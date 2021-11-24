Best longboard skateboard

The world record for land speed on a longboard skateboard is over 90 miles per hour!

Which longboard skateboard is best?

There are many ways to move about town, but one way that is growing in popularity, and is a lot of fun too, is using a longboard skateboard. Longboards are similar to skateboards, only longer with bigger, softer wheels. They are typically used for cruising around the city, park, campus, or for riding downhill.

There are a lot of different options to consider when buying a longboard skateboard. For overall durability and speed, the best is the Volador Freeride Longboard Complete Cruiser.

What to know before you buy a longboard skateboard

It is a “vehicle”

Although a lot of fun, riding a longboard skateboard in public is similar to driving a car or riding a motorcycle or bicycle. The rules of the road apply, and you have to be vigilant about people and traffic around you. The defensive driving you were taught when getting your driver’s license applies to riding a longboard. Be prepared for the unexpected.

Personal protection required

It may not always be fashionable, but a helmet and knee pads are essential when riding a longboard. It only takes a stray rock or sudden movement from a passerby to send you tumbling. Even though longboards are more stable than standard skateboards, it’s you and gravity in the end. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, over 70,000 emergency room visits happen annually due to skateboard accidents.

Versatility

A longboard skateboard can serve many interests and needs. It can simply be a fast and fun way to get around town, campus or the neighborhood. It can also be used for racing. And with the right customization, longboards can be used for tricks. It really comes down to how you intend to use your longboard.

What to look for in a quality longboard skateboard

Deck

There are three types of decks — the part of the longboard that you stand on. A drop-through deck has a low center of gravity and is ideal for long distances and downhill. A pintail deck is straightforward and intended for people who want to make a simple commute. A classic cruiser deck is not much longer than a standard skateboard, but it is a bit wider, which makes it perfect for maneuvering busy streets or for some riders, a great board for doing tricks. Remember too that longboard skateboards come in a variety of lengths and widths, with classic cruisers being shortest and drop through decks the longest.

Trucks

On the underside of a longboard skateboard are T-shaped metal fittings that attach to the wheels. These are known as trucks. Ideally, you want trucks that match the width of your board, but if you find those, having trucks just slightly wider than the board is best.

Trucks typically come in two widths. A 10-inch truck is best for stability and downhill riding. A 9-inch truck is best for people using their longboard for regular transportation that need to be able to change directions on the go.

Wheels

Longboard skateboards have bigger, softer wheels than traditional skateboards. The most common size is a diameter of 70 millimeters, but they can be anywhere from 64-80 millimeters.

The width of the wheel that is touching the surface below is called the contact patch. A wider contact patch is for riders who are going downhill and need control at higher speeds. A narrower contact patch is best for people using their longboard around town and needs to get the board going quickly from a dead stop.

How much you can expect to spend on a longboard skateboard

Basic starter longboard skateboards start as low as $50, but overall quality can be questionable, so models that are $60-$250 are typically going to last longer and provide a better riding experience. High-end longboard skateboards can run between $250-$450, depending on size and features.

Longboard skateboard FAQ

Should I get a flexible or stiff longboard?

A. It depends on what type of terrain you are riding on. A flexible longboard is best for rough terrain where you’ll need to absorb the uneven ground. A stiff board is best for steep hills.

What is the best way to ride a longboard?

A. It doesn’t take long to get the hang of riding a longboard skateboard. For the most control and overall comfort, spread your feet shoulder-width apart and make sure your knees are bent. Try to remain in a relaxed position.

What are the best longboard skateboards to buy?

Top longboard skateboard

Volador Freeride Longboard Complete Cruiser

What you need to know: This longboard offers balance and easy steering for everyday use.

What you’ll love: Made from natural hard rock maple, this 42-inch drop-through camber deck is very flexible. It offers an extra smooth ride with precision wheel bearings. A striking design highlights this easily maneuverable longboard.

What you should consider: There have been some concerns reported about the longboard’s long-term durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top longboard skateboard for money

Seething Longboard Complete Cruiser Pintail

What you need to know: This affordable longboard is great for cruising and can be used on all types of surfaces.

What you’ll love: This longboard is lightweight and makes freestyle slalom easier. It is constructed for smooth gliding that works in skate parks, pools, and other smooth surfaces. Pre-assembled, it comes ready out of the box.

What you should consider: Its flexibility is somewhat limited but is still able to meet most needs for agility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Quest Rorshack Complete Longboard Skateboard

What you need to know: This is a great board for beginners and has a reputation for long-term reliability.

What you’ll love: This longboard’s 65-millimeter PU wheels and ABEC bearings provide a smooth ride. The hardwood maple is durable and striking. There are sturdy 6-inch aluminum trucks for all kinds of surfaces.

What you should consider: There are some concerns from experienced users about the trucks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews.

