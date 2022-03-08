Best Bellzi plush

Some companies make plushes with low-quality materials, resulting in a product that’s not safe for children with severe allergies. Bellzi plush animals are lab tested for safety and are completely allergen-free.

Which Bellzi plush is best?

Stuffed animals never seem to go out of style. From teddy bears to Beanie Babies, people love soft and cozy collectibles. Bellzi plush toys are another stuffed animal line that offers various cute, extra-soft plush animals of all types. The super-soft material and tell-tale embroidered bell crest differentiates Bellzi plush toys from other stuffed animals.

If you are looking for the best cuddly Bellzi plush, the Bellzi Baby Elephant Cute Stuffed Animal Plush Toy is a great choice. It’s adorable, soft and safe for people of all ages.

What to know before you buy a Bellzi plush

Animal types

A stuffed animal can be a great gift for anyone in need of a huggable companion. Bellzi makes various animals ranging from household pets to wild critters and even dinosaurs. If you’re getting a Bellzi plush toy for someone, use their favorite animal as a guide for the perfect pick.

Collectibles

If you plan to have a collection of Bellzi plush toys, you may want to look at some of the more pricey ones first, like the Baby Elephant Bellzi plush. Much like Beanie Babies, these plush toys will likely become more valuable over time. Bellzi plushies are ideal if you enjoy collecting stuffed animals, especially since there are so many characters, and they come in a uniform style. And since most of them stand or sit on their own, you can display them with ease on a shelf or in a display case.

Materials

Some companies make plushes with low-quality materials, resulting in a product that’s not safe for children with severe allergies. Bellzi plush animals are lab tested for safety and are completely allergen-free. If you have any concerns about a baby or child reacting poorly to a stuffed animal, Bellzi is one of the best options for a safe plush toy.

What to look for in a quality Bellzi plush

Genuine Bellzi product

There may be companies out there that attempt to capitalize on Bellzi’s popularity and try to create knock-off versions of the real thing. If you’re purchasing a Bellzi product online, check the product description and materials listed. Also, look for the signature crest and Bellzi label, indicating a genuine Bellzi plush product.

Cute design

All Bellzi plushies have a cute style, showcasing big black eyes and exaggerated features that make the plush animals easy to recognize. They usually have bright colors or light pastels and straight, even stitching.

Size

Bellzi stuffed animals come in several sizes, from extra small to large and huggable. Smaller plushes may be perfect for a travel-size companion. The bigger Bellzi plushes may be ideal for hugging or cuddling at home. Consider the recipient before making a purchase, so you get the right size for their expected usage.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bellzi plush

You can find small Bellzi plushes for around $20 or less. Most of the larger ones are usually $25-$40.

Bellzi plush FAQ

Can you machine-wash a Bellzi plush toy?

A. Yes, you can. The company designed Bellzi plushies for easy cleaning and care. Whenever possible, try to hand wash and spot clean with cold water first. If the plush toy is completely dirty, you can put it in the washing machine. Just make sure to follow the care instructions listed on the label.

Why are Bellzi plush toys allergen-free?

A. Some children and adults are allergic to polyester, wool, latex and other fabric byproducts. This can make it difficult to find a stuffed animal that won’t cause an unwanted reaction. Bellzi aimed to create a stuffed animal that wouldn’t cause any allergic reaction. They even go as far as testing their animals in a lab to ensure consumers are safe using their products.

What are the best Bellzi plushes to buy?

Top Bellzi plush

Bellzi Baby Elephant Cute Stuffed Animal Plush Toy

What you need to know: This adorable baby elephant plush has big, soft ears and quality stitching for animal lovers of any age.

What you’ll love: Phanti the elephant is part of Bellzi’s zoo animal collection which also includes a lion, giraffe, hippo, rhino and sloth. It’s made with premium plush materials and has even stuffing to maintain its shape. It can stand or sit up on its own.

What you should consider: Some customers reported receiving damaged plushes or packages with missing items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bellzi plush for the money

Bellzi Teal Narwhal Stuffed Animal Plushie

What you need to know: This affordable, brightly colored narwhal plush comes in a few colors and sizes.

What you’ll love: The smaller versions are easily portable and come in blue, pink and teal. The large teal version is almost a foot long and just as tall. If you know someone who truly loves narwhals, you may want to gift them a travel-sized option as well as a larger one.

What you should consider: Some customers reported receiving plushes that were missing an eye or had the wrong color fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bellzi Stegosaurus Cute Stuffed Animal Plush Toy

What you need to know: This cute little stegosaurus dinosaur plush could be a good choice for fans of dinosaurs or anyone looking for a unique stuffed toy.

What you’ll love: Start your Bellzi dinosaur collection with this adorable stegosaurus, then expand to the rest of the collection, which includes a brontosaurus, a triceratops, a pterodactyl and a T-Rex plush. It measures about a foot in length and features many traditional dinosaur features, like their plates.

What you should consider: Some customers received defective plushes or noticed damaged stitching and misplaced parts. This plush, in particular, also may have difficulty sitting up on its own without support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.