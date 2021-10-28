Best pilates ball

Pilates balls are a versatile tool for getting the most out of your workout with added stability and weight.

Which pilates balls are best?

Pilates workouts help you become stronger, more toned and more flexible without requiring you to travel to a gym or invest in pricey equipment. Among the props experts recommend for pilates workouts, the pilates ball is ideal for adding a bit of resistance and support to your routine.

Pilates rings help you target and activate specific muscles while performing pilates mat exercises. For best results, pick a small pilates ball like the Trideer Pilates Ball, which pilates instructors recommend for its durability and ease of use.

What to know before you buy a pilates ball

Size

Pilates balls come in various sizes, ranging from 45-85 centimeters to accommodate people of all heights. However, keep in mind that regardless of your height, you’ll want a small pilates ball that you can easily manipulate while you perform various exercises rather than a large exercise ball made for sitting.

Those 5 feet and under should select a 45-centimeter pilates ball. Those who are between 5’1”-6’1” should choose a pilates ball between 55-65 centimeters. Those 6’2” and up will need a pilates ball between 75-85 centimeters.

Weight limit

Almost any pilates ball will be able to accommodate someone who weighs up to 250-300 pounds. Some pricier balls can support up to 600 pounds due to thicker material and anti-burst technology.

What to look for in a quality pilates ball

Anti-burst technology

Anti-burst pilates balls feature thick PVC material that resists pressure and heat to prevent bursting or deforming. Look for an anti-burst pilates ball to ensure your ball has a high weight limit and good durability.

Anti-slip and non-stick texture

Pilates balls must be neither incredibly sticky nor entirely sleek for optimal performance. Avoid pilates balls with user complaints of chemical stickiness. Select a pilates ball indicated to include an anti-slip texture to ensure the ball stays in place while you perform exercises.

Extra gear

Some pilates balls come in a larger set of pilates props, such as a workout mat, pilates ring, pilates straps and more. While you may not need all of these props, these sets are often a good deal compared to buying each of your pilates props individually if you plan on sticking to a pilates ball routine.

Ball pump

Most pilates balls include a hand or foot pump to allow you to inflate your pilates ball with air easily. If you plan to deflate and inflate your ball often, look for a pilates ball pump with dual-action technology for fast and efficient inflation.

How much you can expect to spend on a pilates ball

Pilates balls are affordable, making them a great addition to your pilates prop rotation. Expect to pay around $10 or a basic pilates ball with an included foot pump. For up to $30, you’ll find pilates ball sets that include additional props like pilates rings and straps.

Pilates ball FAQ

Can pilates balls be damaged by direct sunlight?

A. While it’s possible that exposure to excessive light or heat can damage your pilates ball, they are designed to withstand normal amounts of light. To protect your pilates ball, try to keep it out of direct sunlight. Never leave your pilates ball in a hot car or other area without temperature control.

What are the benefits of a pilates ball?

A. Pilates balls allow you to activate your muscles without adding much weight for a challenging and muscle-activating yet approachable workout. Think of the addition of a Pilates ball as similar to using a pilates reformer set to a light spring. You can improve your balance, spine flexibility and tone by performing your exercises with this ball rather than on a flat surface.

Is a pilates ball safe to use?

A. There’s some risk involved in any workout routine, and using a pilates ball for balance carries a small risk of stumbling off the ball. To prevent injury, use your pilates ball on a yoga mat away from other surfaces and objects.

Can a pilates ball lose its shape?

A. A pilates ball shouldn’t lose its shape if properly inflated and not used to support more than its weight limit indicates. Most pilates balls include anti-burst treatment to ensure they hold their shape in various temperatures.

What’s the best pilates ball to buy?

Top pilates ball

Trideer Pilates Ball

What you need to know: This is a soft and low-odor pilates ball ideal for use in the studio and at home.

What you’ll love: This pilates ball is recommended by physical therapists and pilates teachers. Even when fully inflated, this ball is flexible and squishy enough to support you through a variety of sculpting pilates exercises while being durable and easily inflatable.

What you should consider: While most users didn’t experience this issue, there are some reports of a sticky, chemical-feeling surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pilates ball for the money

URBNFit Mini Pilates Ball

What you need to know: This multi-use pilates ball with a high weight limit and anti-burst technology is delivered at a price you’ll like.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly pilates ball is ideal for use in a variety of workout routines to sculpt your arms, legs and core. Quickly inflate and deflate for convenient use. URBNFit will replace your ball if you experience issues with durability.

What you should consider: Some users found this ball difficult to inflate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ProBody Pilates Mini pilates ball with Pump

What you need to know: A super-soft and phthalate-free mini pilates ball recommended by pilates instructors for its great feel, appearance and durability.

What you’ll love: The ProBody Pilates Mini is comfortable and easy to use in toning and sculpting Pilates routines. You can improve your balance, strength and posture by adding this 9-inch mini pilates ball to your core, arm and thigh toning routine.

What you should consider: Some users reported a noticeable PVC smell and a sticky residue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

