Best toy grill

It’s fun to fire up the grill, even if it’s fake! A pretend toy grill can make the perfect present for your favorite mini cook.

Which toy grills are best?

If you have a child to shop for during the holidays, it can be both exciting and daunting. Sometimes it’s hard to know what gift to give, especially if you don’t know the recipient well. With so many choices, it can be equally as hard to narrow it down.

If you’re looking for a unique present, consider a toy grill. The AugToy Store Kids Play Food Grill is an excellent pick that will provide hours of fun.

What to know before you buy a toy grill

If you’re contemplating a toy grill, take into consideration the age of the child, as well as the other children at home. You’ll also want to think about the size of the item, and if it requires any extra equipment.

Age-appropriate

The vast majority of toys designed for kids will have a suggested age range specified. You’ll want to make sure that the product is age-appropriate and the pieces are not too big to hold or so small that they can be choked on. When something includes multiple parts, take an inventory of what’s included and if every accessory is critical to its functionality. Check to see if replacement parts are available in case a piece gets misplaced or accidentally becomes property of the family pet.

Size

Consider the size of the space you have to work with at home. If there’s a dedicated playroom or ample space in a bedroom, the height and width of the grill won’t matter as much as if you’re working within a limited area. If the purchase is for someone else, try and find out as much as you can about any constraints. If you’re unsure or you want something on the smaller size, go with a grill that is mobile over something stationary.

Extras

Most toy grills will come with parts, including tools, plastic food and utensils. Some children are very good about keeping their playthings in order, while others tend to lose things easily. If the situation is the latter, select something that has fewer accessories or works well with universal pieces.

If the grill lights up or produces simulated steam, make sure that you have enough batteries and purified water and a place to plug it in if necessary.

What to look for in toy grills

A toy grill set is not an everyday purchase, so you’ll want to look for a few specific things while you’re shopping.

Durability

Kids have a tendency to be tough on their toys, so you want to select something that can stand up to a little roughhousing. Pick out a toy grill set that is sturdy and stable. You don’t want it to get knocked over easily or take a tumble if someone runs into it.

A toy BBQ grill that is slightly weighted is a good option, because it will be a bit bottom heavy and stay in place. If it has wheels, make sure it can lock or won’t spin out of control.

Quality

You always want to inspect toys and make sure that they are of good quality. Look closely at the grill to see that it is constructed well and has no sharp edges. Check to see that any fixtures on the toy are firmly secured.

Easy to clean

Even though it’s a pretend grill, it can still get dirty like anything else. Read through the care instructions to ensure that it can be cleaned with gentle soap and water without compromising any of the materials.

If you need to sanitize the toy with a stronger solution, double-check that your cleanser won’t damage the exterior. Always be sure to take one final swipe with a clean rag to remove any remaining residue left from the solvent.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy grill

The price can vary, depending on the size and features. Typically, you can expect to spend anywhere from $25-$85.

Toy grills FAQ

Is a toy grill educational?

A. While a toy grill doesn’t involve reading or writing, it can still be an educational tool. Kids will learn about the variety of foods that can be cooked on a grill. It can introduce the idea of cooking to young children, as well as help with motor skills and hand-eye coordination. When working with a toy grill, the concepts of sharing and multitasking are also in play.

Can a toy grill go outside?

A. Always read the instructions first to make sure that the item can go outdoors. If the grill comes with a lot of accessories, it might be challenging to take the whole set outside. If the child wants to grill right alongside a parent, consider moving the barbeque outside temporarily, as long as it’s not too heavy. You’ll probably want to move it back inside later, as the outdoor elements could harm the exterior if left out too long.

What’s the best toy grill to buy?

Top toy grill

The AugToy Store Kids Play Food Grill

What you need to know: This set comes with a clamp to hold the plastic play food, making it easier for toddlers with tiny hands.

What you’ll love: It includes a water vaporizer that produces realistic-looking smoke while in use.

What you should consider: It needs 3 AAA batteries, which do not come with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy grill for the money

Little Tikes Sizzle and Serve Grill Kitchen

What you need to know: It’s designed for tots 18 months and older and comes with an easy-to-open lid.

What you’ll love: It has wheels so that it can be moved and it includes hooks to store utensils.

What you should consider: It does require some assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Step2 Sizzle & Smoke Toy BBQ Grill

What you need to know: It includes a play propane tank and makes sizzling sounds.

What you’ll love: This grill has a removable tray and you can store all of the accompanying accessories inside of the barbeque.

What you should consider: You’ll want to use distilled water for the smoke feature to avoid any hard water buildup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.