Best LEGO Black Widow

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow was born in the 1980s. However, in the original comic series, she was born in 1928 and actually served in World War II.

Which LEGO Black Widow is best?

Black Widow is a superhero character from Marvel Comics. She’s best known as a member of the Avengers alongside Captain America, the Hulk, Thor and Iron Man. Her character has become very popular thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which produced all the recent blockbuster superhero films. Black Widow found herself in several movies, including “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and her own film “Black Widow” in 2021.

LEGO has a huge collection of Marvel superhero toys that include Black Widow. The LEGO Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase set is the best one that brings a double-blade helicopter and two side characters.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Black Widow

Black Widow character

Black Widow has a complicated backstory — and one that differs depending on which origin story you follow. In general, she’s an orphan turned Soviet spy who has enhanced abilities from biological experiments. These include a genius-level intellect, powerful healing ability and expert training in fighting and athletics. While her look has changed since the early days, she now wears an all-black leather suit along with her iconic red hair.

Other characters

There’s a large cast of characters surrounding Black Widow. Avengers are the most notable, consisting of dozens of members depending on which film you’re watching. The more difficult the enemy, the more superheroes they can recruit. In “Avengers: Endgame,” there are 19 total members of the Avengers to fend off Thanos. In Black Widow’s circle, you can find Taskmaster. These two come into conflict with one another in the “Black Widow.” There’s also Yelena Belova, who is the adoptive sister of Black Widow. She comes from the same mind control program in the Soviet era.

BrickHeadz

BrickHeadz are stylized display figures from LEGO. Think of them as Funko Pop toys but made with LEGO’s classic blocks. They take some of the most popular characters from pop culture and turn them into miniature figures with giant heads and wide anime eyes. BrickHeadz created a collection of Marvel BrickHeadz that include Black Widow. There’s also the Hulk, Captain America and Iron Man to round out the series.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Black Widow

Themes

Each LEGO set has a different theme. For superheroes such as Black Widow, these themes come from the well-known Marvel films she was a part of. They often involve large vehicles, weapons and several characters. For the Taskmaster’s Ambush set, you’ll find Black Widow and Captain America on the defensive against Taskmaster’s attack with a large tactical tank. Similarly, Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase shows Black Widow and Yelena Belova fending off Taskmaster once again in a death-defying chopper pursuit.

Weapon accessories

Whether you’re a collector or someone who likes to play with their LEGOs, you’ll want to make sure weapons are included in your sets. These accessories add a ton of value to their characters, who wouldn’t look the same without them. Black Widow’s preferred weapons are a pair of dual batons, which she wields in each hand. Most Black Widow LEGO toys will include these batons, including the BrickHeadz figure.

LEGO pieces

If you want the most bang for your buck, make sure your LEGO set comes with plenty of pieces to assemble. This will make the items more difficult to put together, but it will also result in more impressive looking toys. Ideally, you want a LEGO set that comes with at least 200 pieces. Keep in mind that BrickHeadz figures will often not meet this mark, but they also don’t have accessories such as vehicles that are much larger.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO Black Widow

LEGO Black Widow toys cost $35-$85.

LEGO Black Widow FAQ

Are LEGO Black Widow toys difficult to assemble?

A. Most toys are designed for children ages 7 and up. This makes them relatively easy to assemble for those who are new to LEGO building. They usually contain 100 to 300 pieces.

Is Black Widow in the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes video game?

A. Yes, Black Widow is an unlockable character in the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes video game. To achieve this, you’ll need to battle symbiotes several times with your character and Hawkeye.

What’s the best LEGO Black Widow to buy?

Top LEGO Black Widow

LEGO Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase

What you need to know: Take to the skies on this LEGO Black Widow Helicopter Chase set featuring the superhero’s double-bladed chopper.

What you’ll love: Three figures are included in this set: Black Widow, Yelena Belova and Taskmaster. The helicopter is black and gray to match Black Widow’s suit with various decals around it. Weapon accessories, a motorcycle and a four wheeler are also a part of this set.

What you should consider: This set includes several tiny parts for the helicopter.

Top LEGO Black Widow for the money

LEGO BrickHeadz Black Widow

What you need to know: This small, quirky display figure of Black Widow comes from LEGO’s BrickHeadz collection.

What you’ll love: The figure stands about 4 inches tall and has a larger-than-normal square LEGO head, hence the BrickHeadz name. She stands on a small LEGO platform and her signature double batons. Even though her head is square, her hair does have a nice curve to it.

What you should consider: The Black Widow BrickHeadz is part of a four-piece set of Marvel characters.

Worth checking out

LEGO Taskmaster’s Ambush

What you need to know: Taskmaster is on an ambush mission against Red Guardian and Black Widow in this multi-piece LEGO set.

What you’ll love: Black Widow is shown in an all-white alternate suit, which is rarely seen in toy form, alongside Red Guardian in an all-red suit with gold highlights. There’s a large tactical vehicle included that is a cross between a tank and a large construction truck. There’s even a large platform that will help you cleanly display the pieces all together.

What you should consider: This set is designed for children ages 7 and up.

