Best soccer cleats for toddlers

Which soccer cleats for toddlers are best?

Beloved worldwide, soccer is a popular sport among all age groups. With easy-to-learn rules and a low number of equipment requirements, soccer is especially great for young kids. For young soccer players, one of the most influential pieces of soccer equipment is soccer cleats. Since soccer is feet-based, you have to be sure to invest in a pair of cleats that offer great traction and durability on the field. Whether your child plays indoor or outdoor soccer, strive to find a pair of cleats that are comfortable, supportive and age-appropriate. If you are in the market for high-quality soccer cleats for your toddler, the top choice is Carter’s Unisex Hook and Loop Sports Cleats.

What to know before you buy soccer cleats for toddlers

Closure

When it comes to soccer cleats one of the most important factors to consider is the closure of the shoes. While many kid’s soccer cleats use the traditional lace-up closure, there are laceless or Velcro options. The traditional lace-up method is sure to stay tied tight during games but may be difficult for kids to put on themselves. On the other hand, the laceless or Velcro closure options are easy to put on but may come loose during games.

Materials

Although toddler soccer games may not be the most rough-and-tumble of sports, it’s always good to invest in a durable and comfortable pair of cleats. Most soccer cleats are constructed with a hard rubber bottom and faux leather or synthetic fibers for the body of the shoe. While these materials are made for outdoor wear and tear, be sure to check out customer reviews to ensure that you are investing in a durable pair of cleats.

Turf

When shopping for soccer cleats for your toddler, be sure to consider what type of cleats are needed for the turf that your child plays on. While most soccer cleats have the traditional hard rubber studs for outdoor field play, there are other studless shoe options for AstroTurf or indoor play.

What to look for in quality soccer cleats for toddlers

Comfort

To ensure that your child is enjoying soccer practice, look for soccer cleats that have high-quality insoles. Most soccer cleats do come with a thin insole, but there are some insole options, such as memory foam or gel, that provide added comfort for your little soccer star.

While the comfort of the insole is important, many insoles are shock absorbent, which helps to protect your child’s feet from the continuous impact of running up and down the soccer field.

Flexible

While buying new cleats from season to season is expected in children’s sports, choosing a shoe that is constructed of more flexible materials can help to delay the need for new soccer cleats midseason. Shoes that utilize more stretch fabric and synthetic fibers in the body of the shoe tend to have a little extra room, allowing space for your child to grow.

Balance

When looking for soccer cleats for your toddler, be sure to consider what type of shoe provides the best balance for your soccer star. While studless cleats have a flat bottom similar to sneakers, the studded cleats are often a little more difficult for kids to get used to. To ensure the best experience for your child, try to choose studded cleats that have more studs in a wide pattern. Studded cleats with a wide pattern and higher stud count tend to grip the ground better, making it easier for your child to run down the field without fear of falling.

How much you can expect to spend on soccer cleats for toddlers

You can expect to spend between $20-$40 dollars on soccer cleats for your toddler. Most traditional laced studded cleats for outdoor play tend to cost between $20-$30 dollars, while studless cleats and cleats with Velcro or laceless closures tend to cost between $30-$40 dollars.

Soccer cleats for toddlers FAQ

How should toddler soccer cleats fit?

A. When choosing soccer cleats for your child, opt for a pair that is no larger than a thumb width between the end of the shoes and your child’s big toe. Using this rule of thumb when buying soccer cleats for your child will ensure a little bit of wiggle room for your child to grow without the shoes being too oversized.

What type of soccer cleats are best for indoor play?

A. For indoor soccer, studless soccer cleats are recommended. Attempting to wear studded soccer cleats for indoor play could lead to injury or damage to the play zone.

What are the best soccer cleats for toddlers to buy?

Top soccer cleats for toddlers

Carter’s Unisex Hook and Loop Sports Cleats

What you need to know: These Velcro closure cleats are great for independent toddlers.

What you’ll love: These studded cleats are great for outdoor play and the Velcro closure makes it easy for toddlers to take the cleats on and off themselves. With a synthetic fabric and mesh body, these cleats are flexible enough to grow with your child throughout the season. The hard rubber outsole offers great traction for outdoor play.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the sizing of these cleats as they do tend to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Most affordable soccer cleats for toddlers

Adidas Kids’ Goletto VII FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These bestselling studded soccer cleats are perfect for outdoor turf.

What you’ll love: Constructed with synthetic fibers and mesh these cleats are sure to give your child plenty of wiggle room as they grow throughout the season. The outsole has hard rubber studs that are sure to give your child a solid ground grip for extra speed up and down the field. These cleats come from a reputable sports brand so you can be confident in their durability.

What you should consider: These cleats do have a traditional lace-up closure which may make it difficult for some kids to put the cleats on without adult help.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top indoor soccer cleats for toddlers

Nike Kids Tiempo Legend 8 Indoor Club Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These studless soccer cleats are great for indoor play.

What you’ll love: Made with synthetic leather, these cleats are made to form to your child’s feet making them extra comfortable. The micro-textured rubber outsole offers great multidirectional traction for running up and down the field. The synthetic leather body of this show is also easy to clean.

What you should consider: These cleats do not come in a wide variety of sizes so they may not be applicable for all consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

