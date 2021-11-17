The first patent for a spinning fidget toy was made in 1997. Unfortunately, the original inventor let the patent expire before the toy became a phenomenon around 2017.

Which infinity cube fidget toys are best?

Fidgets toys have become widely praised for their ability to help curb individuals’ anxiety, help with focus and attention and offer a fun mental distraction. While science is still catching up to this craze, many people swear by them. Fidget toys work by giving your mind something to focus on if you’re experiencing stress. This can consist of adjusting blocks, spinning a metal bearing or squeezing something soft and malleable, all of which are done with one hand.

Infinity cube fidget toys have become popular as of late. These connected blocks can be pulled apart and reassembled over and over again. The best infinity cube fidget toy is the Small Fish Infinity Cube, which has a soothing galaxy design and smooth edges.

What to know before you buy an infinity cube fidget toy

Fidget toy designs

The first and most popular fidget toy is known as the fidget spinner. They work by using a ball bearing in the center of several prongs that extend out. Think of it like a starfish that spins. Aside from the original, there are a ton of different designs that include mini spinners, tangle toys and mini hoberman spheres that you would find on your science teacher’s desk in school. There’s also a variety of squishy and stretchy toys that offer a great deal of satisfaction to move around and mold in your hand. There are even fidget toys that mimic the feeling of popping bubble wrap.

How to use an infinity cube fidget toy

Each fidget toy is designed differently and therefore will be used differently. Using the infinity cube fidget toy is very simple and easy to understand. It consists of a series of blocks, usually eight, that are all interconnected. Think of it like a much easier to use Rubik’s Cube where instead of solving a puzzle, you’re really just shuffling around blocks and creating different shapes. What’s also different is that these blocks can unfold and the block can be transformed into a flat rectangle and various other shapes.

Benefits

There are many claims about the benefits of fidget toys. While research is still being conducted on the science between these toys and how the brain functions, many are optimistic about the potential. At this point if they provide a benefit to you personally, then by all means take advantage of this unique device. Fidget toys can offer distractions from a wandering mind by giving you something to focus on. The stimulating movement can potentially help keep you calm during times of stress.

What to look for in a quality infinity cube fidget toy

One-handed

One thing to look for in a quality infinity cube is that it’s small enough to fit in one hand. Your palm acts as a platform to hold the cube while your fingers move the blocks around. Size is especially important to consider if you have small hands. In this case, you’ll want to make sure the measurements will fit in your palm. If the toy is too large, it will be difficult to maneuver in your hand. Ideally, you want a cube that is no more than 2 inches by 2 inches when in its square form.

Noiseless

Noise can serve as just another distraction if you’re trying to relax with a fidget toy. The original fidget spinners used ball bearings and lubricant to keep the toy completely silent. For infinity cubes, you want to ensure that the blocks have a smooth and seamless connection to reduce noise. The best way to tell is to read reviews for the products to see if customers report that they make noise. Some manufacturers will add this to their product descriptions as well.

Sets

Infinity cube fidget toys are very inexpensive. After all, they’re essentially just made with plastic and some basic metal connectors. Due to their price, you’re best served by getting a set of cubes to get more bang for your buck. With sets or pairs of infinity cubes, you can keep a device in different areas including your car, home, office and in your backpack or purse. This way you’ll always have an opportunity to retreat to your fidget toy wherever you are.

How much you can expect to spend on infinity cube fidget toy

Infinity cube fidget toys cost between $4-$9.

Fidget toy FAQ

Are fidget toys good for children?

A. Yes, fidget toys are a great way to keep a child occupied or to help with maintaining focus. They can serve as a distraction during long car rides or to give them a fun mental break from homework.

Are fidget toys safe?

A. Fidget toys, including infinity cubes, are perfectly safe. The only issue is if a product is too small and can potentially be swallowed by a child. Other than that, it’s considered safe to use fidget toys to help with concentration and to curb moments of anxiety.

What are the best infinity cube fidget toys to buy?

Top infinity cube fidget toy

Small Fish Infinity Cube Fidget Toy

What you need to know: This one from Small Fish is the highest-rated infinity cube fidget toy on Amazon due to its excellent quality.

What you’ll love: It’s sized perfectly to fit in your palm. When unfolded it stretches to only 3 inches long and 1.5 inches wide. Small Fish uses quality plastic, which offers smooth edges and a BPA-free material. The all-black design will fit perfectly on your desk in a professional setting without looking like a toy.

What you should consider: It does have an audible clicking noise when the blocks are moved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infinity cube fidget toy for the money

Galaxy Infinity Cube Fidget Toy Set

What you need to know: This two-pack of infinity cube fidget toys comes covered in a beautiful purple and blue galaxy graphic.

What you’ll love: With two fidget toys, you can keep one in your car and another at home. This way you’ll never be too far from a quick moment of zen. One toy will be blue while the other is purple, this way you’ll know which toy is yours if you’re splitting the pack with someone else.

What you should consider: The buckles can become loose after long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Macron Blue Infinity Cube Fidget Toy

What you need to know: This infinity cube uses soft blue and pink colors to help keep you calm along with the fluid movement of the blocks.

What you’ll love: It’s small enough to be playable with one hand, coming in at 1.5 inches in its square form. It boasts smooth and noiseless movement along with its compact design. Aside from the blue color there are nine more color varieties.

What you should consider: This is one of the lightest fidget infinity cube toys available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

