What to wear skiing: A beginner’s guide to ski gear

Skiing requires a lot of gear, and beginners may find the array of products and features confusing. Knowing what to look for in ski gear for beginners will help.

Which ski gear is best?

Skiing as a beginner is exciting, and you’ll need to prepare in advance for your first outing. Part of that preparation is dressing appropriately in the best ski gear for beginners.

To stay warm and comfortable, you’ll want to dress in appropriate ski boots, thermal underwear, a light wool or fleece top, ski socks, a ski jacket, ski pants, gloves or mittens, a ski helmet and ski goggles.

What to know about beginner’s ski gear: layering

Layering clothing is a must. You’ll want a breathable base layer (thermal underwear) that absorbs perspiration, a mid-layer (fleece or wool top) to keep you warm, and an outer layer (ski jacket) that will protect you from the wind and snow.

Layering the lower body doesn’t require as much, and ski pants are usually lined already. Most beginners do great with just ski pants or long underwear underneath ski pants, depending on the weather conditions.

What to look for in quality ski gear for beginners

It’s important that you wear gear designed for skiing, as this type of gear has specific features to protect you on the slopes.

Ski jackets

A quality ski jacket has accessories like a snow skirt to keep the wind and snow from blowing up into it, Velcro on the sleeves so you can tighten them around your wrists, ski cuffs that extend out from the sleeves to keep snow out of the jacket and an adjustable hood for different weather conditions. Pockets are handy, too.

Ski pants

Ski pants should be two things: waterproof and warm. Look for pants that have a zippered vent that runs the length of your thighs to prevent overheating. Elastic, Velcro or zippers at the ankles should fit over your boots.

Ski goggles

Ski goggles shield your eyes from snow, rain, the sun and glare. They’re more watertight than sunglasses, and if you should fall, goggles protect your face, while sunglasses may cause injury.

Ski gloves

Look for gloves that are waterproof and not too tight. Many skiers prefer to wear thin inner gloves with mittens over them.

Ski socks

Thick ski socks promote precision when you’re wearing narrower ski boots. For optimum warmth and comfort, opt for thicker ski socks made of merino wool or synthetic fibers.

Ski helmet

A good ski helmet should have a moisture-wicking liner, ear protection and a comfortable chin strap. The outer layer of a good helmet is made of ABS high-impact plastic to protect your head.

Ski boots

Look for boots that are easily adjustable to accommodate various foot sizes and issues. Boots should be stiff enough to allow edge-to-edge control when skiing and should be easy to get in and out of. Three-buckle systems are excellent for beginners who need to try various widths when they first start out.

Beginner’s ski gear

Best ski jacket for beginners

Burton Men’s Covert Snowboard Jacket

What you need to know: This ski jacket is comfortable, warm and windproof. It’s also durable and waterproof.

What you’ll love: The jacket has very useful feature pockets and a helmet-compatible hood.

What you should consider: This ski jacket may be too thin for some skiers, and sizing tends to run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ski pants for beginners

Gash Hao Men’s Snow Ski Pants

What you need to know: These snow ski pants are waterproof, insulated and light yet warm. They have three-dimensional knees for added comfort and flexibility.

What you’ll love: These have a breathable mesh fleece lining and zipper-bottom ankles, along with several zippered pockets and zippered vents at the thighs.

What you should consider: The zippered ankles may not zip completely over extra-wide ski boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ski goggles for beginners

ZIONOR X4 Ski Goggles

What you need to know: These ski goggles are versatile, affordable and have a magnetic lens-changing system so beginners can try various lenses.

What you’ll love: The design fits over small-framed glasses and provides beautiful clarity with a great spherical panoramic view.

What you should consider: The lenses can fog up with heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ski gloves for beginners

MoreOK 3M Thinsulate Thermal Gloves for Skiing

What you need to know: These gloves have a waterproof membrane, are insulated, moisture-wicking and highly breathable.

What you’ll love: They have an ergonomically designed palm coated with anti-slip nitrile. The gloves are warm but not overly thick or bulky.

What you should consider: These gloves may not be warm enough in extremely cold environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ski socks for beginners

PureAthlete High Performance Wool Ski Socks

What you need to know: These socks are made of a blend of polypropylene and Merino wool and have a mid-weight thickness with an elastic arch support.

What you’ll love: The ski socks have advanced knitting for premium comfort and moisture-wicking functionality.

What you should consider: Each pair of socks has a specific right and left, so be aware of which one you put on which foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ski helmet for beginners

Vanrora Ski Helmet

What you need to know: This helmet has climate control venting, a dial fit, removable fleece liner and is safety-certified.

What you’ll love: It’s compatible with goggles and is comfortable for all-day skiing.

What you should consider: The liner can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best ski boots for beginners

Rossignol EVO 70 Men’s Ski Boots

What you need to know: These boots have a relaxed fit, are not overly heavy, are comfortable and are easy to get into and out of.

What you’ll love: The wider forefoot, ankle and toe box offer support and comfort for all-day skiing.

What you should consider: The fit may be too wide for those with narrower feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

