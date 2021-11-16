Best Goosebumps book

The Goosebumps books are written with a 3rd- to 7th-grade reading level in mind. This makes the books perfect for children ages 8-12 years.

There are few names in children’s literature as big as R.L. Stein and his famous Goosebumps series. A cherished memory of many millennial parents, these books introduced an entire generation to reading, inspiring many nightmares along the way.

If you’re trying to encourage a love of reading in your child, the Goosebumps books will do just that. With so many books to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which to choose. The Goosebumps Retro Fear Set: Limited Edition Tin includes many favorites and makes a perfect gift.

What to know before you buy a Goosebumps book

Target age group

The Goosebumps books read at a 3rd- to 7th-grade level. This makes the books perfect for children ages 8-12 years. The short chapters are easy for children to digest without getting bored or distracted. If you want to introduce your child to the books a little earlier, try reading the books with them, though maybe not at bedtime.

Sets vs. individual books

You can purchase the Goosebumps books individually or in sets. If you are trying to inspire a love of reading in your child, try starting with buying a single book. Thought of as one of the best by many, “Night of the Living Dummy” is a classic and an excellent first choice. Purchasing a single book will allow your child to determine if Goosebumps is for them before investing in a whole set. For a child who is already an avid reader or an R.L. Stein fan, you can purchase the books in sets of five or 10.

Book container

Some Goosebumps book sets come in a container. These are often in the form of a cardboard sleeve or metal tin. Buying a set like this can help your child keep their books neat and organized on their bookshelf.

What to look for in a quality Goosebumps book

Classic Goosebumps

The original Goosebumps books were published in the 1990s. Each of the 62 books tells a complete story and is self-contained. They all feature child protagonists who end up in scary situations with monsters or elements of the supernatural. If you are introducing your child to Goosebumps for the first time, this is a great place to start.

Give Yourself Goosebumps

The Give Yourself Goosebumps series is a group of game books. These books allow the reader to participate in the story by making choices as they read. The choices your child makes will lead them to one of the book’s multiple endings. This allows your child to read the book more than once, with a different experience each time.

Tales to Give You Goosebumps

If your child isn’t quite ready to read a full book on their own, the “Tales to Give You Goosebumps” offers an anthology of short stories. Try reading one short story a night together. If your child gets a thrill from the scary tales, try graduating them to a Goosebumps classic.

Goosebumps Series 2000

For children and parents who have read the original Goosebumps, it might be time to try Goosebumps Series 2000. R.L. Stein wrote these books to be scarier than the originals. There are 25 books to choose from, with “The Haunted Car” being an especially scary choice.

Goosebumps Horrorland

This series takes readers on a trip to a terrifying amusement park where they experience a horrifying cast of “Goosebumps” villains. Each book connects as more and more children transport to the Horrorland park. Your child will have to read the entire series to find out why. This series is perfect for reading together during family time or for a child that finishes books quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Goosebumps book

If you buy a single Goosebumps book, expect to pay $3-$6. For sets that come with five to 10 books, you’ll spend $25-$40.

Goosebumps book FAQ

Are the Goosebumps books a good choice for a family to read together?

A. If you are looking for a fun activity for the entire family, then reading a Goosebumps book together is a great option. They are tame enough for children in their intended age range but also scary enough to keep older children and adults entertained.

How long is a typical Goosebumps book?

A. Goosebumps books are typically between 130-135 pages in length.

What’s the best Goosebumps book to buy?

Top Goosebumps book

Goosebumps Retro Fear Set: Limited Edition Tin

What you need to know: This set of five books in a decorative tin makes a great gift for any child who likes some spooky reading.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the five classic tales that come in this Goosebumps set. The tin will help your reader keep their books protected from the elements and safe from getting squished in their backpack. This sets comes with “Stay Out of the Basement”, “Werewolf of Fever Swamp”, “The Haunted School”, “Piano Lessons Can Be Murder” and “Cuckoo Clock of Doom.” Each book has its original cover.

What you should consider: Some customers reported a dented tin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Goosebumps book for the money

Goosebumps Classic (Series 1) – 10 Books Set Collection

What you need to know: An affordable option for sharing classic Goosebumps stories with your child.

What you’ll love: Great if you are buying for a speed reader, you’ll get the best bang for your buck with this set of 10 books for a reasonable price. These Goosebumps books feature R.L. Stein writing at the height of his powers. They are sure to delight both you and your child.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving books other than the ones listed on the product description page.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goosebumps Horrorland Books 1-10

What you need to know: This set of ten Goosebumps Horrorland books is perfect for those kids that love to read series.

What you’ll love: In this series, the books are divided into three sections. The first section reads like a classic Goosebumps book, introducing you to the various villains of Horrorland. Then the second session brings in the protagonists of the series and ties each book in the series arch. The third section includes a file of fictional items from the area of Horrorland explored in that book.

What you should consider: To get the entire story, your child will have to read a number of books.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

