Best toy bow and arrow

The use of bows dates back to approximately 70,000 years ago, and archery is still widely practiced today.

Which toy bow and arrow is best?

Whether your child likes to play make-believe or wants to train to be a competitive archer, a toy bow and arrow set is a fun opportunity to learn some new skills. These toys function just like a real bow and arrow, but they use safe materials like plastic, wood or foam.

There are many quality toy archery sets to choose from, but the Toyvelt Bow and Arrow Set for Kids is a top pick because it comes with working lights, a quiver and a target.

What to know before you buy a toy bow and arrow

Benefits of playing with a toy bow and arrow

Like other interactive toys, a toy bow and arrow set can teach a child various skills that could aid in their development. Pulling back the bowstring and holding the bow straight can be helpful for teaching balance and hand-eye coordination, while aiming at a target can promote concentration, patience and focus. An archery set can also encourage imaginative play and introduce children to concepts of cause and effect. Studies even suggest that kids living with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could benefit from target shooting with a bow and arrow.

Types of bows

Compound: Often used for bow hunting, these high-tech bows can be recognized by their complex look and levering system that give the user increased accuracy and draw force. Kids that are serious about hunting and tournament archery may appreciate a toy that looks like a compound bow.

Traditional and recurve: These weapons are what many people picture when they think of a classic bow and arrow. Simple and easy to use, a traditional or recurve bow toy will excite children who are interested in medieval knights and fantasy roleplaying.

Crossbow: Crossbow toys are held horizontally and fired like a toy gun with a handle and trigger. Historically, these weapons were invented as a more-powerful evolution of the traditional bow and arrow. Kids that see the weapon in popular movies and television series and may request this type of bow.

Futuristic: Many bow and arrow toys for kids have fun and immersive features like flashing lights and sound effects. Others may be designed to resemble a science fiction laser gun. These bows are perhaps a better choice for young kids that just want a fun toy to play with rather than an educational experience.

What to look for in a quality toy bow and arrow

Materials

Most toy bow and arrow sets use safer materials, like plastic or wood. The benefit of plastic is it’s usually colorful and comes with high-tech features like battery-powered lights and sound effects. On the other hand, children passionate about archery may appreciate the functionality and durability of real wood.

Accessories

Look for a toy archery set that comes with accessories like a quiver to carry the arrows and a round target for shooting practice. Arrows will inevitably get lost and many manufacturers don’t provide replacements, so choose a set with at least five arrows.

Age and safety

As with any other toy that resembles a weapon, safety is key. It’s important to check the age range of each toy bow and arrow set to ensure you get something safe for the recipient. Some archery sets with simple designs and foam arrows work best for kids 3 years old and up, while other models with wooden components may only be appropriate for users over the age of 12. Check the product details closely and don’t let your child play with a toy bow and arrow without adult supervision.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy bow and arrow

Toy archery sets range in cost depending on the accessories and construction. You can expect to spend around $20-$50 for a solid toy bow with at least five arrows.

Toy bow and arrow FAQ

Are bow and arrow toys good for kids?

A. Yes. Unlike toy swords and other play weapons, toy archery sets can teach your child hand-eye coordination, patience and other useful skills.

Can I fly with a toy bow and arrow?

A. While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) doesn’t have specific guidelines for archery toys, bows and arrows must be placed in a checked bag when flying.

What’s the best toy bow and arrow to buy?

Top toy bow and arrow

Toyvelt Bow and Arrow Set for Kids

What you need to know: This popular set comes with a plastic bow, quiver, target and six arrows.

What you’ll love: The arrows have suction-cup tips, so they’ll stick to the target and other solid surfaces. They also have three built-in light settings, so children can even practice their aim at night.

What you should consider: The plastic toys are probably not durable enough for repeated rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy bow and arrow for the money

Adventure Awaits! Wooden Bow and Arrow Set

What you need to know: This comprehensive archery set comes with two bows, two quivers and 20 arrows, and all of the components are made of real wood.

What you’ll love: The wooden bows are durable and more eco-friendly than plastic, and each of the wooden arrows has a soft rubber tip for safety. The authentic wooden toys are great for kids who are interested in archery or medieval history.

What you should consider: The arrows don’t have fletchings, so aiming is difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marky Sparky Faux Bow Foam Archery Set

What you need to know: This unique toy is available in three colors and shoots soft foam arrows.

What you’ll love: The seller claims that the bow can shoot arrows up to 100 feet away. Pull back the ergonomic handle, release your grip and the lightweight foam projectiles will shoot quickly and accurately.

What you should consider: The toy bow isn’t particularly authentic or educational, and a few users questioned its durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

