Best holiday toy

Getting your holiday toy shopping done early has two huge benefits: No risk of them running out, and you get to enjoy staying out of crowded malls.

Which holiday toys are best?

Wondering what toys are going to be at the top of your child’s list this year? We’ve done our research, and already bought and tried out a bunch of new holiday toys, as well as some long-standing favorites. We predict many of these will sell out by early December, so we’ve scoured the best deals* and included them here so you can buy early and check one thing off your to-dos. Where to hide them so they remain a surprise is all you.

LEGO Advent calendars

These sell out fast and often become collectible, so it’s a great early present to give (maybe St. Nick will deliver one?). The new LEGO City Advent Calendar is the lowest we’ve seen at just $40.45 from Amazon. They also have a Friends calendar for $64.00 and a Star Wars one for $65.99.

Fingerlings

Last year, Fingerlings made their debut with their classic little monkeys that wrap around your fingers. This year, you can get a huggable plush Fingerling HUGS for $18.11 at Amazon. Not a fan of cute, cuddly Fingerlings? Their Jurassic World Untamed Raptor is a best seller. Get it for $14.99 on Amazon.

Mega Bloks

If your little one love to build but is not quite ready for LEGOs, Mega Bloks are a great choice. Buy a set with all the basics needed to build to their heart’s content for $14.92 from Amazon.

Robot dogs

An interactive robot dog will not only be your child’s new best friend, but it can help them learn, too. In addition to following them around, playing music, and putting on fun color and light shows, the VTech Pull and Sing Puppy announces numbers, colors, and body parts when you push the associated buttons. Amazon is selling it for $22.28

Coding toys

Coding toys are the hottest STEM toy this season, grooming your child to be the next computer genius while having lots of interactive fun. The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is a must for any Harry Potter fan – complete with a wand. It’s $104.95 on Amazon.

LEGOs

LEGOs are always a top seller for the holidays, and this year there are a few standouts that are already selling quickly. The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox is an award-winning STEM toy, plus it’s just plain cool. Get it for $159.95 at Amazon. For a more traditional set, we’re impressed with the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit – a set for any aged LEGO fan. It’s $99.99 at Amazon.

Action figures and dolls

Roll-play with action figures, or dolls, is a childhood pastime that never goes out of style. Some of our favorites are superheroes like Batman and Superman (Amazon has a two-pack for $59.99). And you can get the full collection of Disney princesses with the Disney Princess Shimmering Dreams Collection, $94.49 on Amazon.

L.O.L. Surprise!

This season’s most popular edition of the hit toy is the Glam Glitter Series Doll, which comes in a shiny ball with individually wrapped presents – a doll with stickers and fun accessories. It is $15.99 at Amazon.

Pretend Play Set

It might sound too good to be true, but you might be able to give your child a gift they will love that will also help you out with household chores. Pretend-cleaning toys like the Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! 6-Piece Pretend Play Set ($25.64 at Amazon) are a solid choice for kids who like to help out around the house. If your little one loves to push the cart around the grocery store, get them a Little Tikes Shopping Cart for $24.99 at Amazon.

Osmo Genius Kit

With a tablet and your child’s boundless imagination, Osmo takes learning and play to a whole new level. Simply mount a Fire tablet or iPad to the Osmo Genius Kit base, and let the possibilities begin.

Funko POP! toys

Funko POP! puts a fun spin on your favorite movie, TV and game characters, from Marvel Avengers ($37.95 for the Hulk Buster on Amazon) and even Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation ($15.79 on Amazon).

Nerf guns

Nerf guns have been a favorite toy that kids can play with their friends for decades now, and there are two standout models this year. First, the fully-loaded Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K is for older kids and young-at-heart adults. Amazon has the best deal at $219.99.

FurReal Friends

If your child wants their own dog, but you’re not ready to adopt the real thing, Ricky, the Trick-Lovin’ Interactive Plush Pet Toy is the next best option. This feature-packed, lifesize robotic dog is $289.99 on Amazon.

* Prices and links reflect best deals at time of publication.

