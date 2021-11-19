7 gifts for kids who love Cleo from ‘Monster High’

DVD collections of popular “Monster High” films are available for purchase, but most of the franchise’s content is available on YouTube, Netflix or Tubi.

Which gift for kids who love Cleo from “Monster High” is best?

Mattel’s “Monster High” series of toys has been putting out stylish dolls with an age-appropriate monster-movie twist for over a decade. The popular dolls are complemented by several movies, shows and a Beauty Shop app that all develop Monster High’s characters.

The “Monster High” heroines, such as Frankie Stein and Clawdia Wolf, are based on classic horror characters, and the Cleopatra-inspired Cleo De Nile is one of the most popular “Monster High” ghouls. With a mummy backstory and fashion choices that evoke ancient Egypt, Cleo has become a fan-favorite character.

The announcement that a new “Monster High” TV series will air on Nickelodeon in 2022 means that all new “Monster High” toys will be hitting stores soon, so this is a perfect time to buy some that could become collector’s items. Here are eight great Cleo De Nile gifts across the price spectrum.

Top “Monster High” Cleo gifts under $25

“Monster High” Junior Novels

What you need to know: These kid-friendly novelizations of some of the biggest “Monster High” films are great for kids 8 and up.

What you’ll love: Cleo fans will love following her adventures in these four well-priced paperback books. While every major “Monster High” character is featured, Cleo plays a major role in all four stories, especially “Boo York, Boo York.” Kids will be able to enjoy their favorite stories while developing their reading skills.

What you should consider: Kids who have seen the movies the novels are based on will already be familiar with the stories. Some customers complained because the books are not hardcover.

Where to buy: Amazon

Funko “Monster High” Cleo Pop

What you need to know: The stylish Cleo De Nile Funko Pop vinyl is an affordable toy great for collectors.

What you’ll love: Compact and attractive, this is one of the most affordable Cleo toys on the market, and it’s incredibly detailed for its small size. The high availability and low cost make it a good starting point for kids who would want to collect the whole set.

What you should consider: Because it is smaller than larger dolls on the market and lacks hinges or joints, it may get less use from kids looking to play with a more “realistic” model.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top “Monster High” Cleo gifts from $25-50

Cleo De Nile Kids Costume

What you need to know: Cleo’s classic blue and yellow Egyptian outfit comes to life with an affordable costume for kids.

What you’ll love: This easy and low-cost costume is a great Halloween purchase for kids who love Cleo, but it also works as a year-round gift for costume parties and photo opportunities. The polyester costume is comfortable and not prone to wrinkling.

What you should consider: The wig and shoes pictured on Amazon’s website do not come with the costume, and it is hand-washable only. Larger sizes have less availability.

Where to buy: Amazon

“Monster High: The Freaky Fabulous Collector’s Set”

What you need to know: These early hardcover books are great for kids who are invested in Cleo’s story.

What you’ll love: These hardcover editions of Lisi Harrison’s early “Monster High” novels are sturdier than most “Monster High” books. The second story, “The Ghoul Next Door,” is all about Cleo, but she plays a role in all four books.

What you should consider: This set is more expensive than paperback “Monster High” book sets. As these are older releases, the continuity is slightly different from more modern “Monster High” stories.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top “Monster High” Cleo gifts from $50-100

“Monster High” Cleo De Nile Doll

What you need to know: This classic mid-priced doll is a safe bet for any young Cleo De Nile fan.

What you’ll love: More affordable and readily available than most other Cleo dolls, this “fearleader” Cleo doll is attractive and well-detailed. The shoes are not removable, meaning it’s not a choking hazard for younger children. It can also join other characters in the Monster High Cheerleader line of dolls.

What you should consider: This version of Cleo isn’t as extravagant as some other dolls inspired by Egyptian royalty. While it’s convenient that there are no included accessories, it means less options for play.

Where to buy: Amazon

“Monster High” Dance The Fright Away Cleo De Nile Doll

What you need to know: This doll is heavy on accessories and makes a great gift for kids who love Cleo’s look in “Welcome to Monster High.”

What you’ll love: This deluxe Cleo doll uses her Cleopatra-inspired outfit from the “Welcome to Monster High” movie. The Egyptian look is multicolored and attractive, and it comes with great accessories such as a decorative wrap, snake high heels, an Egyptian eye mask and a golden necklace.

What you should consider: This doll is on the higher end of the price spectrum, and the multiple accessories could be easily lost.

Where to buy: Amazon

“Monster High” Creepateria Cleo De Nile Doll

What you need to know: The chic and colorful Creepateria Cleo doll is well-built and customizable.

What you’ll love: This doll is inspired by Cleo’s look when she’s eating in Monster High’s “creepateria,” and the lunch tray and food accessories make it great for play. Other accessories include a headpiece, necklace and a triangle bangle. The bright hair and removable shoes also add to the fun.

What you should consider: While it’s one of the nicer Cleo dolls on the market, it is also one of the more expensive. The outfit and lack of bandages downplay her mummy backstory, which could disappoint fans of her “spookier” looks.

Where to buy: Amazon

