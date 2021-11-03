Best men’s snow skis

Although recreational skiers won’t go as fast, advanced skiers could hit 100 mph or more in ideal conditions.

Which men’s snow skis are best?

Whether you’re a recreational skier or you’re addicted to the slopes, you know that a great pair of skis can make or break your enjoyment of the sport. You need to match the skis you’re using to the condition of the trails or open areas in which you’re skiing.

Even though all snow skis have a similar shape and look, they have specific performance differences that you need to be aware of in order to find the perfect pair for your needs. This guide will help you do just that. Our favorite pair of men’s snow skis is the Scott Slight 93, which has incredible versatility for whatever snow conditions you encounter.

What to know before you buy men’s snow skis

When choosing snow skis, it’s important to be honest about your ability. You don’t want to be a beginning-level skier who picks advanced-level skis, or you’ll end up being frustrated while on the slopes.

Inexperienced: A beginner-level skier has only skied a few times or wants to stay on flattish trails. Beginners need lightweight skis that have quite a bit of flex, which will forgive mistakes that you may make. Look for a shorter-than-average ski if you're a beginner.

Average: An average-level skier will ski several times per year. This skier probably will use some beginner and intermediate trails. An average skier may want a wider ski than a beginner. Additionally, this level of skier will want a sturdy core in the ski, such as wood, rather than foam.

Experienced: Experienced skiers will ski weekly, if not more often. These skis should be able to stand up to the toughest trails, providing the highest level of speed and control. You may find some titanium alloy cores in this level of ski. Expert skiers will want longer-than-average skis.

What to look for in quality men’s snow skis

All skis have slightly different specifications that can help you find just the right pair.

Measurements

Here are some of the most important measurements you should understand when shopping for skis.

Length: The majority of men's snow skis will fall in a length range of 170 to 190 centimeters. Men who are six feet or taller will want longer skis, while shorter men will want skis toward the shorter end of the range. Inexperienced skiers will want shorter skis than experienced skiers.

Turn radius: The turn radius (or sidecut radius) measurement tells you the distance the ski needs to execute a turn, usually between 14 and 19 meters.

Waist width: The waist width measurement is the width of the skis. Narrower skis work better on well-groomed trails, while wider skis are better on powdery trails. The majority of men's skis will have a waist width measurement between 85 and 100 millimeters.

Materials

You will find multiple types of materials in men’s snow skis.

Core: The core traditionally consists of wood, such as birch. But you may find some lightweight skis with foam or aluminum cores. Titanium alloy cores are especially durable.

Top: The top of the ski will have durable materials over the core, including carbon fiber, fiberglass, or epoxy resin.

Bottom: The majority of skis contain a polyethylene material on the bottom that allows for smooth sliding over the snow and ice.

Edges: Because skiers ride on the edges to stop or make turns, the edges often consist of tough materials, like steel.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s snow skis

For recreational skiers, you can expect to pay $300 to $500 for a pair. High-level skiers who need certain performance features may pay $500 to $1,000 or more. Adding bindings to the skis usually costs extra.

Men’s snow skis FAQ

Does the color of the skis matter?

A. Not really. Skis are available in multiple colors, so you can find a pair that matches your favorite color and style. Some skis have interesting graphics, too.

How long will my skis last?

A. Skis are made to handle tough conditions, so they should give you two to five years of performance or more, depending on how often you use them.

What are the best men’s snow skis to buy?

Top men’s snow ski

Scott Slight 93

Our take: When you want skis that will respond well to multiple types of skiing conditions, this model is the answer.

What we like: Has a reasonable price point for a strong pair of skis. Will give you long-lasting performance.

What we dislike: Maximum length available is 185 centimeters, which may be too short for really tall skiers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s snow ski for the money

Head Skis USA Kore 105

Our take: Strong skis for use in deep powder at a well-below-average price point.

What we like: Lightweight skis, giving you the comfort you need for an entire day on the slopes.

What we dislike: If you want to ski on hard-pack trails primarily, there are better skis on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Armada Tracer 98

Our take: Great skis for those who want versatility on the slopes.

What we like: These skis run fast, even in medium powder. You’ll be able to make quick turns and stops with the responsive design.

What we dislike: Beginner skiers may struggle with these skis.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

