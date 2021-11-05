What size snowboard should I get?

A snowboard is a big investment, so it’s important to get the sizing just right or you’ll be left with a board that doesn’t perform the way you want it to.

Best snowboard size for you

When most people start snowboarding, they hire boards. However, as you progress, you’re likely to want a snowboard of your own. Finding the right size snowboard is the key to having it perform as it should. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to figure out using your height, weight, ability and riding style.

How to choose the right size snowboard

You can use several methods to find the right size snowboard for you, some of which are more accurate than others. Your height, weight, ability and riding style all factor into finding the correct size snowboard for you.

Approximate snowboard length

The basic way to find the right snowboard length if you go into a hire store is to hold a snowboard upright in front of you. If it’s roughly level with the bottom of your chin, it will be around the right size for you. This might be fine when you’re renting a board for the day, but when you’re splashing out on your own snowboard, it pays to be more scientific.

Snowboard size chart by height

Like finding your snowboard length the approximate way listed above, using your height to find your ideal board length may not always be the most accurate method. That said, people have been finding the right snowboard length this way for decades and will likely continue to do so. Using your height to gauge the right board length works fine if you’re around an average weight for your height, but you may find the length isn’t quite right if you’re lighter or heavier than average for your height. Plus, you’ll still want to factor in your ability and riding style when deciding whether to go for the low end or the high end of the recommended board length range.

Height 4 foot 10 inches, snowboard length 128-136 centimeters

Height 5 feet, snowboard length 133-141 centimeters

Height 5 feet 2 inches, snowboard length 139-147 centimeters

Height 5 feet 4 inches, snowboard length 144-152 centimeters

Height 5 feet 6 inches, snowboard length 149-157 centimeters

Height 5 feet 8 inches, snowboard length 154-162 centimeters

Height 5 feet 10 inches, snowboard length 159-167 centimeters

Height 6 feet, snowboard length 160+ centimeters

Height 6 feet 2 inches, snowboard length 160+ centimeters

Height 6 feet 4 inches, snowboard length 160+ centimeters

Snowboard size chart by weight

Your weight is arguably a more important factor in finding the correct snowboard length than your height. A heavier rider with a board too short for their weight will lose control at high speeds, while a lighter rider with a board too long for their weight will find it difficult to maneuver. As with choosing your snowboard according to your weight, you’ll still want to factor in your ability and riding style when working out which end of the size range to go for. Use the details below to find the right size board for your weight.

Weight 110-120 pounds, snowboard length 128-136 centimeters

Weight 120-125 pounds, snowboard length 133-141 centimeters

Weight 125-135 pounds, snowboard length 139-147 centimeters

Weight 135-140 pounds, snowboard length 144-152 centimeters

Weight 140-150 pounds, snowboard length 149-157 centimeters

Weight 150-160 pounds, snowboard length 154-162 centimeters

Weight 160-175 pounds, snowboard length 159-167 centimeters

Weight 175+ pounds, snowboard length 160+ centimeters

Snowboard size by ability

Before you choose your snowboard, don those ski goggles and head to the slopes, you’ll need to factor in your ability level. Although you should still use your height or weight to find the correct size range, your ability also plays a part. Novice snowboarders should opt for a board size on the shorter end of their range for better maneuverability, while intermediate and advanced riders should focus more on their riding style when picking out board length.

Snowboard size by riding style

Your riding style as a snowboarder refers to the types of terrain you generally like to hit. All-mountain snowboarders hit a range of terrains, including groomed runs, powder and parks. If this reflects your riding style, you need a good all-rounder of a board that’s somewhere in the middle of your recommended size range. If you ride freestyle or park, your board should be on the shorter end of your recommended range to make it easier to perform tricks. Freeride snowboarders are generally found riding off of groomed runs and need longer-than-average boards to deal with varied terrain.

Best snowboards

STAUBER Summit Snowboard & Binding Package

This all-mountain style snowboard is available in a range of sizes from 128-161 centimeters. It comes complete with bindings, so you won’t need to buy any extra hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BURTON Ripcord Snowboard

A classic snowboard with a directional shape that makes an excellent all-rounder. The 5-millimeter taper allows for excellent maneuverability while the flat top bend makes it stable and well-balanced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SPORTSSTUFF Snow Ryder Hardwood Snowboard

This basic snowboard is ideal for kids or short, light adult beginners and is a good choice for anyone who just wants a fun, inexpensive board to mess around on — serious snowboarders may balk at the quality. It’s made from durable hardwood with simple bindings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

System MTN and APX Complete Snowboard Package

Designed to handle groomed runs, parks, powder and more, this is a great all-rounder of a snowboard available in lengths between 139 and 163 cm. It comes with bindings and boots, so it’s perfect for anyone who doesn’t already have their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Rossignol Gala Snowboard

Ideal for adults and teens on the shorter end of the spectrum, this board is available in 142-, 146- and 150-centimeter sizes. It’s a durable and versatile all-mountain snowboard that suits a wide range of riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

