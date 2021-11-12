Best ‘Attack on Titan’ figures

The impetus behind the "Attack on Titan" story started from an unexpected place: the creator’s time working at an internet cafe. One day he was attacked by a drunk man and felt an intense fear not knowing how to communicate with him, which eventually became the concept for the titans.

Few mangas and animes have captured the attention of audiences from around the world in recent years as “Attack on Titan”. The story follows a group of elite soldiers that must protect a walled city from an onslaught of giants called “Titans.” The anime ends this year with record viewership and countless figures inspired by the universe.

The best “Attack on Titan” figure is the SEGA “Attack on Titan” 7-Inch Mikasa Figure. This figure features a highly stylized pose of Mikasa Ackerman, one of the elite soldiers fighting the titans.

What to know before you buy an ‘Attack on Titan’ figure

The manga series by Hajime Isayama

“Attack on Titan” generally refers to the popular anime series, but some may remember that it was originally a manga series of the same name. The series was written and drawn by Hajime Isayama, who originally created a 65-page one-shot version of “Attack on Titan” in 2006. The manga was officially serialized in 2009. The series ended on April 9, 2021, and has sold over 100 million copies in print worldwide. “Attack on Titan” has since become one of the best-selling manga series in history.

Different styles and levels of detail

“Attack on Titan” figures vary in art style. On one end, there are fully detailed, near-realistic renditions of titans and soldiers, while on the other end, there are more simplistic, cartoonish models of characters. The differences in production can be attributed to the different figure manufacturers, different audiences and different artistic direction overall.

May be inappropriate for younger children

Common sense media rates “Attack on Titan” for ages 15 and up. This is due to the anime’s excessive violence, images of blood and profane language. While the figures themselves may not depict any of this violence or profanity, they do carry symbols and imagery that may not be readily understood by younger audiences. For example, titans are almost always naked (although their genitalia is typically not shown) and soldiers are seen in fighting stances with drawn swords. If you plan on buying an “Attack on Titan” figure, keep your recipient’s age in mind.

What to look for in a quality ‘Attack on Titan’ figure

Design

“Attack on Titan” figures typically feature highly stylized poses, whether they’re in the middle of an attack or seemingly suspended in the air with their ODM gear. Just as the show features frenetic, high-octane action, the best figures tend to capture the drama of the show with exaggerated poses or expressions. Look out for figures with designs that are true to the show’s style.

Build quality

Most figures should last you a few years, if not decades. Although they won’t be sitting out in the snow or rain, they should be able to stand on their own without any pieces falling off or wobbling at the slightest motion. The best “Attack on Titan” figures feel solid and well-constructed, so avoid cheap knockoffs at all costs.

Branding

“Attack on Titan” has a distinct brand consistent across all media and merchandise. While there may be some third-party brands attempting to pass off similar character or monster designs, “Attack on Titan” is universally recognized for its unique drawings and colors. If looking for a figure, even a cheap one, always look for officially branded or licensed figures only.

How much you can expect to spend on an ‘Attack on Titan’ figure

“Attack on Titan” figures start at around $13 for very simple builds. They can go up to $100 for rarer, more detailed figures.

‘Attack on Titan’ Figure FAQ

What does the title ‘Attack on Titan’ mean?

A. The Japanese title of the manga is “Shingeki no Kyojin,” which actually translates to “Attacking Titan” or “Advancing Titan.” This is in reference to one of the main titans on the show. Hajime Isayama realized that the English title would be lost in translation and approved the new title, “Attack on Titan,” because it sounded cooler.

How do you clean an ‘Attack on Titan’ figure?

A. If your figure catches any dust and dirt, gently wipe away with warm water and a dry cleaning cloth. If the dirt does not loosen easily, use a little soap or toothpaste as well.

What’s the best ‘Attack on Titan’ figure to buy?

Top ‘Attack on Titan’ figure

SEGA “Attack on Titan” 7-Inch Mikasa Figure

What you need to know: An officially licensed figure by Sega, this features Mikasa in an action pose with her gear and uniform.

What you’ll love: The figure stands at 7 inches and features significant detail from the patch on her jacket to the sheen on her ODM gear.

What you should consider: There is limited availability for this figure, which drives up the value significantly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Attack on Titan’ figure for the money

“Attack on Titan” Figures 5.9 Inches High Eren Yeager Figure

What you need to know: The Eren Yeager Figure features the titular titan in a domineering pose with a menacing expression.

What you’ll love: The figure is relatively cheap despite the significant detail and the 5.9-inch height.

What you should consider: It is significantly less detailed and nuanced compared to more premium options on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Anime “Attack on Titan” Levi Ackerman Action Figure

What you need to know: Looking for a more light-hearted take on the “Attack on Titan” universe? Check out the Funko Pop! figure of Levi Ackerman.

What you’ll love: As with most Funko figures, this one is cute yet still highly detailed, particularly when it comes to the gear and clothing.

What you should consider: The figure is only about 4 inches high and has far less detail than the other two figures mentioned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

