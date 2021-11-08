Best RC car for adults

The world record for smallest remote-controlled car is a 1:90 replica of a Mercedes-Benz smart car, which was crafted in Japan.

Which RC cars for adults are best?

From the first time you raced a remote control (RC) car as a kid, you know the excitement of hearing the engine and watching the rapid acceleration as you imagine yourself behind the wheel. For adults, the feeling remains the same as you hold the controls of an RC car. There are many models to choose from with different features and capacities for speed and terrain. When it comes to durability and excitement on all terrains, the top choice is the Laegendary 4×4 Monster Truck.

What to know before you buy an RC car for adults

What type of surface will you be driving on?

One of the most important considerations is what type of surface your RC car will be riding on. Asphalt and concrete offer the least resistance, although your tire treads will start to wear thin over time just like real car tires. If you plan to drive on grass or leaves in a park or yard, you may lose some traction depending on the height of the grass. For dirt, gravel, puddles and even snow, look for all-terrain vehicles that have been designed and equipped to handle anything it encounters.

How experienced is the operator?

RC cars come with different types of operating handles. The easiest is a joystick with a power button on top that controls the speed of the back tires. There is also a dial for steering controlled by the other hand.

Some cars have a dual joystick that is similar to what video game players use. One joystick controls forward and backward motion, and the other joystick controls the tires. This method takes practice and patience to master, so keep that in mind when purchasing an RC car that has this type of operation.

How hard are you on your RC car?

If you anticipate that your RC car will have a lot of collisions and other bumps and scrapes, look for cars that have a strong chassis and durable body. Bodies that wrap around the frame in a singular fashion without a lot of extras is usually the best bet for overall look and longevity. Be wary of RC cars with a lot of plastic add-ons to the body unless you plan to keep the car on smooth surfaces and away from any type of collisions.

What to look for in a quality RC car for adults

Battery

Many RC cars feature a nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery. These will last a long time but are susceptible to heat and water, so be sure to store the car away from the sun and any water sources. RC cars that use charging stations and store-bought batteries are less common and have a shorter use life. Remember to charge all batteries to their full capacity to extend their life.

Driving range

Most RC cars are drivable up to 300 feet, which is a significant distance that also keeps the car within sight. Make sure you check the manufacturer’s instructions to determine what the range is for your RC car so that you can stay near and keep it operating.

Sounds

Some RC cars “talk,” have running lights and working horns. While these are fun additions to any RC car, they also drain the battery faster, so be careful in buying an RC car with a lot of audio extras.

How much you can expect to spend on an RC car for adults

The range of prices for RC cars varies widely from as low as $20 for a basic bump-and-run car to over $200 for high-end models that look good and can drive on all terrains. For $40-$80, you will be able to get an RC car that lasts a long time and provides all the features you want.

RC cars for adults FAQ

What is the RC scale?

A. The most common RC scale is 1:10. This means that the RC car is 10 times smaller than the original car or truck. The higher the scale number, the smaller the RC car is in comparison to the original car or truck.

What is a nitro RC car?

A. Nitro RC cars use engines that contain nitromethane. This is the equivalent of a gas engine used in full-size cars and trucks. It is considered another class of RC car.

What are the best RC cars for adults to buy?

Top RC car for adults

Laegendary 4×4 Monster Truck

What you need to know: This is the recommended RC car for speed, durability and overall operation on any type of terrain.

What you’ll love: The RC car comes ready out of the box. It has excellent grip and reaches speeds over 30 miles per hour. Two rechargeable batteries provide up to 40 minutes of race time. It has heavy-duty wheels and an oil-filled metal shock for all terrains.

What you should consider: The forty-minute battery time may be a bit overstated according to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RC car for adults for the money

Maxtronic RC Stunt Car

What you need to know: This RC car is ideal for anyone who expects to be rough with their car and needs durability.

What you’ll love: Reaching speeds of 8 miles per hour, this RC car has a premium plastic body and rubber tires to endure crashes and collisions. Performs different tricks including 360 spins, jumps and can even climb stairs.

What you should consider: Requires six AAA batteries to operate so you will need to buy these in addition to the RC car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rastar Lamborghini Huracan

What you need to know: This RC car is fully functioning and licensed under Lamborghini for authenticity.

What you’ll love: It not only drives like a real Lamborghini, it has a range of over 80 feet for the remote control. The car features premium plastic, shock absorbers, rims and rubber tires for durability. It can be used outdoors or inside and comes with an after-sale service.

What you should consider: It needs two different sizes of batteries (three AAA and two AA) that are not included with the original packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.