Which yoga wheel is best?

The yoga wheel is a simple yet effective prop that helps alleviate tension along your spine by giving you a deep back stretch that opens your chest. You can also use this prop to help improve your posture, flexibility and strength. If you’re a yogi, a runner or are experiencing back pain, this versatile wheel-shaped yoga prop is for you.

There are numerous ways to benefit from a yoga wheel, but above all, using a yoga wheel can instantly relieve aches and pains and improve flexibility along your spine. Keep in mind that it may cause some discomfort at first, but the more you use it, the more spine mobility you’ll gain.

No matter your experience level, a yoga wheel can massage your back, open your hips, strengthen your core and improve your balance.

How to use a yoga wheel

One way to use a yoga wheel is to sit on the ground, place it at your lower back and roll back, allowing your chest to open and your back to arch. Due to its width, the wheel goes directly between your shoulder blades, messaging the hard-to-reach area.

If you find yourself sitting at a desk all day, rolling out on a yoga wheel can help alleviate back and neck pain and any tightness you may be experiencing from hunching over your computer. A yoga wheel is a work-from-home must-have too.

Yoga wheels come in various sizes that provide more ways to improve your balance and relieve aches and pains. When using a yoga wheel, remember to listen to your body and recognize what it can and can’t handle. The yoga wheel can help prevent injury by giving you extra support when doing challenging poses or stretches, but always set your own pace.

Features of a yoga wheel

Yoga wheels have become extremely popular since being introduced to the world of workout props. As a result, countless brands make their own versions, but they look relatively similar. They come in a range of prices and materials, and with so many options, it can be difficult to decide what’s best for your practice.

Weight limit

When it comes to the weight limit, most yoga wheels can withstand about 400-500 pounds, and this varies depending on the material.

Material

When considering a yoga wheel’s strength, think about the material. The structure of the wheel is often PVC or ABS plastic, which are both very durable materials. ABS plastic is more shock-resistant, which is something to consider when searching for a yoga wheel that aligns with a more advanced practice.

Size

The universal yoga wheel is about 12 inches in diameter, and though this is the standard size, there are smaller and larger options that some might find more beneficial. For a yoga wheel to be positioned directly between your shoulder blades, the ideal width is 5 inches. This width is the standard for most yoga wheels because 5 inches allows for a great chest opener. Wider wheels are better for stability and therefore are better suited for intense balancing poses.

Padding

Since one of the major benefits of the yoga wheel is rolling out your back to relieve pain, the padding on the wheel is an essential feature. Some have thicker padding than others, and the thicker the padding, the more cushion for your spine. Some padding is easier to grip than others; yoga wheels with added texture to the surface often ensure a better grip.

Best yoga wheels

UpCircleSeven Yoga Wheel

This yoga wheel can hold up to 550 pounds and is made of ABS material that makes it sturdy and safe for all users. It has soft and comfortable padding that’s thicker than usual, so those who are dealing with chronic pain have the extra support they need. It comes in a wide variety of colors, is set at a reasonable price and includes a convenient e-guide to assist first-time users.

REEHUT Yoga Wheel

Larger than standard options, this yoga wheel is an excellent choice for taller individuals who need a little extra height. At 12.6 inches, this yoga wheel realigns the muscles along your back. It has a vein pattern along the padding for better grip, and the padding comes in three different color options. The maximum support is 330 pounds, and the inner tube is ABS material.

Seven Sparta Yoga Back Wheel

For the most bang for your buck, this inexpensive set of three yoga wheels comes in a sleek all-black color and can loosen up tension in several areas. The different sizes mean you can discover the additional benefits of the 13-inch, 10.5-inch and 6.5-inch wheels. Even if you still prefer the larger wheel, the smaller wheels are great for targeting other areas such as your neck. The smaller size is easier to take with you when traveling since it won’t take much space. All sizes can withstand up to 550 pounds, and the sturdy ABS material is strong enough for even the most advanced poses.

Acumobility Ultimate Back Roller

If you want a deep back massage, check out this therapeutic yoga wheel with a bump pattern along the wheel’s outer rim. It may look a little intense, but it has the same concept as a traditional yoga wheel. You can roll out your back and the bumps trigger points in your back for more of a deep tissue massage experience.

URBNFit Yoga Wheel – for Stretching and Increased Flexibility (Half)

If you are worried about balancing on a yoga wheel, a half yoga wheel may be a good alternative for you. This half yoga wheel has more of an oval shape, making it easier to stay in place when stretching out your back. It is just as versatile as the standard yoga wheel but might not give you as deep of a stretch and may prevent more advanced poses. Many customers have found that they prefer the oval shape since it is not as intense as the full yoga wheel. If you are hesitant about trying the yoga wheel out, the half yoga wheel design will give you more stability as you work to build your balance and flexibility.

