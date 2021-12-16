Best Little Tikes playhouse

If the interior of the playhouse feels a little plain, don’t be afraid to play interior designer and spruce it up. Hang some curtains, paint the walls or add some plants.

Which Little Tikes playhouse is best?

Playhouses offer children endless options for imaginative play and are a great way to encourage creativity. Designed to look more “grown-up,” playhouses allow them to play their own version of “house” where they are the ones in charge.

Designed with a multitude of ages and interests in mind, finding the Little Tikes playhouse that’s just right for you may seem overwhelming. A good place to start is with playhouses like Little Tikes Cape Cottage Playhouse: ones that are highly interactive and boost imagination through role-playing.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes playhouse

Size

Playhouses can vary widely in size. The size that works best for you depends on where you plan to put the playhouse and how much space you are working with.

Most standard backyards have enough space to fit the average-sized playhouse. If indoors, the playhouse could fit into a living room or a playroom that is dedicated to toys. Either way, having a few feet of free space on each side is important, so that children have enough room to play freely without it feeling too cramped.

Extra accessories

Extra play stations in a playhouse don’t necessarily mean it has extra accessories included, and those that do may only come with a couple. For playhouses with kitchens, water tables or workshop benches, getting some additional tools or play food can help enhance your child’s playtime experience.

Age

The general age range for Little Tikes playhouses is 2-8 years old, but that is a suggested guideline to follow rather than a requirement. Small playhouses are ideal for new walkers because there are several edges and surfaces for them to hold on to. Larger playhouses that require climbing are intended for kids that are at least 5 years old.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes playhouse

Material

Little Tikes playhouses are most commonly made out of plastic, wood, or a mix of plastic and fabric. Plastic is durable and fairly weather resistant. Fabric is used to make the playhouse resemble a tent. They can be folded back to expose the playhouse or put down to close off the space. Wood is the sturdiest but is also the heaviest, so wood playhouses are good if you don’t intend to move them.

Interactivity

Extra features included in playhouses help to further encourage imagination and role play. These features can include kitchenettes, workshop benches, mailboxes, water tables and garden stations. These help create a multifaceted playing experience and encourage exploration.

Transportable

Little Tikes playhouses are recommended for outdoor use but can be used indoors as well. Most plastic playhouses are light enough to be lifted and carried and some are designed so that disassembly and reassembly is easy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Tikes playhouse

Most Little Tikes playhouses are priced from $120-$500. This depends on the size and availability of the playhouse. The most expensive Little Tikes playhouses are made of wood and very large, costing $500-$1,500.

Little Tikes playhouse FAQ

Is it easy to wash a Little Tikes playhouse?

A: This depends on the material. Most Little Tikes playhouses are made of durable plastic that can be cleaned easily with soap and water using a cloth or a hose. Wooden playhouses can be cleaned best using a bristle brush, soap and water.

Do Little Tikes playhouses come with everything needed for assembly?

A: All Little Tikes playhouses come with all the screws and attachments required to put it together. However, tools are not required, so you’ll need to use your own. If pieces go missing or get lost, you can order new pieces through Little Tikes.

Can you use a Little Tikes playhouse inside?

A: If space allows, your Little Tikes playhouse can be brought inside to be played with during the winter. Depending on the size, keep in mind that you may need to disassemble it to bring it indoors and then reassemble it.

What’s the best Little Tikes playhouse to buy?

Top Little Tikes playhouse

Little Tikes Cape Cottage Playhouse

What you need to know: This modern-looking playhouse can fit multiple children and is recommended for ages 2 and up.

What you’ll love: Included are two working doors, windows, shutters and a mail slot so children can “send” letters to each other. There is a flag holder by the door and is the perfect place to let your favorite flag wave. Several colors are available.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the plastic was thinner and less stable than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Tikes playhouse for the money

Little Tikes Backyard Bungalow House

What you need to know: This open playhouse is spacious enough for several children to play in at once and has three different role-playing stations.

What you’ll love: The canopy fabric is adjustable and can be open or closed. A kitchenette, lemonade stand and garden station will provide hours of imaginative role-playing and includes more than 25 additional accessories.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they received their playhouse with missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Deluxe Home and Garden Playhouse

What you need to know: This playhouse features an open design and several play areas so that every child can find something engaging to play with.

What you’ll love: Play stations include a kitchenette with a stove and sink, workbench station and a dual sand and water table. The assembling process is relatively quick and simple, with clear to read instructions.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they received their playhouse with no assembly instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.