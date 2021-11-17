Rollerblading is easy on the joints but offers plenty of cardiovascular exercises — it is a fun way to glide your way into a fit lifestyle.

Which rollerblades for beginners are best?

Rollerblading is both an easy way to stay fit. All you really need is a good-fitting pair of skates and you’re good to go. Finding the best rollerblades can feel a bit daunting for beginners, though. How do you know what boot is best or if you need hard or soft wheels?

If you’re unsure where to start, then stick with a classic, trustworthy option. The Rollerblade Zetrablade Inline Skates are some of the best rollerblades for beginners to have you stylishly gliding around in no time.

What to know before you buy rollerblades for beginners

Safety

As a beginner, safety should be your top priority. While the pros certainly make it look like sliding around on inline skates is easy, the first time you try to balance on your own will prove it’s anything but. It’s perfectly normal to fall a few times while learning to rollerblade, so practice some safety precautions. Wear a helmet; a bicycle helmet works if that’s all you have. Consider donning some knee, elbow and wrist pads to protect your joints from scratches and bruises.

Practice

Rollerblading gets easier with practice. Standing on your rollerblades for the very first time will give a unique, out-of-control feeling that may end up with you on your backside. A little bit of practice will transform your awkward scooting into graceful gliding. Start small with short practice sessions until you’re ready for bigger rides. You can even practice walking on your blades in the grass to have a little extra control and pad any falls.

Learn to brake

Once you’re able to balance on your skates, it’s many beginners’ dream to take off skating. However, be sure you also learn how to brake. The best rollerblades for beginners include a rubber stopper at the back of one of the blades. Practice using it and get comfortable with how it feels on the ground. Watch plenty of videos and master the art of breaking before you attempt complicated turns, high speeds or impressive tricks. The last thing you want is to end up in a situation where you need to brake and can’t.

What to look for in quality rollerblades for beginners

Fit

Proper fit is of the utmost importance. If your boot doesn’t fit right — either because it’s too large or too small — then your entire rollerblading experience will be negatively affected. Check the sizing guides for the product you have in mind before purchasing. Some rollerblades are designed to fit true-to-size while others only work in men’s sizing (for example, if you are a women’s 8, then you would fit a men’s 6).

The boot

All rollerblades come with a boot. These can be either hard-shelled or soft-shelled. Many beginners prefer a boot with a hard shell and a soft upper section to provide support and comfort. Beginner rollerbladers that have a boot with a low center of gravity are generally best. This allows for more stability, reducing the number of falls and giving the user more control.

Wheel size

The size of the wheels is also especially important for beginner rollerblades. Something too small is difficult for managing uneven terrain, and something too large provides too much speed for beginners to handle. The best wheel size for beginner rollerblades is between 80 and 84 millimeters. This allows enough height to get over bumpy terrain and provides a manageable speed.

Wheel hardness

The hardness of your rollerblade wheels is known as the durometer rating. Durometer ratings are measured from 0 to 100. 0 marks the softest wheels while 100 marks the hardest. Your best option will depend on if you want a wheel for indoor or outdoor use. Harder wheels are best for outdoor skating since they provide more durability and speed. Softer wheels are best for indoor spaces because they have a better grip on slick floors.

How much you can expect to spend on rollerblades for beginners

You can get a cheap, beginner pair of rollerblades for $50-$70, but if you want a quality pair of rollerblades, then the $100-$200 range is more accurate.

Rollerblades for beginners FAQ

Can you teach yourself to rollerblade?

A. Yes. Rollerblading is an enjoyable sport for all ages and skill levels. All you need is some patience to teach yourself to rollerblade.

How do you stop on rollerblades?

A. Rollerblades are designed with a rubber brake. To implement the brake, practice dragging the stopper to slow yourself into a full stop.

What are the best rollerblades for beginners to buy?

Top rollerblades for beginners

Rollerblade Women’s Zetrablade Inline Skates

What you need to know: The Zetrablade Inline Skates come in both men’s and women’s sizes, and they are suited for both indoor or outdoor use.

What you’ll love: With an ideal wheel size of 80 mm, these rollerblades are designed for beginners. Their hybrid boot with a Monocoque composite frame allows for easy strides, comfort and security. The low center of gravity gives the rider stable balance. The BioDynamic upper shell and a cuff buckle closure give extra ankle support for sharp turns or handling outdoor terrain.

What you should consider: Some users say the highest strap doesn’t fit larger calves, and the color options are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top rollerblades for beginners for the money

IUU Sports Adjustable Inline Skates for Kids and Adults

What you need to know: These affordable, adjustable-size rollerblades are fitting for any adult or child wanting to try rollerblading for the first time.

What you’ll love: Every size is adjustable to suit different users. Illuminating wheels add fun and excitement. Their durable 82A wheels are perfect for outdoor use.

What you should consider: Some users say the quality of these skates is poor, and the adjustable sizing mechanism may break easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rollerblade RB Cruiser Unisex Adult Fitness Inline Skate

What you need to know: These rollerblades are usable for anyone looking to experiment with some comfortable outdoor skating exercise.

What you’ll love: A molded boot that is both supportive and vented offers durability and comfortability to this skate. With lateral support and plenty of breathability, you’ll stay comfy and relaxed. An aluminum frame offers rigidity and a lower center of gravity for increased maneuverability.

What you should consider: Extra interior padding can cause these rollerblades to run small and cramp toes, so examine the sizing chart carefully before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

