The Pokémon Trading Card Game is the best-selling card game in history. As of 2021, there have been 34.1 billion cards sold.

Which Pokémon board game is best?

Pokémon originally started as a video game, but because of its popularity, it has spawned several board games and card games too. While the medium and rules of play may have changed, these board games feature the same iconic Pokémon, as well as the themes of competition and companionship. Whether it’s a unique take on Monopoly or an original Pokémon board game, each of these games have something fun to offer.

The best Pokémon board game is the Ravensburger Pokémon Labyrinth Family Board Game. It’s unique, has a ton of replay value and is fun for young children and parents alike.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon board game

Target age group

Board games aren’t just a matter of picking up the game and playing it. There’s a certain learning curve to every board game. For this reason, younger children may struggle to pick up the game, while older children may prefer more immediate action typically found in video games. Most board games will list the target age group in the description, so be sure to keep this in mind if you plan on purchasing for a child.

Quantity of players

Board games are almost always multiplayer experiences. You simply can’t play them by yourself. Board games range anywhere between two players all the way up to eight players. The more players are added to the game, the longer it can take to teach everyone the rules and to complete a single round where everyone takes their turn. Whether you plan on playing with your family or buying it as a gift for a friend, consider how many people will be willing to play.

Average play time

Board games can take a long time to complete. Not only do you have to learn the rules, you have to wait for everyone to finish taking their turn as well. Unlike an online multiplayer game that automatically imposes a timer on people’s turns, board games can have a more casual feel, broken up by idle conversations and bathroom breaks.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon board game

Accessibility

The goal of a great board game is to include as many people as possible, making it a challenge while ensuring it isn’t too hard to pick up. There are various elements that can raise the learning curve of a board game, including the number of rules to remember, the purpose of each piece/token/card and the concepts involved.

Older children may appreciate a steeper learning curve because it allows them to develop certain skills in the game, whereas younger children may want to simply play right away.

High-quality pieces

Board games usually come packaged with a playing surface or board, tokens that represent the players, cards and other useful game pieces such as dice, play money or hourglasses. Although it only makes sense for board game manufacturers to make them as cheap as possible, that doesn’t excuse a poor level of quality control. Always check to make sure you have the right number of pieces and that they are made according to their advertised versions.

Official Pokémon branding

This should go without saying, but if you’re looking for a Pokémon board game, make sure it’s officially licensed by The Pokémon Company. It’s possible some brands may try to get away with having the Pokémon name on their games or to feature lookalike monsters. Look for the official Pokémon logo and a sentence mentioning official licensing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokémon board game

Pokémon board games start at around $15. They can go as high as $50 depending on the production run and quality of the game.

Pokémon board game FAQ

Are these board games fun for a younger child/older child/adults?

A. Though most boxes list board games for ages 7 and up, they can really be played by almost everyone, provided they know how to follow game rules. Because these board games are licensed by The Pokémon Company, you don’t have to worry about mature content like profanity or violence. Instead, you have to consider your audience. Older children may not have the patience to sit down and play, while younger children may lack certain conceptual skills to follow along properly. If you believe your players would enjoy board games, they will most likely enjoy these Pokémon versions.

Are there any differences between the original games (Monopoly, Labyrinth etc.) and the Pokémon versions?

A. There are certain elements that are different, such as the Monopoly currency being labeled after the Pokémon currency and stations being named after Pokeballs, the core rules and game loop remains the same. Think of it as a new coat of paint rather than a major overhaul.

What’s the best Pokémon board game to buy?

Top Pokémon board game

Ravensburger Pokémon Labyrinth Family Board Game

What you need to know: Enjoy a game for all ages involving a shifting maze and iconic first generation Pokémon.

What you’ll love: As the maze is always different, the game has a high replay value and provides excitement at each playthrough

What you should consider: While the game can be enjoyable up to four players, five or more would make it long and difficult to play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon board game for the money

MONOPOLY: Pokémon Kanto Edition

What you need to know: This is a fun and interesting Pokémon-inspired take on the popular game of Monopoly.

What you’ll love: It comes with six metal tokens of popular Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee and Charmander, as well as modified buildings for hotels and houses that resemble in-game versions.

What you should consider: It’s the same Monopoly you may have played before, but with Pokémon-themed art and concepts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Battle Academy

What you need to know: This is a beginner-friendly intro to the entertaining yet somewhat overwhelming world of Pokémon Trading Card Game.

What you’ll love: This comes with three ready-to-play decks with a useful board and set of instructions for playing the game.

What you should consider: It is technically more of a card game with a board than it is a board game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

