Best toy organizer

Which toy organizers are best?

Toy organizers can help you store and organize all of your kids’ toys so you won’t trip on one or find everything strewn across the floor. You need to consider factors such as materials, style and size when selecting a toy organizer. The Delta Children Disney Deluxe Book and Toy Organizer is first-rate for organizing and storing all of your children’s toys and books.

What to know before you buy a toy organizer

Think about safety

Make sure the toy organizer you purchase is equipped with plenty of safety features, including finger cutouts, ventilation holes, safety hinges and lid supports. Finger cutouts will keep your child’s fingers from getting accidentally squashed if the lid unexpectedly drops while they’re holding onto the organizer’s edges.

Ventilation holes are important when buying a lidded toy organizer since your child might want to climb inside. And safety hinges will keep the organizer’s lid from slamming shut on your child’s fingers or head.

Consider the style

There are a number of common kinds of toy organizers, including toy bins, collapsible toy boxes, toy boxes with removable lids and toy chests.

Toy bins come in almost every material, size and shape, but they don’t have lids.

come in almost every material, size and shape, but they don’t have lids. Collapsible toy boxes can be folded flat and stored when you no longer need them, but they can easily get bent.

can be folded flat and stored when you no longer need them, but they can easily get bent. Toy chests have a classic look, but the hinged lids can be unsafe for young kids.

have a classic look, but the hinged lids can be unsafe for young kids. Toy boxes with removable lids are more difficult to open and close than those with hinged lids, but they can give parents of young kids extra peace of mind, since they won’t accidentally snap shut.

Find the right size

Think about the number of items you want to place in the organizer, as well as the amount of space you have available.

What to look for in a quality toy organizer

Colors, prints and patterns

Top toy organizers are decorated with prints, cute patterns and bright colors. Bright colors make toy organizers more engaging and appealing to young kids, but older kids might prefer muted and neutral colors.

Wheels

The best toy organizers are equipped with wheels so you can move them easily from one room to another for playtime versatility.

Drawers

A quality toy organizer has one or two drawers at the base of the organizer to hold books, toys and other things that could get damaged or lost in the interior.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy organizer

Toy organizers range in price from about $15 to $200. The most inexpensive organizers go for $15 to $30, while mid-range ones cost about $30 to $70 and high-end ones range from $70 to $200.

Toy organizer FAQ

Do wooden toy organizers need maintenance?

A. Not much, unless the wood or finish gets damaged, dented or scratched. Besides wiping down the organizer with an all-purpose furniture polish or wood cleaner and greasing the hinges from time to time, wooden toy organizers are simple to care for and typically last longer than other kinds of toy organizers.

What is the most durable material for toy organizers?

A. Both solid wood and heavy-duty plastic can provide longevity, but solid wood toy organizers tend to be more durable, since they can be refurbished if damaged or if you simply want a makeover.

Are there storage alternatives for stuffed animals besides toy organizers?

A. Whether your kid has an extensive collection of stuffed animals or just a few, they can take up a lot of space in a toy organizer. Storage bean bags can help you store and organize a ton of stuffed animals while also providing some comfortable seating. You can also display stuffed animals on a shelf mounted on the wall or suspend them in a storage hammock if you don’t have enough floor space.

What are the best toy organizers to buy?

Top toy organizer

Delta Children Disney Deluxe Book and Toy Organizer

What you need to know: This toy organizer has several storage options, as well as colorful prints that make it an excellent crowd pleaser.

What you’ll love: It comes in popular Disney character designs, including “Frozen 2,” Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney princesses. It holds a lot of items without getting too bulky, and its three-tiered design makes it simple to organize large toys, smaller items and books.

What you should consider: Assembly can be difficult with only a few images for guidance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy organizer for the money

Great Useful Stuff Collapsible Toy Chest with Flip Top Lid

What you need to know: This is a discreet toy box that you can use in any room or space.

What you’ll love: It has collapsible construction that is very sturdy but saves space when it isn’t being used, as well as a roomy interior and neutral design that make it simple to keep everything tidy and neat.

What you should consider: It might buckle if it’s used as a seat or if you place heavy objects on the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Humble Crew Toy Organizer

What you need to know: This white and gray toy organizer comes with nine bins to help you store all of your child’s books and toys.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for toddlers aged 3 and older for crafts, reading and playtime. The organizer is simple to assemble with all of the hardware included and features removable storage bins for easy cleanup.

What you should consider: Some consumers say the storage bins don’t line up properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

