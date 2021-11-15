These 8 accessories will take your kid’s hoverboard to the next level

Japanese car maker Lexus has designed the world’s first levitating hoverboard by using magnet technology. Also, be sure to check with local laws and regulations as some public spaces and cities have banned the hoverboard from sidewalks and streets.

Which hoverboard accessories are the best?

Make your child the coolest kid on the block but more importantly, the safest, with these amazing hoverboard accessories. They’re a fun way to transform what a typical hoverboard can be, from skins and stickers to hardware that can add handlebars or make it a go-kart style form of transportation. There are also carrying cases so that you can keep the fun with you as you travel to the next adventure.

Top carrying cases for a hoverboard

Eco-Fused Waterproof Backpack

What you need to know: With adjustable shoulder straps and a waterproof lining, you’ll have the freedom to take your hoverboard virtually anywhere while keeping it safe and protected.

What you’ll love: This backpack is constructed of strong and durable nylon with a plastic waterproof lining that will protect your hoverboard from rain and snow. Two zippers make for easy storage and a mesh pocket is perfect for the charging adapter.

What you should consider: Unfortunately, this backpack will not tolerate being submerged in water and although the straps are adjustable, it may still be uncomfortable for small children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Swagtron Hoverboard Carrying Bag & Case

What you need to know: This bag not only has the classic shoulder straps, but you can also roll it with its suitcase-style handle and wheels.

What you’ll love: An absolute must for children who may not be able to strap a hoverboard on their back due to the weight. Compatible with the most popular hoverboards and equipped with mesh and zipper pockets for extra storage. It’s the easiest way to get a hoverboard from point A to point B.

What you should consider: May be uncomfortable to carry as a backpack due to the metal rods that make up the suitcase-style handle, and it is not waterproof or weather resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

CJC EVA Nylon Hard Carrying Case

What you need to know: Claiming to be three times tougher than any of its competitors, this bag is constructed of premium materials that create a hard case for any traveler wanting to take their hoverboard along for the journey.

What you’ll love: Its saddle bag style design has carrying handles and an over-the-shoulder strap for mobility. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and is a hard case that is water resistant.

What you should consider: There are no backpack-like straps or wheels so it may not be the easiest bag to lug around. This hard case isn’t as easy to store when not in use either.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top accessories to transform your kid’s hoverboard

Locisne Hoverboard Handle Bar

What you need to know: A handle bar can increase the safety for children riding a hoverboard and this one is particularly durable, easy to install and rust resistant.

What you’ll love: Fitting on most hoverboards, this accessory is extremely easy to equip, just simply open the ring closure and place it in the center of the hoverboard. Its height is adjustable for kids or adults and it increases control and security.

What you should consider: This device isn’t for directional control, only added safety. The handle bar doesn’t fit all hoverboards, so be sure to measure yours before purchasing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cool Mini Kart Hoverboard

What you need to know: Convert any hoverboard into a go-kart style mode of transportation with this seat attachment that’s adjustable for kids and adults.

What you’ll love: Discard the difficult stand-up balancing with this safer option. Two steering handles make the ride secure and keep you freely moving forward. It’s a perfectly welded, solid structure that can help develop and practice essential motor skills with more style.

What you should consider: Accessories like this may make a hoverboard less transportable as it is a heavy and bulky attachment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skins and stickers for hoverboard

MightySkins

What you need to know: Have a blast customizing your kids board and making their device unique to them with these colorful skins and stickers.

What you’ll love: Protect your kid’s hoverboard with these unique style skins. The laminate vinyl provides durable protection against minor scratches and dings. They’re easily removable without leaving any sticky residue behind, and come in many different colors and designs.

What you should consider: Some customer reviews claim the stickers aren’t what they expected and gave the hoverboard a tacky look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top safety gear for the money

Weanas Kids Youth Protective Gear Set

What you need to know: The most important thing when it comes to hoverboard fun is

ensuring your child is safe. Do it right with this complete set of safety gear.

What you’ll love: Safety is guaranteed with this seven-piece set that protects your child’s head, knees, elbows and wrists. All of which are breathable, impact-resistant and suitable for ages 3-14 years old.

What you should consider: May take some getting used to when it comes to mobility and comfort. Colors and designs are also limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Aywewii LED Gloves & Shoelaces

What you need to know: Chances are the sun setting doesn’t stop your child from wanting to ride their hoverboard, so keep them visible with these fun-filled items.

What you’ll love: Made with comfortable cotton that’s light enough for summer and warm enough for winter, these items are breathable and stretchable. Easy operation and multiple modes ensure the fun and as a bonus, batteries are included.

What you should consider: Be aware that these items are not rechargeable. They are battery-operated and could die without much notice.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alec Welsh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.