a great sport that can strengthen your muscles, increase flexibility, lower blood pressure, and overall is a fun way of exercising and toning.

How do you decide what gymnastics mat to choose from rolling mats to folding mats, from landing mats to competition mats? Before pulling the plug and buying a gymnastics mat, you need to think about a few things before purchasing.

Thickness

The whole purpose of a gymnastics mat is to provide optimal cushioning and protection for any falls during a tumble. That said, you also don’t want one that’s too thick, so you’re not sinking into the mat or hurting your wrists when you’re upside down. The ideal thickness for any experience level is between 1 ⅜-2 inches.

Dimensions

If you’re predominantly using it indoors or outside, it’s essential to find a mat that fits in your ideal space. We always recommend measuring the area where you plan on putting your mat before you buy one.

Storing

Don’t be intimidated by the gymnastics mats you see at the gyms. These are typically larger mats that are heavier and cost more. If you’re looking for a gymnastics mat to keep at home, consider something that folds or rolls so you can store it with ease.

Material

Since you’re using these mats for exercise routines, you want to ensure the mat you choose has odor-free and moisture-wicking material, so it doesn’t trap sweat inside.

The best cheap gymnastics mats available

BalanceFrom 2″ Thick Tri-Fold Folding Exercise Mat

Thanks to the thickness in the BalanceFrom Exercise Mat, it provides any tumbler or gymnast the optimal support for all their stunts and twists. While gymnasts alike will rave about the firm foam, making it ideal for keeping your balance, the mat is also versatile enough to be used for yoga, aerobics, pilates or even martial arts. Made from puncture and moisture-resistant material, this mat can withstand any routine no matter how hard you sweat. The trifold design provides handles to make it easy to transport and store, while the material makes it easy to clean as all you need is soap and water.

Sold by Amazon

K-Roo Sports SFIT-102 Tumbling Mat

Ideal for children and beginners just starting their gymnastics journey, this 4 by 6-foot mat is excellent for tumbling and doing tricks. The 2 inch, high-density and eco-friendly foam provide the best support thanks to its firmness. For convenience, each mat has handles to make the foldable mats easy to move and store. The non-absorbent, mildew-resistant vinyl will keep your mats fresh and easy to clean between each use. Durable and colorful, you can choose from a plethora of options like blue, pink and rainbow. The K-Roo Tumbling Mat keeps gymnastics fun for everyone.

Sold by Kohl’s

ProsourceFit Tri-Fold Folding Thick Exercise Mat

This easy-to-carry gymnastics mat is one of the most convenient items to add to your home gym. Thanks to the tri-fold design and handles, you can take fitness on the go. Durable thanks to a thick cushion, it offers support for all your workouts, whether you’re doing a summersault or a high kick during a martial arts routine. You’ll keep balanced and protect your joints thanks to the foam interior. The waterproof vinyl surface will keep sweat from being absorbed, providing an easy-to-clean surface.

Sold by Amazon

BestMassage Gymnastics Mats

This folding gymnastics mat provides optimal support thanks to its 2-inch thickness. The BestMassage Gymnastics Mat is covered with high-quality and odor-free PU leather, making it easy to clean in between each use. Plus, the folded mat comes with a carrying tote, so it’s simple to transport from your home to wherever you want to go. While it’s undeniably durable, withstanding any tumbles or cartwheels, the size of the mat is also ideal for yoga, pilates or martial arts.

Sold by Amazon

Dollamur FLEXI-Roll 3′ x 6′ Gymnastics and Cheerleading Stunt Mat

Just like the Dollamur slogan, this mat is for athletes and made by athletes. That’s why, unsurprisingly, the FLEXI-Roll will withstand intense workouts while giving you the support to keep you stable with minimal impact on your joints. Unlike the other mats on this list, it’s a lightweight mat that you can store it quickly by rolling, making it great for portability and easy storage at home. Thanks to its size and thickness, the foam padding and soft carpet covering make the mat feel like a competition mat.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Courtney Love writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.