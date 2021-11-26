Best ski backpack

Storing an emergency kit in your ski backpack is important to keep your time on the slopes as safe as possible. This kit can include simple items such as bandages and a shovel. or high-tech devices like an avalanche transceiver.

Which ski backpack is best?

Backpacks are a skier’s best friend. Lugging around heavy equipment like boots, skis and a helmet can be pretty cumbersome. Therefore, having a quality backpack capable of making everything easier is crucial to having a good time on the slopes. Certain bags are designed to hold your boots and helmet, while others can hold your skis and personal belongings. It all comes down to personal preference and what kind of ski trip you’re going on.

The best bag is the Thule Roundtrip Ski Backpack, which comes with 45 to 60 liters of space. This is enough room to hold your ski or snowboard boots as well as some other personal items. This is an ideal bag for going to and from the slopes.

What to know before you buy a ski backpack

Type of packs

There are two basic types of ski backpacks. The first type is used to carry your heaviest equipment like ski boots and a helmet. As you can imagine, these are the largest packs and can reach up to 60 liters. You’re meant to use these backpacks when transporting your equipment to and from the slopes. Conversely, there are smaller backpacks that are designed to be worn on the slopes themselves. If you’re headed into the mountains, you’re going to want a pack that can hold extra clothing, snacks, emergency supplies and water.

Liters

Outdoor backpacks are measured in liters. The sizes usually range from 10 liters all the way up to 50 liters. Packs that fall between 10 and 30 liters are ideal for day trips where you need to carry a small amount of personal items and some water for hydration. This is also the size range most commuter backpacks fall in. The backpacks that get up to 50 liters in size are big enough to hold your ski boots and a helmet. While these packs are generally too big and uncomfortable to carry while hiking, they are very useful for transporting your equipment.

Backpack shapes

Another main difference between ski boot backpacks and daypacks is the shape. Daypacks are designed to conform better to the body. They often use a skeleton structure that fits your spine and allows for the most comfortable hauling experience. Ski boot backpacks, on the other hand, are less comfortable for longer hauling sessions. This is mainly due to their shape, which extends outward from your back. Of course, this is required to fit your hefty ski boots, but unfortunately, it doesn’t make for the most comfortable carrying experience.

What to look for in a quality ski backpack

Padded mesh

To make things a little easier on your back, ski boot bags will often use padded mesh. More specifically, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) padded mesh, which is a synthetic material that’s both breathable and softly padded. You’ll see EVA padded mesh on most high-quality backpacks. This protects your spine from being poked by the hard plastics and metal pieces that are on your boots. Similarly, daypacks for skiers also use padded mesh. While it isn’t as necessary because you aren’t carrying super heavy equipment, it still adds an extra layer of comfort.

Small compartments

Whether you’re hauling your boots for a day trip or heading out on an overnight hike up the mountains, you’ll want to make sure your bag has plenty of separate compartments. Don’t underestimate the usefulness of small pieces of equipment while you’re skiing. These pockets are often zippered and found on both the interior and exterior of the bag. High-quality bags will utilize microfiber or fleece lining, which is great for storing your sunglasses, ski goggles and smartphone.

Lockable zippers

Ski equipment is expensive. The last thing you want is to find your helmet stolen from your bag while you stepped away to get some hot chocolate. Much like travel luggage, ski boot bags often come with lockable zippers that act as a line of defense against thieves. The zippers are designed with larger holes that can accommodate a lock. Once attached, the lock will keep the bag from being opened at all. Keep in mind that you will likely need to purchase the lock separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski backpack

Ski backpacks cost $40-$140.

Ski backpack FAQ

Are there backpacks to hold your skis?

A. Yes. There are two types of backpacks that can hold your skis. The first is a traditional-looking backpack that features side straps that hold your skis vertically while you walk. You can also find bags that are designed to hold just the skis themselves. These bags are the same shape as the skis and have a long strap on the top.

What is a ski touring backpack?

A. These special types of packs are designed for long ski treks in the snow. They feature straps and compartments for tools and safety equipment like shovels and poles, as well as the skis themselves. These backpacks are highly technical and built with safety in mind.

What’s the best ski backpack to buy?

Top ski backpack

Thule Roundtrip Ski Backpack

What you need to know: This spacious backpack is designed to hold your ski or snowboard boots plus other important winter gear.

What you’ll love: The rear-loading back panel is perfect for sliding your boots in and out without the hassle. It even has a built-in mat that can be used to stand on while swapping boots. There are several padded compartments for your goggles, sunglasses and phone.

What you should consider: The crush-proof lid isn’t as sturdy as other ski and snowboard backpacks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ski backpack for the money

OutdoorMaster Lynx Ski Boot Bag

What you need to know: This boot bag is perfect for those who want an affordable bag with only the necessary features.

What you’ll love: Its nylon exterior provides great waterproofing, while its roomy 50L interior offers enough room for your boots and more. There are also three separate pockets for smaller personal items like your phone and goggles. Not only are there comfortable shoulder straps, but you’ll find carrying handles as well.

What you should consider: This backpack only comes in muted colors like black, blue, gray and green.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Osprey Sopris 20 Women’s Ski Backpack

What you need to know: This 20L backpack boasts enough room to carry all your gear once you’re actually on the slopes.

What you’ll love: This pack is designed to carry your personal items after you’ve already hit the slopes. From extra clothing to snacks and safety items, this backpack is perfect as a skiing companion. There are sturdy straps on the sides and back to carry your skis or snowboard in between runs. It’s also compatible with the Osprey reservoir for on-the-go hydrating.

What you should consider: This bag is not large enough to carry ski boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

