Electronic Toys

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
Top Stories
1 in custody after pursuit, standoff with driver pinned between cruiser, big rig in Hollywood
Video
Minnesota AG will prosecute case against former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright
California on track for June 15 statewide reopening, and here’s what to expect
Video
Liz Cheney primary challenger says he impregnated 14-year-old girl at age 18, calls relationship ‘Romeo and Juliet story’
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California on track for June 15 statewide reopening, and here’s what to expect
Video
Top Stories
Dating apps offer vaccination badges, ‘super swipes’ for those who got COVID-19 shot
Top Stories
Dr. Fauci says need for booster shot still ‘possible,’ may depend on virus variants
Angelenos who get vaccinated this weekend could win Lakers season tickets
Video
12 fully vaccinated people died of COVID in L.A. County, showing shots work ‘extraordinarily well,’ health officials say
Video
California postpones decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions in the workplace
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Electronic Toys
Best RC cars 2021
Most Popular
California on track for June 15 statewide reopening, and here’s what to expect
Video
6-year-old boy killed during road rage shooting on 55 Freeway in Orange
Video
L.A. County's tiny number of 'breakthrough' COVID cases show vaccine is working, officials say
Video
1 in custody after pursuit, standoff with driver pinned between cruiser, big rig in Hollywood
Video
91 Fwy shootings: More apparent BB gun attacks in SoCal as number of incidents hits 60
Video
New soul food restaurant In the Kitchen opens in Long Beach
Video
Liz Cheney primary challenger says he impregnated 14-year-old girl at age 18, calls relationship ‘Romeo and Juliet story’