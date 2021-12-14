Best flying model airplane kits

There are plenty of flying model airplane kits out there for everyone from enthusiastic adults to small kids, and it can be fun to put one together as a child and parent team.

Which flying model airplane kit is best?

There are plenty of flying model airplane kits out there for everyone from enthusiastic adults to small kids, and it can be fun to put one together as a child and parent team. It comes down to your personal preference, but there is almost any kind of aircraft you can think of. The Viloga Flying Balsa Wood Model Aircraft is a first-class flying model airplane kit.

What to know before you buy a flying model airplane kit

Intentions

There are different reasons to buy a flying model airplane kit. If you are building the model airplane for or with a child, choose something with very few parts and a fairly small size so you can quickly and easily achieve success.

If you are building the model airplane for yourself, think about the level of realism, detail and size you want to achieve. If you want to fly your model aircraft, consider whether you want a model with an electric or gas motor, an airplane with a rubber-band drive or a hand-thrown glider.

Types

There are a few kinds of model airplanes, including flyable, historical, scale replica and simple planes. The most simple planes clip together and you can build them in less than an hour.

Size

The scale of a model airplane doesn’t always correspond to size. For example, a 1:75 model of one plane might be much larger than a 1:75 model of another plane. Always check the completed size of a model airplane before purchasing it.

What to look for in a quality flying model airplane kit

Paint and extras

Model airplane kits often include details, but they don’t always include paint, lacquer, glue and other tools. The best kits have all the tools you need to build your model aircraft.

Staging

Think about the staging for your model airplane when developing a diorama. You can simulate every type of terrain, including desert, snowy mountains and more.

Clubs

You might want to join a local model airplane club if you want to build a flyable model airplane. They are always looking for new members and can give you valuable info and the help you need to build the plane.

How much you can expect to spend on a flying model airplane kit

Flying model airplane kits range in price from less than $10-$350. The most inexpensive kits go for less than $10-$15, while midrange kits cost about $20-$60. High-end kits vary in price from $60-$350.

Flying model airplane kit FAQ

Are model airplane paints toxic?

A. This depends on the type of model airplane paint. Water-based acrylic paints are typically safe, but many people who make model airplanes prefer enamel, which is oil-based. Paints from reputable brands are usually certified as nontoxic, but the paint vapor can be somewhat unpleasant, so you work in a well-ventilated space while you’re painting.

Avoid cheap enamels since these are often toxic, and always check before ordering any paint. If the brand doesn’t state that the paint is nontoxic, it’s best to select an alternate.

What does “airplane dope” refer to?

A. “Airplane dope” is a lacquer, typically composed of nitrocellulose, cellulose acetate or cellulose acetate butyrate. It’s also often known as butyrate dope. This airplane dope tightens and hardens the fabric covering on specific kinds of airplane wings and bodies.

Airplane dope is usually used on model airplane kits to cover the tissue paper on gliders, which turns the delicate tissue material into a tough skin that does not easily tear.

Are there restrictions on flying radio-controlled model planes?

A. Yes, there are some restrictions on flying radio-controlled planes. The Federal Aviation Administration, also known as the FAA, regulates these model airplanes, which come under the regulations for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

These model aircraft regulations change over time, so visit the FAA website for the most up-to-date information.

What’s the best flying model airplane kit to buy?

Top flying model airplane kit

Viloga Flying Balsa Wood Model Aircraft

What you need to know: This battery-powered flying model airplane kit is composed of top-quality plywood and balsa-wood materials.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with a comprehensive hardware pack, functional landing gear, a windscreen and a molded plastic cowl. All of the parts in the kit are created with high-precision laser-cutting equipment.

What you should consider: This flying model airplane kit comes with very flimsy main gear struts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flying model airplane kit for the money

Sky Bandits Balsa Wood and Styrofoam Airplane Set

What you need to know: This flying model airplane kit comes with two rubber-band-powered propeller planes.

What you’ll love: The 12-inch wings help them reach up to 50 feet in the air.

What you should consider: The parts of this flying model airplane kit don’t fit together very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guillow Piper Super Cub 95

What you need to know: This flying model airplane kit from Guillow is perfect for adults and children who want to learn how to assemble basic balsa-wood airplane models.

What you’ll love: This kit is fairly light for extended flying times, and includes a rubber motor for flying the plane. The pieces of the model airplane are precut for simple assembly and gluing.

What you should consider: The plastic and fragile balsa wood on this flying model airplane require some extra care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

