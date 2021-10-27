There’s nothing more important to shuffleboard than a level playing field … the table’s playing field! Double-check your table’s level every few weeks and adjust as needed.

Which shuffleboards are best?

Shuffleboard is one of the most popular bar room games in the country, thanks to its easy-to-grasp rules and high level of necessary skill and dexterity. There’s a wide range of shuffleboard table options, leading to a lot of choices due to the multitude of sizes available.

One of the very best shuffleboard tables is the Playcraft Georgetown Shuffleboard Table. This high-quality and classically designed table is a little difficult to assemble, but the finished product plays exceptionally well and looks gorgeous to boot.

What to know before you buy a shuffleboard

How to play shuffleboard

As mentioned above, shuffleboard is easy to understand and also requires high levels of dexterity and skill to succeed at. It is played by two players or by two teams of two on a long and narrow table, usually made of wood.

Both players stand at the same end of the table, taking turns to slide each of their four pucks to the opposite end of the table. The player with the puck the furthest length down the table wins the round and adds points for each of their pucks that are further down the table than their opponent’s furthest puck. The end of the table has different sections that are worth more points.

Past these basics, any actual game of shuffleboard can vary dramatically thanks to the large list of scoring variations or specific rule changes. The most common version is simply the first player to hit 21 points or more wins the game.

Scoring lines

Most shuffleboard tables will have three scoring sections of equal size at the end of the table worth one, two and three points each, respectively. An infrequently used but no less valid alternative is a table with six scoring sections in the form of a pyramid, which requires far greater dexterity and skill to use enjoyably but can offer more interesting games for those who have the ability.

What to look for in a quality shuffleboard

Size

The length and width of shuffleboard tables can vary greatly (8 to 22 feet long, 18 to 20 inches wide), with the most important consideration for the average consumer being whether the table will fit comfortably in their home or not. That said, the official regulation size of a shuffleboard table is 22 feet long and 20 inches wide.

Finish

While it’s true that most of the finishes on shuffleboard tables are epoxy resin, how the epoxy is applied is what makes the difference. A properly applied epoxy resin should be poured over the wood and smoothed over the surface to eliminate any bumps, bubbles or other impurities. Make sure to read over the consumer reviews of your prospective shuffleboard table to see what users have reported about the resin quality.

How much you can expect to spend on a shuffleboard

Outside of a few tabletop versions that cost under $100, you’ll need to spend at least a few hundred dollars for one worth having. In fact, even the full-size shuffleboard tables in the $100-$500 range aren’t built to last for more than a few years, which should still be enough for the casual/non-competitive level. If you’re looking for the very best to adorn your game room for years to come, then you can find yourself spending up to $2,000.

Shuffleboard FAQ

Do you need to assemble a shuffleboard table?

A. It depends on the shuffleboard table you purchase. Most tables will come nearly completely assembled and will only require some minor construction, while others come in dozens of pieces that will require time, effort and multiple tools to fully assemble. Some of the more assembly-heavy shuffleboard tables will include an optional expert assembly for an added fee.

Once the shuffleboard table is built, is it easy to move?

A. Once again, that depends on the shuffleboard table you purchase, as the weight varies from table to table. Most mid-range tables shouldn’t be too difficult to move around, but the top-of-the-line shuffleboard tables can weigh as much as 300 pounds, which is incredibly difficult to move without partial disassembly.

Is shuffleboard safe to play?

A. There’s at least some kind of minor risk with any game and shuffleboard is no exception; the pucks can easily pinch fingers and hit hard enough to cause bruises if the people around the table aren’t paying attention. That’s generally the only risk involved, so as long as everyone keeps their hands off of the table, then there shouldn’t be any need for concern.

What are the best shuffleboards to buy?

Top shuffleboard

Playcraft Georgetown Shuffleboard Table

What you need to know: This is a classically designed and elegant shuffleboard table for the enthusiast or beginner.

What you’ll love: Eight pucks in two colors come with the table and there are three finish and size options to choose from.

What you should consider: This shuffleboard table is difficult to assemble and might have bumps along its surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shuffleboard for the money

Carrom 650.01 Shuffleboard Game

What you need to know: As a tabletop version of shuffleboard, this model is best for young children or occasional, casual players.

What you’ll love: Don’t let the low price fool you; this shuffleboard table is surprisingly well built.

What you should consider: The pucks don’t slide across the surface as smoothly as one would want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Atomic Game Tables 9-Foot Platinum Shuffleboard Table

What you need to know: This is an excellent shuffleboard table with a price lower than many similar options.

What you’ll love: This shuffleboard table has a professional installation option for a small added fee.

What you should consider: The leg levelers can be difficult to utilize in making the shuffleboard table level for play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

