Best Baby Shark gift

The Baby Shark song took the internet by storm so it was no surprise when merchandise became available just in time for the holidays.

Which Baby Shark gift is best?

What happens when a baby shark and his mom, dad, grandma and grandpa get together and dance? A musical internet sensation is born, that’s what. It all began when an educational startup in Korea by the name of Pinkfong launched the song and corresponding video for “Baby Shark Dance.” Years later, children still are enjoying the song.

What’s the best Baby Shark toy to buy?

Baby Shark official song dolls

If you’ve got a little one at home, chances are this addictive tune has already gotten stuck in your head a time or two thanks to the internet. Now, little ones can jam along to the beloved song without the aid of a computer or tablet screen. The Official Baby Shark Song Dolls are available: Baby Shark (yellow), Mommy Shark (pink) and Daddy Shark (blue). This attention-grabbing toy plays the Baby Shark song when you give it a little squeeze.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Shark official song cubes

For a few dollars less than the Official Song Doll, you can get the Official Baby Shark Song Cube, which also rocks out on the Baby Shark song. If you go for the cube, bear in mind that these smaller toys are designed for the palm of your hand; they’re squeezable but not necessarily cuddly.

Baby Shark PopSockets grip and stand for phones and tablets

Why should little kids have all the Baby Shark fun? Tweens, teens and adults can broadcast their Baby Shark love with this PopSocket grip/stand for phones and tablets. The primary function of a PopSocket is to protect your phone by making it easier to grip during texting, selfie-taking and other device-related ventures. With Pinkfong’s PopSocket, available with the image of Baby Shark, Mommy Shark or Daddy Shark, you can enjoy your phone and revel in your love for Baby Shark at the same time.

Baby Shark official T-shirt

A Baby Shark T-shirt is definitely a conversation starter, and Pinkfong makes them for the whole family. Grab one for the young person in your life; featuring the adorable likeness of Baby Shark and a catchy “Doo doo doo doo doo,” they’re available up through a child’s size 12 in baby blue, pink, heather gray, royal blue and black. Moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas can wear them, too. Crafted in sizes small to 3XL, these shirts are great for group photos, water cooler discussions and everyday fun at school or work.

Baby Shark family T-shirt

Baby, Mommy and Daddy Shark gathered for a family portrait and for a little under $20, you can wear that portrait on your own T-shirt. The print features Baby and Daddy with their toothy grins, a wide-eyed Mommy, and three panic-stricken fish, who look more than a little concerned about their safety. Available in royal blue, baby blue, yellow, pink and heather gray, you can find this family-friendly shirt in a range of sizes for your entire clan.

Baby Shark sound book

Pinkfong is a company with an educational focus, and the Baby Shark Sound Book is a fun foray into literacy for young Baby Shark fans. The book features 10 colorful buttons on the side, each with its own playful song. Children love the rich, colorful illustrations found on the easy-grip pages, and parents love the exposure to literacy kids get while perusing the book and singing along.

