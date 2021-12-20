Best toy drum

Look for electric toys with a “UL” label on the box. This indicates that the toy has been tested and is nationally recognized as a safe product.

Which toy drums are best?

When considering what musical instrument to purchase for your child, drums don’t often rush to the mind. But perhaps they should. There are many benefits to children learning to play any instrument, drums included. Though some might be put off with the amount of noise the instrument makes, it’s important to note what your child will find entertaining and fun. Introducing your child to different instruments exposes them to many ways of learning.

The WolVol Electric Big Toy Drum Set is an exciting toy for music lovers and ambitious musicians. With the ability to sing and play, your child will be entertained all day.

What to know before you buy a toy drum

Age appropriate

Before buying any toy for your child, check with the manufacturer to ensure that it is age appropriate. Age recommendations are put into place for safety reasons. Toys with small parts are choking hazards for little ones who are constantly putting things into their mouths. It’s important to follow the age guidelines. It’s also worth considering that children will outgrow their toys, particularly toys with limited age ranges. Look for toys that will likely keep them busy and entertained for at least a few years.

Warranty

Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, even toys. While it’s unavoidable, look for toys that come with a warranty. Most toys will have some sort of limited warranty, but they tend to be quite short. It’s best to consider purchasing an additional warranty if available.

Drum kit vs. one drum

Playing on a drum kit, or multiple drums, is very different from playing on one. Drum kits require much more coordination. They also allow for your child to listen and focus on the different sounds that each drum makes while one drum will consistently sound the same.

Regardless of which drum you opt for, there are many benefits to children playing the drums. Playing can reduce stress, help develop motor skills, hand-eye coordination, rhythm and self-expression, and improve listening skills and help with learning skills, such as counting.

What to look for in a quality toy drum

Features

There are several additional features that you should consider before choosing a toy drum. Some drums are portable, while others are meant to be stationary. There are also toy drums that are considered sensory toys because of their bright lights and various handles and knobs. Look for toy drums with features that allow your toddler to play along with music and for additional educational tools like counting and letters. Another important factor for many parents is the ability to control and mute the volume.

Learning capabilities

Some toy drums are made for your child to have a blast while learning essential skills. If you’re wanting your child to improve their counting, alphabet and listening skills, seek out toys that have features that make this a possibility. Toys that play music for your child to play along to are great tools for improving your child’s listening skills. There are even drums that light up for your child to follow along.

Craftsmanship

All of your children’s toys should be made with excellent craftsmanship to keep them safe. Toys should be durable and sturdy. Check for any broken pieces and sharp edges throughout the life of the toy. Keep in mind that wear and tear on a toy can make a toy hazardous over time. Thus, an inspection from time to time is ideal. Look for products that are BPA-free. If it is battery-operated, make sure that the batteries are enclosed in an area that cannot be easily breached by children.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy drum

Toy drums cost between $12-$60. Lower-priced drums usually come with just one drum. More expensive models are often drum sets with several features and additional accessories.

Toy drum FAQ

How long is the warranty on a toy drum?

A. The warranty on a toy drum varies depending on the manufacturer. Some only last for 90 days. If you purchased from a retailer, additional warranties may be provided through the store. Before purchasing, contact the manufacturer directly, or the store, to determine whether you’re comfortable with the warranty options available to you.

When should I purchase a more advanced drum for my child?

A. If you feel like your child has mastered the basic skills of drumming and has physically outgrown their toy drum, consider buying a junior drum set. The age range for these drum sets is typically between 3 to 10 years old. Note, that these are actual drum sets and come with both heftier equipment and cost.

What’s the best toy drum to buy?

Top toy drum

WolVol Electric Big Toy Drum Set

What you need to know: This set is perfect for children 3 years and older who have ambitions to learn on a drum set with many features.

What you’ll love: Kids can sing and play along to their favorite songs. This nearly complete set comes with two drumsticks, a stool (throne), a microphone and even a cymbal. The drum set lights up to make your child feel as if they are performing in front of sold-out crowds every day.

What you should consider: This drum set isn’t promoted as a learning toy.

Top toy drum for the money

VTech KidiBeats Drum Set

What you need to know: This drum kit is a perfect balance of learning and playing for fun.

What you’ll love: There are nine melodies to choose from in genres including dance, pop and rock. The kit comes with volume control and automatic shut-off to preserve battery life. Each drum has an LED light and there are four modes of play: letters, numbers, free play and follow-along.

What you should consider: The age range is only from 2 to 5 years old.

Worth checking out

Drumroll Please

What you need to know: This portable marching drum comes with a total of seven percussion instruments for your toddler to try out.

What you’ll love: The marching drum doubles as a storage for the six additional percussion instruments included in this toy set. The kit includes: the toy drum, two drumsticks, castanets, a whistle, a tambourine and a Shaka egg. The drum is also a sensory toy.

What you should consider: This marching drum is more expensive than other marching snares.

