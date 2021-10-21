Best garden kneeling pad

Kneeling on mulch, dirt and grass are all different experiences, so choose a garden kneeling pad with a thickness that will hold up well on the surface you are working on.

Which garden kneeling pads are best?

Working in the garden can be relaxing, but it can also be tough on the knees. A garden kneeling pad allows you to stay outside longer by providing cushioning while you work. Designed to be used in the dirt, they’re also typically made of materials that are easy to clean.

Garden kneeling pads are made of foam or gel and offer a moderate level of giving. As the pad evenly distributes your weight, you will enjoy a more comfortable, pain-free gardening experience on a level surface.

Our favorite pick by KI store offers two thickness options and has nylon handles for easy carrying. To learn more about the types of garden kneeling pads available, continue reading our shopping guide.

What to know before you buy a garden kneeling pad

Though garden kneeling pads all aim to serve the same purpose, they vary in their design, durability, and comfort.

Durability: Assess the durability of a kneeling pad by considering the quality of materials and construction. Foam, gel, or neoprene should be moderately firm to support your body weight without becoming crushed or misshapen.

Size: Garden kneeling pads should be wide enough for both your knees to fit comfortably. If you feel short on a room or your legs are too close together for comfort when kneeling, opt for a wider model.

Thickness: Garden kneeling pads are between 3/4 and 3 inches thick. The more support you need, the thicker your pad should be.

Water resistance: Some models are made of waterproof materials or have water-resistant coatings. These are important features — you don't want your kneeling pad to absorb water while you work, which could damage or warp the padding.

Handles: Most garden kneeling pads have handles for easy carrying. In less expensive models, there is a simple grip hole, while premium models feature reinforced handles.

Types

Kneeling pads: These common, budget-friendly pads are simple to use and get the job done. They usually resemble a mat and are identical on both sides.

These common, budget-friendly pads are simple to use and get the job done. They usually resemble a mat and are identical on both sides. Kneeling benches: Kneeling benches also feature cushioning, which is affixed to the frame of the bench. They’re ideal if you need help getting up from a kneeling position since the waist-high handles provide leverage and can help you balance.

Kneeling benches also feature cushioning, which is affixed to the frame of the bench. They’re ideal if you need help getting up from a kneeling position since the waist-high handles provide leverage and can help you balance. Knee pads: Similar to those used in contact sports, knee pads offer targeted cushioning and extra coverage. Some gardeners prefer the free range of motion offered by knee pads since there is no need to frequently reposition a pad or bench.

How much you can expect to spend on a garden kneeling pad

Garden kneeling pads are divided into two main price brackets. For less than $20, you’ll find pads with decent support and water-resistance materials, but they may offer minimal cushioning. Between $20 and $60, you’ll find kneeling pads that give sensitive knees the ergonomic support they need.

Garden kneeling pad FAQ

If I have a garden kneeling pad, can I forgo knee pads?

A. You can, though some gardeners prefer to double up on padding to achieve maximum knee protection. Some consumers find a good balance by using lightweight gardening kneeling pads with moderately cushioned knee pads.

How long will my garden kneeling pad last?

A. It depends on how much you use it and the quality of the pad. Inexpensive pads can last a couple of seasons, whereas premium models should last for years. Some garden kneeling pads come with warranties, so it’s a good idea to keep your receipt.

What are the best garden kneeling pads to buy?

Top garden kneeling pad

KI Store Extra Thick Garden Kneeling Pad

Our take: Folding style delivers two options for thickness — a feature appreciated by gardening enthusiasts.

What we like: At over 2-inches thick, this pad offers an excellent amount of shock absorption, cushioning, and comfort. Moisture-resistant.

What we dislike: The far-too-soft padding collapses with full body weight. This kneeling pad is somewhat bulky compared to other models, which makes storage a challenge.

Top garden kneeling pad for the money

RED Home Club ProPad Thick Kneeling Pad

Our take: Moderate thickness and quality construction at an affordable price.

What we like: This kneeling pad stands out for its durability, and it won’t absorb water like other models.

What we dislike: If you have sensitive knees or need more give in the foam, this pad isn’t for you.

Worth checking out

Fiskars Large Ultra Light Kneeling Cushion

Our take: Incredible value with an outstanding lifetime warranty. Decent cushioning, though other models are thicker if you want more padding.

What we like: Lightweight in comparison to other pads. Quality foam has a waterproof coating that is ideal for gardening.

What we dislike: Some people say the foam is too dense for comfort and falls short of expectations with a thickness of less than one inch.

