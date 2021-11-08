Oakley specializes in lens technology. The company is known for producing lenses that let you see in high definition and protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Which Oakley snowboard goggles are best?

Oakley’s lens technology is what has made them famous. Although they offer a wide range of lenses, glasses and goggles, one of their best products is their line of snowboard goggles. If you’re a serious snowboarder, you’ll likely know the benefits of a high-quality pair of goggles. They can protect your eyes in ways traditional sunglasses can’t. Plus, they are designed to stay secure during strong winds, snowfall and physical activity.

The best Oakley snowboard goggles are the Flight Deck, which comes with Oakley’s famous Prizm lens technology that helps you see contrast in the all-white conditions on the slopes.

What to know before you buy Oakley snowboard goggles

Prizm lens technology

Snowboarding can be difficult for a number of reasons. Sure you have to master your balance on a board and know your way around a snowy slope, but there are also elements of this sport that are out of your control, namely, inclement weather and the dangers of an all-white terrain. Oakley’s Prizm technology brings colors and contrast to your line of sight that wouldn’t normally be there using just the naked eye. These lenses also bring an added layer of detail to the terrain so you can avoid every stick, rock and divot on the slopes.

Lens variety

Among the Prizm lenses are various colors that are designed for different levels of sunlight. There are eight lens colors in total that are measured on a scale of bright sun to snowy and overcast. Black Iridium is the darkest lens available and is best for the brightest of sunny days. If there are no clouds in the sky, this is the lens you’ll want to snap on your goggles. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Hi Pink Iridium, which is their lightest lens. It’s ideal for snowy and overcast days where sunlight and UV rays aren’t as big of an issue.

Helmet compatibility

It’s not hard to believe that Oakley would also make snowboard helmets to go along with their goggles. They have two helmet varieties, Mod 5 and Mod 3. Before you purchase your goggles, you should make sure they are compatible with the helmet you have. If you’re going with Oakley goggles and an Oakley helmet, the odds are in your favor that they’ll fit snugly together. In fact, Oakley designs their newest helmets with goggle integration called the Modular Brim System. LG-Brim is best for the Flight Deck goggles while the SM-Brim is designed for the A Frame 2.0 goggles.

What to look for in quality Oakley snowboard goggles

Cleaning products

Every pair of Oakley goggles, if purchased directly from an authorized Oakley dealer, will come with a bag that’s also used for cleaning. This is a similar bag that most sunglasses come in. It’s made from a microfiber material that you can use to safely wipe your lens without scratching it. You can also find Oakley goggle sets that come with lens spray. This will add lubrication to your lenses and clean them far better than a dry cloth.

Carrying case

The cloth case that your goggles come with can be used as a carrying case. It’ll protect your lens from scratching, but it won’t keep your goggles from getting crushed because it doesn’t have a hard-shell exterior. You can find Oakley snowboard goggles that also come with a hard-shell carrying case. There are even ones that come with a soft-shell bag that, while not exactly hard on the outside, will add enough protection for your goggles to keep them safe from scratches and other physical damage.

High-Definition Optics

This is another technology that Oakley has created to make your snowboarding session even more safe and comfortable. High-Definition Optics (HDO) is similar to Prism in that it provides a clearer and more well-defined field of vision. Think of it like watching a YouTube video on 720p and suddenly switching it to 4k. You’re going to instantly notice more definition on screen. HDO goggles take the light that enters your vision and concentrate it to one single point so your eyes don’t have to. This puts less stress on your eyes and therefore, works to eliminate eye fatigue.

How much you can expect to spend on Oakley snowboard goggles

Oakley snowboard goggles cost $150-$195.

Oakley snowboard goggles FAQ

How do you clean Oakley goggles?

A. Most goggles will come with a cloth and spray to clean the lenses. But, you can also use mild soap and warm water. Keep in mind you should never use harsh cleaning products on the goggles.

Are snowboard goggles worth it?

A. Although snowboard goggles can be expensive, they can significantly improve your vision on snowy slopes. From adding more dark contrast to snow-covered hills, to protecting your eyes from the sun and wind, snowboard goggles are absolutely worth the cost if you’re serious about snow safety.

What are the best Oakley snowboard goggles to buy?

Top Oakley snowboard goggles

Oakley Flight Deck Snowboard Goggles

What you need to know: These high-caliber snowboard goggles come with all the best features and technology from Oakley.

What you’ll love: These goggles were inspired by fighter pilot helmets and feature a large area of viewing for added safety. There’s an anti-fog coating and Oakley’s patented HDO and Prizm technology to help you see every nook and cranny on the slopes.

What you should consider: These goggles don’t have prescription-eyewear holsters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Oakley snowboard goggles for the money

Oakley Line Miner Snow Goggles

What you need to know: The Line Miner goggles are perfect for snowboarding, due to their high peripheral vision and anti-fog coating.

What you’ll love: Not only do the Line Miner goggles include Oakley’s Prizm lens to boost contrast on the slopes, they also have frame notches that let you wear your prescription eyewear underneath. They come in a wide variety of lens and strap colors.

What you should consider: These goggles do not come with a hard carrying case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oakley Fall Line Snow Goggles

What you need to know: These goggles are best if you have different lenses that you may want to swap out depending on the severity of the sunshine.

What you’ll love: Along with the prescription eyewear holsters and Prizm lens, the Fall Line goggles have Ridgelock technology that lets you quickly and safely swap lenses. It also has triple-layer foam for added comfort and face protection.

What you should consider: Many of the Fall Line’s lens options are best for overcast and partly sunny days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

