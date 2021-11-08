Best Burton snowboard binding

Pair your Burton snowboard bindings with a Burton snowboard to maximize the latest in Burton’s patented technology across your gear lineup.

Which Burton snowboard binding is best?

When it comes to the snowboard industry, few companies have the brand pedigree and respect Burton does. As the sport’s pioneering company, Burton has been manufacturing everything related to snowboarding at the highest level for more than three decades. Burton bindings blast through barriers in terms of technology, and promise to fill your head with confusing terms and specifications so detailed you might think you’re buying a new laptop. If you’re in the market for a high-performance, all-mountain binding, our top pick is the Burton Malavita.

What to know before you buy burton snowboard bindings

Riding style

Before purchasing a new set of bindings, think about whether you’re an all-mountain, park, backcountry or a somewhere-in-between type of rider. If you’re an avid freestyler who likes to land jumps, opt for a more flexible binding with enhanced cushioning. On the other hand, if you like to carve through groomers or slash big-mountain lines, you may want stiffer bindings with greater response.

Board compatibility

Not all Burton bindings have the same mounting system as snowboard bindings from other companies and aren’t always compatible with snowboards from other companies. Make sure the binding you choose is compatible with your snowboard by checking the product specifications on the website.

Size

Not all bindings accommodate uniquely shaped feet. For Burton bindings, if you have wide feet and are on the edge of a size range, choose the larger of the two to make sure you have space. If you require XL or even large sized bindings, you may want to consider a wide model snowboard.

What to look for in a quality Burton snowboard binding

Adjustability

Higher-end Burton bindings provide ample opportunities to find the perfect fit. Be on the lookout for bindings that have adjustable hi-backs, straps and footbeds. The highest-quality bindings can be adjusted in all these areas without the use of tools.

Materials

Burton uses a variety of durable materials to construct its bindings across the product range. Expect high-quality materials such as fully injected molded straps on the lowest-priced models, and innovative materials on top-tier bindings. Some Burton bindings even include carbon fiber, which makes the bindings incredibly lightweight and stiff.

Footbed construction

The footbed is one of the most critical components of any snowboard binding when it comes to comfort, and Burton bindings don’t skimp in this area. Quality bindings have enhanced protection with dual-density EVA foam. Look for Burton’s cutting-edge suspension system, which uses new technology to change the way you ride for the better.

How much you can expect to spend on Burton snowboard bindings

Entry-level Burton bindings cost around $170 while higher-end models designed for specific uses tend to cost upward of $300.

Burton snowboard binding FAQ

How do you know what type of mounting system your snowboard has?

A. The majority of snowboards feature the standard screw mounting system. If you have a Burton snowboard and it has two long slots where the bindings are instead of a grid of screw holes, you should purchase bindings for the EST, or channel mounting system.

Is it okay for your toes to hang over the edge of your snowboard?

A. Your toes should extend no more than 2.5 inches beyond the edge of your binding footbed. If your toes make contact with the ground during turns, consider adjusting your foot position within the binding or your forward-lean angle.

What’s the best Burton snowboard binding to buy?

Top Burton snowboard binding

Burton Malavita

What you need to know: Known for consistent comfort and incredible delivery, these bindings are a favorite of professional riders around the world.

What you’ll love: The Burton Malavita bindings are packed to the gills with premium hardware and innovative technology that allow you to slash turns and stomp jumps all day. Although these bindings have a medium flex rating, they deliver rapid response due to Burton’s patented canted hi-back, supergrip capstrap and dual-density EVA foam footpad. You can adjust these bindings without using any tools.

What you should consider: This binding is pricey and intended for intermediate or advanced riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Burton snowboard binding for the money

Burton Freestyle

What you need to know: The Burton Freestyle bindings are durable and affordable, which makes them a great binding for freestyle riders or those on a budget.

What you’ll love: There’s nothing budget about these bindings when it comes to functionality or design. Optimized for maximum playfulness in the terrain park or mild groomers, these bindings require less technology to perform than others. Plus, you can easily adjust the hi-back on the fly, allowing you to dial in your preferred response in varied conditions.

What you should consider: With a soft flex rating, this binding isn’t suited to the advanced, hard-charging big-mountain rider.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Burton X EST

What you need to know: If price isn’t an obstacle and you have or want a Burton snowboard, the Burton X bindings deliver top-of-the-line performance for advanced to expert riders in almost any terrain.

What you’ll love: Featuring partial carbon construction on the baseplate and a carbon-composite hi-back, the X delivers unmatched responsiveness and gets a stiff flex rating. The buckles, which feature Burton’s unique double-take and insta-click technologies, have been optimized for speed and strength. The patented EST mounting system provides the closest board-to-boot contact, giving the rider an unprecedented level of feel and control. The X is complete with Burton’s premium footbed suspension system that creates a controlled trampoline effect.

What you should consider: This binding is only compatible with channel mount Burton snowboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

