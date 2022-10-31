Funko has released over 8,000 different Pop figurines since its inception, with avid fans paying as much as four figures for the collectible item.

Gifts for impressing a Funko Pop Collector

Funko started selling their vinyl Pop figurines in 2010. Since then, the line has developed a serious following of collectors. Some of the rarest figurines are worth over $1,500 today. Of course, you don’t have to get the rarest of the rare when buying for a collector. You just need to know what they already have and where their interests lie. It can also help to see what’s going on in the Funko Pop world and which toys are releasing soon, as this is an opportunity to potentially pick up a rare item before it’s impossible to find.

What to know about Funko “chase” Pop toys

You might have heard collectors talking about “chase” pop figurines. This refers to a popular Funko Pop that occasionally comes in a design differing from the standard. These unique figurines are usually marked with a gold sticker on the box to let you know they are rarer. The thing about these figures is you can’t exactly order one online. Retailers have a few from Funko and ship them out at random the same way you might find a rare PokÃ©mon card in a standard pack or a special prize in a cereal box. A “chase” figure costs the same but might be in a different pose, wear different accessories or even glow-in-the-dark.

How are “flocked” figurines different?

Flocked means a velvet or suede texture is on the surface instead of the usual smooth feel of standard vinyl figurines.

What is the “Diamond Collection”?

The Diamond Collection refers to a line of very sparkly Funko Pop toys. This line takes previously released figures and recreates them covered in glitter and a sticker to identify it as part of the Diamond Collection.

What makes a figurine exclusive or limited edition?

An exclusive Funko Pop means there are limited ways to get the figure. It is released exclusively through a specific store or during a special event like a convention. If you find an exclusive figurine online at a place like Amazon, then that means it was acquired through the exclusive channel and is now being re-sold.

Funko Pop recent toy releases

Funko Pop Television: Friends – Music Video Phoebe Buffay

Remember the one where Phoebe was in a music video? This unique figurine shows the iconic “Friends” character dressed up for her “Smelly Cat” music video. She’s even holding Smell Cat himself.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks: Britney Spears – Oops I Did it Again

This Britney Spears figurine is straight out of the “Oops I Did it Again” music video. She’s wearing her flashy red outfit and has her hands to her chest as she dances the video.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: Parks and Rec – Janet Snakehole

When April and Andy decided to develop alternate personas on “Parks and Rec”, April invented Janet Snakehole. Janet is “a wealthy widow with a terrible secret,” who wears all her finery topped with a stylish black veiled hat.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: The Boys – Starlight in Bodysuit

This Starlight figurine is an Amazon Exclusive, which makes sense given that “The Boys” is an Amazon television series. Starlight is featured here wearing her gold and white bodysuit.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Movies: Groundhog Day – Phil Connors with Punxsutawney Phil

This is a Phil Connors figurine from the cult classic comedy “Groundhog Day”. Phil comes holding his microphone, ready to report the weather, with Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog at his side.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Broadway: Hamilton – Alexander Hamilton

Here is leading man Alexander Hamilton from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton”. This one is special because it is the very first figurine in the “Hamilton” Funko Pop series.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Marvel: WandaVision – 50’s Wanda

This Marvel Pop is the 1950s TV version of Wanda from the hit Disney+ series “WandaVision.” Featured in black and white, Wanda has perfectly styled hair, dress and apron while holding a lobster.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks: Selena – Selena in Burgundy Outfit

Selena was one of the most popular Mexican-American performers during the second half of the 20th century. The singer’s Funko Pop figurine is wearing a sparkly burgundy outfit and holding a microphone, though this design is not part of the Diamond Collection.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Sports: Ali – Muhammad Ali

This sports series figurine features the legendary Muhammad Ali in his boxing gloves. Ali was a 20th-century boxer and activist and is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop toy exclusives

Funko Pop Marvel: Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man 2 Pack

This set comes with two Spider-Man vinyl figurines depicting that an infamous scene from the 1960s “Spider-Man” animated series. This pack was originally released as an Entertainment Earth Special Edition item.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Icons: George R.R. Martin

Here is a figurine of George R.R. Martin, the bestselling author most widely known for his “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series on which the HBO series “Game of Thrones” is based. This figurine was originally released as a Barnes and Noble Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Games: PokÃ©mon – Eevee (flocked)

This flocked Eevee is an excellent gift for any “PokÃ©mon” fan. It was a 2020 Wondrous Convention Limited Edition Exclusive and therefore harder to come by than some other “PokÃ©mon” Funko Pop figurines.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop: Game of Thrones – Arya Stark

Here is a sword-wielding Arya Stark figurine from the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones”. This figure was a 2019 Spring Convention Limited Edition Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Marvel: Blade – Blade

This figurine is Marvel’s Blade from the comic series and film trilogy of the same name. What makes this figurine special is that it was a 2021 Summer Convention Limited Edition item.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: Supernatural – Castiel with Wings

Here is the trench coat-clad angel Castiel with wings from the popular WB/CW series “Supernatural”. This item released originally as a Hot Topic Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Icons: Stephen King with Red Balloon

This figurine is horror author Stephen King holding a book and a red balloon as a wink to his bestselling novel, “It”. This particular King figurine was released as a Special Edition item.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Basketball: UNC – Michael Jordan (Home Jersey)

Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan wears his light blue home jersey for the UNC team. This item released originally as a Walmart Exclusive.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks: Queen – Freddie Mercury (Diamond Collection)

Here is lead singer Freddie Mercury from the band Queen. This figurine comes from the Diamond Collection, so his pants, belt and shoes sparkle, plus his chest is lightly flocked.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rides: Supernatural – Baby with Dean

This figurine has the beloved car, Baby, with Dean Winchester riding inside, both from the hit WB/CW series “Supernatural”. It’s a prized item for fans of the show because not too many Funko Pop Vinyl toys feature Baby and this one, in particular, was 2017 Summer Convention Exclusive, hence the hefty price tag.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop toy fun favorites

Funko Pop Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child with Cup

Here is the beloved “Baby Yoda” from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”. He is featured here on a little “Star Wars” stand, holding a cup in both hands.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: Jeopardy! – Alex Trebek

This is a figurine of famed Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in a suit holding a “Final Jeopardy!” card. Chase versions of this item do exist and randomly sent out by the distributor.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks: TLC – Left Eye

Lisa Lopez, known as Left Eye, from R&B group TLC wearing her hair up with a blue sweatshirt around her waist. Chase versions of this item do exist and randomly sent out.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Sports Legends: USWNT Players – Megan Rapinoe

This is Megan Rapinoe from the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. She is seen here in her famous pose, with arms raised to the air victoriously.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: Stranger Things – Eleven with Eggos

Here is the fan-favorite Eleven from season one of Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. She is seen here with her shaved head, blue jean jacket and bloody nose as she holds a box of her favorite food, Eggo waffles. A chase version with Eleven in her blonde wig exists and randomly sent out.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Icons: Marilyn Monroe – Marilyn Monroe in White Dress

This vinyl figurine shows classic Hollywood movie star, Marilyn Monroe. Her pose in the white dress is from her iconic outfit in the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch”.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Disney: The Little Mermaid – Ursula

Here is Ursula from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. Here, she smiles while holding two eels.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rocks: Prince – Prince (Purple Rain)

This figurine is the iconic singer-songwriter Prince. Here, Prince wears his famous “Purple Rain” purple suit and playing a white and gold guitar.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Movies: The Lord of The Rings – Balrog

This is an intimidating vinyl figurine of the Balrog from “The Lord of the Rings” (based on the trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien). What makes this figurine unique is that it stands 6-inches tall, almost twice as big as the average Funko Pop figurine.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Movies: Edward Scissorhands – Edward with Dinosaur Shrub

This deluxe set features the title character from Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” standing beside a shrub he has pruned into the shape of a dinosaur. This figure is a little wider and taller than average, standing at about 5.5-inches in height.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Television: The Walking Dead: Glenn Rhee

Here is the fan-favorite Glenn from AMC’s top-rated television series “The Walking Dead“. He is featured wearing a red baseball cap and holding a rifle.

Sold by Amazon

