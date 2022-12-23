Which LeapFrog toy under $35 is best?

LeapFrog is best-known for its cutting-edge educational toys that don’t compromise on fun. In fact, every LeapFrog toy is thoughtfully designed to deliver an engaging play experience that fosters creativity and curiosity through learning.

There are many expensive LeapFrog toys that are perennial favorites and award winners; however, you’ll find dozens of LeapFrog toys under $35 that are just as fun and educational. The LeapFrog Number Lovin’ Oven is a popular preschool-readiness toy and is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a LeapFrog toy under $35

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by Mike Wood, a father who wanted to create technology-based toys and games that help children—including his own—with reading and other developmental skills. Now 25 years later, LeapFrog is a leading global toy company that has won countless awards for its innovative products.

Who can play with LeapFrog toys?

LeapFrog makes toys for infants through age 9. Some of their toys are geared toward specific age groups, such as babies or preschoolers, whereas other LeapFrog toys are suitable for a broader age range, such as 4 to 8 years old. If you’re not sure which ones are suitable for your children, simply refer to the LeapFrog packaging for the recommended age range.

What skills or concepts do LeapFrog toys teach?

Many of the first LeapFrog toys focused on primarily reading and literacy, and now, the toy company covers a broad range of developmental, social and school-readiness skills.

Depending on their design and educational content, LeapFrog toys may teach the following: counting, vocabulary, reading, writing, spelling, shapes, pattern recognition, pretend play, weather and seasons, music and health and hygiene. It’s common for LeapFrog toys to teach more than one of these concepts to offer well-rounded learning experiences. For example, a few of LeapFrog’s interactive books teach reading and spelling as well as STEM concepts or social skills.

What to look for in a quality LeapFrog toy under $35

Kid-friendly features

LeapFrog toys have several kid-friendly features that make them safe and easy to use. The toys usually have smooth, rounded edges and pinch-free designs. Many LeapFrog toys have ergonomic features that are easy for little hands to grab and manipulate. The toys also have vibrant colors and large text and numbers that are easy to identify.

Bilingual options

Several LeapFrog toys available in the U.S. now offer bilingual learning experiences featuring English and Spanish. Not only do these toys speak and sing in both languages, many of them print vocabulary and other text in English as well as Spanish.

Travel-friendly features

Many LeapFrog toys have travel-friendly designs so little learners can take them almost anywhere. Certain smaller toys geared toward babies and toddlers have carabiners that clip onto bags or strollers. Other LeapFrog toys, including many interactive books and tablets, have handles for easy carrying. LeapFrog pen reader sets, which are some of the company’s best-selling toys, are small enough to fit inside carry-on bags and backpacks.

How much you can expect to spend on LeapFrog toys under $35

Entry-level LeapFrog toys, such as simple handheld phones or interactive books, are priced $10-$15. LeapFrog toys with more interactive features cost closer to $20, whereas those that offer a broad range of in-depth games and activities run $30-$35.

LeapFrog toys under $35 FAQ

Do LeapFrog toys come with batteries?

A. While LeapFrog toys come with an initial set of batteries, they are low-quality and require almost immediate replacement. More often than not, the toys require AA or AAA batteries. To save money on battery replacements for LeapFrog toys, many people invest in rechargeable batteries.

Are there any LeapFrog plush toys?

A. LeapFrog recently added a few interactive plush pals to their family of products. In addition to being soft and cuddling, they have buttons or squeezable details that activate songs, lights or phrases. Most of these toys are geared toward 6 months and older.

What’s the best LeapFrog toy under $35 to buy?

Top Leapfrog toy under $35

LeapFrog Number Lovin’ Oven

What you need to know: This friendly oven offers an engaging, culinary-themed approach to learning numbers through games and songs.

What you’ll love: The accessories are colorful and well-made, plus they are ergonomically designed for little hands. The oven has over 30 phrases and songs that teach food-related vocabulary as well as foundational math concepts like numbers, time and temperature.

What you should consider: Some people felt the toy could have offered more songs and phrases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LeapFrog toy under $35 for the money

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book

What you need to know: Popular as an introductory interactive book, this LeapFrog toy is ideal for building vocabulary for kids 18-48 months.

What you’ll love: The book is broken into 12 categories, which teach age-appropriate words through songs and colorful images. There are a few play modes so kids can experience learning in multiple ways. The book is bilingual in English and Spanish.

What you should consider: The book is sensitive, and the lightest touch may trigger phrases or games unintentionally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LeapFrog Fridge Phonics Magnetic Letter Set

What you need to know: This dynamic set includes 26 interactive magnetic alphabet tiles and teaches letter recognition, spelling and fine motor skills.

What you’ll love: The set is ideal for toddlers or preschool preparation, given its simple design and approachable activities. The tiles feature big letters and bold colors, which are easily visible on fridges or magnetic whiteboards. As a smaller toy, it’s popular for travel.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews on how clear the pronunciation is of certain letters and words.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

